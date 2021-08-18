U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,443.59
    -4.49 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,304.81
    -38.47 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,662.52
    +6.34 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,187.34
    +10.17 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.81
    -0.78 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.90
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.21 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    +0.0190 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9860
    +0.4110 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,669.07
    -131.82 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,145.56
    +16.87 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Workrise Makes Significant Investment in Northern Ireland to Continue Growing Tech Operations

·2 min read

Workrise Establishing Tech Center in Belfast to Create 150+ Jobs

AUSTIN, Texas and BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workrise, the leading workforce management platform for the skilled trades, announces new initiatives in Northern Ireland that will create 153 jobs locally and support the company's continued growth. Workrise is establishing a technology engineering center in Belfast. The jobs will be added over the next four years with an initial focus on establishing the engineering team.

Workrise Logo (PRNewsfoto/Workrise)
Workrise Logo (PRNewsfoto/Workrise)

Xuan Yong, Workrise co-founder and CEO, said, "We are pleased with this meaningful expansion into Northern Ireland and the opportunity to tap into the impressive talent pool there."

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said, "It is a pleasure to welcome this leading technology company from Austin, Texas to Northern Ireland, which will make an important contribution to our economy. We all want post-COVID Northern Ireland to be stronger and better than before. We want our people to develop the skills of the future and our businesses to be resilient, innovative, sustainable, and competitive."

Invest Northern Ireland has offered Workrise £994,500 of support towards the creation of the new technology jobs.

Invest NI CEO Kevin Holland commented, "Invest Northern Ireland collaborates with partners across Northern Ireland to continue developing the talent that businesses like Workrise look for. New investors with novel technology ideas and solutions offer excellent potential for knowledge transfer, career progression and sector development – enhancing Northern Ireland's world-class reputation in this field."

Yong added, "We selected Northern Ireland as the location for this new centre based on the high-quality software engineers with industry skills, along with a strong pipeline of graduates from your excellent universities."

Founded in Austin, Texas, Workrise provides a full-service workforce solution, matching skilled labor contractors to companies that require staff for time bound projects.

About Workrise
Workrise is the leading workforce management solution for the skilled trades. We make it easier for skilled laborers to find work and for companies to find in-demand, trained workers. Workrise operates across the solar, wind, construction, defense, and oil and gas industries. Through people and technology, we provide the staffing, training, and professional services to empower the people who get hard work done. For more information visit workrise.com.

Media Contact
Mitch Goulding
press@workrise.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workrise-makes-significant-investment-in-northern-ireland-to-continue-growing-tech-operations-301358184.html

SOURCE Workrise

Recommended Stories

  • Target crushes Q2 earnings, Lowe's same-store sales drop, TJX net sales beat

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the latest quarters and outlook for Target, Lowe's, and TJX.

  • Viacom’s streaming momentum could make it more attractive to suitors, analyst says in upgrade

    ViacomCBS Inc. is making progress with its streaming goals, which could help the company become a more attractive takeover target, according to an analyst.

  • You Should Own These 9 Warren Buffett Stocks, Analysts

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • Hedge Funds Blindsided by China Risk With New Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio insists that the swings in Chinese markets are little more than “wiggles.” But for a certain subset of hedge-fund managers, the consequences of Beijing’s crackdown might seem more like an earthquake.Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management, Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management and Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors added new positions in Beijing-based JD.com Inc. in the second quarter, only to see its American depositary receipts tumble 19% since June 30. Over a

  • Nano One Adds Industrial Scale Engineering Study to Automotive Project

    Nano One Selects Global Engineering Firm Hatch to Lead Study Highlights:Nano One and global automotive company expand their NMC/LNMO cathode evaluation program. The expanded collaboration will evaluate economic and environmental advantages of Nano One's process technologies for the production of nickel rich cathode materialsThe increased scope will include an engineering report that models cathode manufacturing at an automotive scale based on Nano One's patented One-Pot process, coated nanocryst

  • First Solar Starts Building Third Ohio Facility, Expects To Create 1,200 Jobs

    First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has began constructing its third manufacturing facility in Ohio worth $680 million as planned. The new 3.3-gigawatt facility will likely commence operations in the first half of 2023. The facility will scale the company's Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6 GW, becoming the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing complex outside China. It has the potential to create over 700 permanent jobs and 500 construction jobs. According to

  • Shiba Inu Tries To Settle Above The Resistance At $0.000009

    Shiba Inu attempts to gain additional upside momentum while Dogecoin moves higher.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Why you should test-drive your retirement

    Work gives us a sense of meaning, accomplishment, identity, social connections and a structure for our days. How will you replace all this once you retire?

  • T-Mobile says data on 40 million people stolen by hackers

    The company, which had 104.8 million customers as of June, acknowledged the data breach on Sunday after U.S.-based digital media outlet Vice first reported that a seller had posted on an underground forum offering for sale some private data, including social security numbers from a breach at T-Mobile servers. Vice said the seller claimed that 100 million people had their data compromised in the breach.

  • Analyst Report: CVS Health Corp

    CVS Health Corp. operated 9,900 retail drugstores at the end of 2020, including over 1,700 locations in Target stores. The total number of locations exceeds 10,000 when we include a leading specialty pharmacy, Long Term Care pharmacies, Infusion Centers where cancer medicines, for example, are delivered through a needle. The combined company posted 2020 revenue of $269 billion, with about half in the PBM business, 30% in Retail/Long Term Care, and 20% in Health Care Benefits. Approximately 77% of the $91 billion in Retail and long-term care revenue came from prescriptions; 23% from over-the-counter medicines, Beauty and General Merchandise. The 2019 and 2020 results include Aetna, which was acquired at the end of 2018.