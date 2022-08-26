It Works! Releases Its Stress Less Vegan Gummies

The Stress Less line of vegan gummies is formulated to help support energy levels and promote a more tranquil state of mind.†

PALMETTO, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It Works!, an international, award-winning company specializing in health, wellness and beauty products, announces the release of its Stress Less vegan gummies, developed to promote a more calm and relaxed state of mind.†

Stress Less gummies are packed with key ingredients including Sensoril® Ashwagandha, L-Theanine, and Lemon Balm Extract — all designed to promote increased mental clarity and concentration while reducing overall stress.†

Sensoril® ashwagandha extract is a clinically proven adaptogen that has shown numerous health benefits to adults who have taken just 125 mg per day. †

L-Theanine is a water-soluble amino acid found in green tea and mushrooms, used notably for its relaxant effects.†

Lemon Balm Extract has been traditionally used to improve mood and cognitive function.†

Adults are suggested to enjoy two gummies daily, with or without food, as part of their daily routine to help them feel calm and balanced throughout the day.† For additional support on extra stressful days, up to four gummies a day can be taken. Stress Less is a dietary supplement that contains dietary fiber, and adults are advised to start at the minimum dosage and slowly increase the dosage to reduce the occurrence of gas and bloating.

Stress Less gummies are also fasting-friendly, containing 14 calories per 6g serving. Although expert opinions vary on the number of calories needed to break a fast, the general rule of thumb is to consume fewer than 50 calories to preserve one's fasted state.

Actively taking measures to reduce stress can yield several health benefits, including a better mood, more restful sleep, and increased attentiveness. For a full ingredient list and nutrition facts, check out Stress Less Gummies on ItWorks.com today.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SENSORIL® is protected under U.S. Patent No. 7,318,938 and CA Patent No. 2,508,478 and is a registered trademark of Natreon, Inc.

About It Works!

It Works!, a Palmetto, Florida-based direct sales company that was founded in 2001, is known for its Skinny Brew, a premium coffee. The company's innovative product line includes nutrition, lifestyle, and beauty products, including collaborations from celebrities, such as the world-renowned Dr. Paul Nassif. It Works! has received countless awards and accolades. For five consecutive years, It Works! earned a spot on Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America." In 2016, the company was ranked as a "Top 20 Fastest-Growing Direct Sales Organization in North America" by DSN Magazine. Direct Selling News honored the company in 2017 and 2018 with its "Best Place to Work" award, and in 2020, It Works! received Platinum Status by the Consumer-Centric Recognition Program that's hosted by Direct Selling News. The company has expanded into 23 countries and currently has over 150,000 independent distributors worldwide and maintains a debt-free status to date. With a strong brand culture founded in values of connection, friendship, fun, and freedom, It Works! continues to provide science-backed, real solutions for its community of entrepreneurs and consumers.

Visit www.ItWorks.com for additional information.

