Workspace Innovation Company Vari Names 9thWonder Agency its Media Agency of Record

·1 min read

HOUSTON and COPPELL, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vari, the Texas-based innovative workspace furniture company, has named 9thWonder Agency its media agency of record.

9thWonder
9thWonder

The new engagement between Vari and national independent marketing agency 9thWonder focuses on highlighting Vari's status as a groundbreaking leader in the innovative furniture industry through successful branding, awareness and lead generation initiatives. 9thWonder will provide Vari a broad spectrum of services including strategic media approach development and media buying.

"9thWonder checked all of the boxes during our search for a media agency that can help us drive growth and results," said Kassie Dunaway, senior vice president, marketing at Vari. "With a team so focused on understanding our business, implementing integrated media solutions and maximizing brand position, we feel confident that our collaborative efforts will create the growth we are looking for."

A global leader in the standing desk space, Vari has grown to produce a larger range of products designed to create healthier and more productive workspaces. Partnered with 9thWonder, an award-winning agency providing services to clients across the globe, Vari will further develop its brand and increase its marketing capabilities through multiple channels.

"We are excited to support Vari, a pioneer and innovator in their category," said Scott Thaler, 9thWonder's chief marketing officer. "We look forward to partnering with this innovative and collaborative team to expand their media abilities and grow their business results."

For more information on 9thWonder Agency, visit 9thWonder.com.

About 9thWonder

9thWonder is a minority-owned independent marketing agency comprised of diverse thinkers committed to harnessing the power of difference. 9thWonder has offices spanning North America, South America and Asia, with capabilities including: brand strategy, media planning, creative, research, digital strategy and development, public relations, social media and more. With clients across a wide-range of industries, 9thWonder knows how to market to a diverse America and generate real marketplace results.

About Vari

A workspace innovation company, Vari helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, the company makes it easy for high-growth businesses to scale and flex their office space. Organizations all over the world — including over 98% of the Fortune 500 — use Vari products, which are tested and certified to the highest industry standards.

Media Contact:

Mitchell Reid: mreid@lambert.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workspace-innovation-company-vari-names-9thwonder-agency-its-media-agency-of-record-301751767.html

SOURCE 9thWonder

