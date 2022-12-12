U.S. markets open in 3 hours 34 minutes

Workspace management software market size to increase by USD 2293.64 million: North America to contribute 35% of market growth - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Workspace Management Software Market by Deployment, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 2293.64 million at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2022 and 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Workspace Management Software Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global workspace management software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of many prominent vendors and increased investments in the construction of data centers are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The workspace management software market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Asure Software Inc.: The company offers workspace management software for small businesses, mid-size businesses, and HR consulting services.

  • Citrix Systems Inc.: - The company offers workspace management software such as Citrix DaaS.

  • Condeco Group Ltd.: The company offers workspace management software for controlling office occupancy and improving space management.

  • FM Systems Group LLC: The company offers workspace management software solutions such as space management, sustainability management, and maintenance management.

  • Fortive Corp.

  • iOFFICE LP

  • Ivanti Software Inc.

  • Matrix42 AG

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increased need for optimized space planning, growing interest in integrating IoT with workspace management, and the increasing number of startups and the adoption of co-working. However, the reluctance to adopt workspace management software is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

  • The digital asset management (DAM) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,936.72 million. The shift from on-premises to SaaS is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data privacy and security concerns may impede the market growth.

  • The hotel and hospitality management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,176.2 million. The reduction in overall operational costs is major driving the hotel and hospitality management software market growth, although factors such as the complications in changeover from the traditional system may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this workspace management software market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the workspace management software market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of workspace management software market vendors.

Workspace Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

173

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2293.64 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

16.5

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AgilQuest Corp., AppiXoft, Asure Software Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Condeco Group Ltd., FM Systems Group LLC, Fortive Corp., iOFFICE LP, Ivanti Software Inc., Matrix42 AG, MRI Software LLC, Nemetschek SE, NFS Technology Group, Planon Shared Services BV, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Space HoldCo Inc., Vega Technology Ltd., Videlio, Yardi Systems Inc., and International Business Machines Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global workspace management software market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 6.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Retail and E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AgilQuest Corp.

  • 12.4 Asure Software Inc.

  • 12.5 Citrix Systems Inc.

  • 12.6 Condeco Group Ltd.

  • 12.7 FM Systems Group LLC

  • 12.8 Fortive Corp.

  • 12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.10 iOFFICE LP

  • 12.11 Ivanti Software Inc.

  • 12.12 Matrix42 AG

  • 12.13 MRI Software LLC

  • 12.14 NFS Technology Group

  • 12.15 Planon Shared Services BV

  • 12.16 Ricoh Co. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Yardi Systems Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Workspace Management Software Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workspace-management-software-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-2293-64-million-north-america-to-contribute-35-of-market-growth---technavio-301699199.html

SOURCE Technavio

