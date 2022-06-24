U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

Workshop on Understanding Xi'an for International Friends, a conversation about historical sites and modern life kicked off in Xi'an

·3 min read

XI'AN, China, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- How do ancient and rich historical sites and modern urban life coexist harmoniously? On June 22, a number of international participants came together to talk about and experience Xi'an, an ancient city at the "Workshop on Understanding Xi'an for International Friends, A Journey of Discovering the Beauty of Ancient City Xi'an". The event was hosted by the Information Office of the People's Government of Xi'an and it took place at the Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, China.

Visitors experience archaeological work at the Daming Palace Archaeological Exploration Center.
Visitors experience archaeological work at the Daming Palace Archaeological Exploration Center.

Guests included representatives from world-famous ancient cities such as Nara in Japan, Brussels in Belgium, and Pompeii in Italy, and they shared information online about the protection and utilization of historical sites and remains. Opportunities were provided to experience simulated archaeology, enjoy some night riding, and participate in a workshop at the Daming Palace National Heritage Park. Foreign visitors from more than 10 countries, international students and young returnees who have lived in Xi'an for a long time took the chance to see the beauty of bringing together ancient sites and modern life.

In the Daming Palace National Heritage Park, the participants delved into the Tang Dynasty through a series of activities such as an immersive archaeology experience enabled by 3D digital projection technology, and a night riding tour. The only archaeological exploration experience center in Xi'an, the Archaeological Exploration Center is in the Daming Palace National Heritage Park, covering an area of about 4.23 hectares. It is a comprehensive cultural place that focuses on the popularization of archaeological science. From investigation to exploration, excavation and recording, the participants experienced the whole archaeological process, appreciated the beauty of Tang Dynasty architecture, and became familiar with the efforts made by Xi'an to protect ancient sites.

During the workshop, Xi'an, Nara, Pompeii, and Brussels, four of the world-class ancient cities, joined together in an online video conference where participants shared numerous stories about historical sites and modern life and how young people creatively protect ancient cities. With the help of 5G and holographic projection technologies, the event invited guests to connect remotely to tell their own stories about historical sites. "I felt like I traveled back several thousand years in one night. The event allowed me to really feel the amazing historical civilization and charm of the historical sites in Xi'an," said Mehad Mousa, an Egyptian PhD student in literature translation from Northwest University.

With diversified monthly immersive city experiences and other activities, the Studying Xi'an campaign aims to allow people from abroad living in Xi'an to delve into the charm of Xi'an and to feel the authenticity, openness, and inclusiveness of Xi'an.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=424066

Caption: Visitors experience archaeological work at the Daming Palace Archaeological Exploration Center.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workshop-on-understanding-xian-for-international-friends-a-conversation-about-historical-sites-and-modern-life-kicked-off-in-xian-301574694.html

SOURCE The Information Office of the People's Government of Xi'an

