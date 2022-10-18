U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

WorkRails Announces Record Sales Performance

·2 min read

HUNTINGTON, New York, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkRails, the leading cloud services CPQ platform, today announced it has achieved record sales results for the past quarter ending September 30, 2022.

WorkRails, the leading cloud services CPQ platform, today announced it has achieved record sales.

WorkRails secured wins with major technology firms in the security, educational and managed service sectors. Its partnership and integration with Salesforce and robust feature set that can be configured by business users were key reasons for selecting WorkRails over alternatives.

"We are thrilled that top technology companies are adopting WorkRails at a record pace," says CEO Jamie Proctor. "Professional services can make a significant impact on an organization's revenue. With WorkRails, our customers see a 9x improvement in SOW deal cycles, resulting in substantial gains in sales and profitability."

WorkRails is configure, price, quote software specifically designed for companies that sell professional services. WorkRails digitizes and automates the selling process, making it easier for sales & service teams to deliver accurate quotes and close deals faster. With more than 40,000 Professional Services quotes automated through WorkRails, the solution is the "go-to" services CPQ for technology companies worldwide.

"I'm proud of our team for delivering such a strong quarter, giving us excellent momentum into Q4," says Jeff Holway, WorkRails Head of Sales. "We acquired more customers in Q3 than in any previous quarter, and we are on pace for a record year".

About WorkRails

WorkRails provides Configure, Price, Quote software specifically designed for Professional Services sales.  Customers on the WorkRails Services CPQ cloud have produced more than 40,000 quotes representing more than $650,000,000 in value, including Autodesk, Gainsight, PTC, Ceridian, Sprinklr, Veeva, Smarsh, Hashi Corp, Delinea, Namely, Kustomer, Khoros and more.  WorkRails is a certified Salesforce ISV Partner.

Press Contact: Alex Bistran
alex.bistran@workrails.com
(631) 760-8980

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workrails-announces-record-sales-performance-301651651.html

SOURCE WorkRails, Inc.

