U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,561.20
    -21.44 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,915.73
    -6.15 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,308.72
    -223.83 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,066.46
    -28.98 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.48
    +0.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.10
    -5.90 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.55
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0921
    -0.0056 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5510
    +0.1390 (+5.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3092
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5810
    +0.8090 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,008.66
    +234.05 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.06
    -13.60 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Workrise cuts staff, verticals after being valued at $2.9B last year

Mary Ann Azevedo
·3 min read

Austin unicorn Workrise has laid off an unspecified number of employees as it exits several verticals and seeks to divest parts of its business.

The company, which has built a workforce management platform for the skilled trades, confirmed that it was laying off employees but declined to say how many. Just last May, TechCrunch reported that the company had raised $300 million at a $2.9 billion valuation. At that time, Workrise currently had more than 600 employees in 25 offices.

You may know the startup better by its former name, RigUp. The company was founded in 2014 as a marketplace for on-demand services and skilled labor in the energy industry. It changed its name in early 2021 to reflect a new emphasis on industries other than just oil and gas after the industry took a beating in recent years.

But it looks like the company is returning to its roots after a pandemic pivot didn't work out as planned.

In a statement, Workrise spokesperson Dan Bank told TechCrunch:

In recent months, Workrise has engaged on a go-forward strategy supporting skilled workers in the energy industry. In this pursuit, Workrise has decided to exit verticals that no longer align with its go-forward strategy.

Unfortunately, many of our colleagues will be impacted as part of this restructuring and we have made the difficult decision to reduce headcount. This was done after careful deliberation and is a result of positions being eliminated, departments consolidated and an overall shift in growth priorities. This was not an easy process, but we believe this realignment is in the best interest of the company as we move forward helping skilled laborers grow their career in our core industries, including oil & gas and renewables.

In an internal email to employees obtained by TechCrunch, CEO and co-founder Xuan Yong noted that the expansion into new markets beyond oil and gas was aimed at diversifying Workrise’s business and to support a broader range of skilled tradespeople. He added that the COVID-19 pandemic had accelerated the company’s investment in those markets.

He went on to say that since then, the company has decided it can “make the greatest impact” in energy.

With this in mind, we evaluated the rest of our portfolio and saw that some businesses were not the right complement, both from a financial and product perspective. The diverse range of businesses and workers we served created enormous complexity, which impeded us from effectively scaling and growing them. It was harder to deliver a worker-first product when we were spread across several industries with very specific needs. That is why we made the very difficult decision to exit certain verticals to focus on energy – oil & gas and renewables,” Yong wrote.

As a result, he said the company would “immediately right-size” parts of its business and divest from others. He added that Workrise has signed buyers for one of its businesses and is exploring sales for the rest.

Yong also wrote: “In the immediate future, we will have less clients and workers to support. And the sad reality is we will have to reduce our corporate workforce to support our go-forward business. This wasn’t an easy decision, but it’s necessary for the future success of our company.”

It’s not the first time the company has had to lay off workers. In 2020, Workrise laid off one-quarter of its corporate employees as the industry took a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. In this case, it appears that a pandemic pivot did not work out for the company.

At the time of its last raise, the company told me that its gross revenue had tripled since 2018, going from just under $300 million to about $900 million to close out 2020.

Workrise, once known as RigUp, raises $300M at a $2.9B valuation

Recommended Stories

  • NIO Stock Was Just Upgraded. It’s in Rare Company.

    UBS analyst Paul Gong upgraded shares of NIO from Buy to Hold Monday. He sees new product introductions breaking shares out of their recent funk.

  • Jeff Bezos’ worlds collide: Amazon and AWS join Blue Origin on Orbital Reef space station team

    Amazon and its cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services, say they’re joining forces with another company founded by Jeff Bezos to support the development of a commercial space station known as Orbital Reef. Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture is one of the leaders of the Orbital Reef project, along with Colorado-based Sierra Space. Boeing, Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering and Arizona State University are also part of the consortium. Last December, Orbital Reef won a $130 million award from N

  • Why Did Nio Stock Drop Today?

    Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies look for technology that can differentiate one company from its competitors. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) offers a battery swap technology that is unique, and it received some publicity today. One might think that would move Nio shares higher, but that's not the case, at least this morning.

  • 3 Huge Things to Watch in Tilray's Q3 Earnings Report This Week

    Canadian pot producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the bell. The stock has been red hot and investors may be tempted to jump on the bandwagon. A couple of quarters ago, Tilray CEO Irwin Simon referred to small producers as "ankle biters" who were taking market share away from the business.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Trump’s Truth Social parent DWAC stock extends decline

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down Digital World Acquisition shares.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are sliding 4.5% at 10:41 a.m. ET on Tuesday. After hitting a recent high of $29.44 per share on March 29, AMC's stock has given up about a quarter of the gains it made on the announcement that the company was investing in a gold and silver miner. The news pushed the stock out of the doldrums it had been in for months as traders anticipated that the "mother of all short squeezes" (MOASS) had arrived, but the upward momentum quickly stalled and now it's resuming its downward trajectory again.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in April

    Users of the commission-free trading app have remained committed to high-quality picks despite their recent weakness.

  • 3 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    When it comes to finding the best stocks, there are few investors better to imitate than Warren Buffett. From 1965 to 2020, his Berkshire Hathaway has seen its stock compound at a 20% annual rate. To put it another way, $10,000 invested in Berkshire in 1965 would be worth over $735 million today.

  • AMD Is About as Hot as It Gets: Here's How to Trade It

    Long-time Sarge fave Advanced Micro Devices had agreed to acquire edge computing startup Pensando for about $1.9B... just weeks after closing the $50B deal to acquire Xilinx. It wasn't long before another long-time Sarge fave, AMD CEO Lisa Su herself, was out and about talking up the deal, and her firm. Su appeared at CNBC, She spoke about "doubling down on the data center" where the firm competes against the likes of Nvidia and Marvell Technology as well as others.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • This EV Stock Could Keep Outperforming Tesla and the Nasdaq in 2022 and Beyond

    Despite all three major indices posting gains in March -- the S&P 500, the Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all finished the quarter with their worst percentage declines since Q1 2020. Electric car stocks and elective vehicle (EV) charging stocks were no different, with all major U.S. automakers, except for Tesla, losing to the market. Here's why ChargePoint is crushing the market and remains an excellent long-term buy.

  • Elon Musk Is Already Dropping Hints on His Plans for Twitter. So Much for ‘Passive.’

    SEC Chair Gensler says crypto markets should protect investors, Biden aims to ease supply-chain logjams with truckers, Exxon forecasts gains from rising oil prices and Russia costs, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Popped on Tuesday

    In a note out this morning, Citi raised its price target on Pfizer stock by 24%, to $57 a share, and placed the stock on a "positive Catalyst Watch," reflecting the banker's belief that Pfizer might go even higher. Although anxiety regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has died down a bit of late, Citi maintains what it calls an "underlying pessimistic view" about this sneaky virus and its ability to spin off new variants that can elude old vaccines. For the time being, Citi's view is that people are feeling too complacent in the absence of "the next virulent variant," reports TheFly.com.

  • Elon Musk Named to Twitter’s Board. He Can’t Own More Than 14.9% of the Stock.

    Elon Musk will serve on Twitter board of directors, the company said in a filing on Tuesday, a day after the billionaire and Tesla chief executive disclosed he had become the social media platform’s largest shareholder with a 9.2% stake. The company appointed Musk to the board as a Class II director with a term expiring at the company’s 2024 annual shareholder meeting. Musk, either alone or as a member of a group, will not be able to become a beneficial owner of more than 14.9% of Twitter (ticker: TWTR) stock for as long as he sits on the board and 90 days after, according to the filing.

  • 3 Stocks With Huge Long-Term Potential

    Global crosscurrents, including the conflict in Ukraine, are creating near-term pressure on various commodities and materials. In this context, copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), steelmaker Nucor (NYSE: NUE), and U.S.-listed South African precious metals miner Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) are worth a closer look.

  • 10 Safe Stocks To Invest in For The Long Term in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe stocks to invest in for the long-term in 2022. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Safe Stocks To Invest in For The Long Term in 2022. 2022 started off on a tough note for […]