Worksport and Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc., enter into a formal agreement to Produce Working Models of its SOLIS and COR for an Upcoming Hyundai Vehicle

Worksport and Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc., enter into a formal agreement to Produce Working Models of its SOLIS and COR for an Upcoming Hyundai Vehicle
Mississauga, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- on February 22, 2022, Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP) (the “Company” or “Worksport”) and Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (“HATCI”) executed a letter of understanding in which both parties agreed that Worksport would produce prototypes of the Worksport SOLIS and a modified version of the COR energy storage system based on the Hyundai Santa Cruz’s bed geometry (the “Project”).

HATCI, a division of Hyundai Motor Company, has provided to Worksport 3D Data specifically for the Project. The two companies intend to explore the benefit of each other’s products working in tandem in order to determine the viability of a future partnership.

Syed Akbari Project / Program Manager of Vehicle Planning and Analytics for HATCI – commented, “Thank you for your support. We are very excited to collaborate with Worksport on a solar tonneau cover project.”

Steven Rossi, Worksport’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our Company is looking forward to taking this step with Hyundai,” and, “Worksport is confident that Hyundai will be pleased with the working SOLIS and COR systems upon completion.”

A tentative timeline was also agreed upon for the Project whereby the working SOLIS and COR models for Hyundai’s yet to be announced vehicle would be ready for presentation to Hyundai’s head office by October of 2022.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com, www.investworksport.com and www.goterravis.com.

About Terravis Energy, Inc.

Terravis Energy, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures clean, green energy solutions that power lifestyle markets, with each segment of the company feeding into the derivation of the brand itself – Latin for “Earth” and “Force”. The company foresees the future of the electric vehicle markets and sustainable energy markets through multiple lenses. Its Non-Parasitic Electric Vehicle (NPEVTM) fast charging platform which combines ultra efficient hydrogen fuel cells with solar to create completely carbon-free charge points that can re-energize Battery Electric Vehicles. Its Terravis Nanogrid which is designed to power houses and is modular where excess power can be directed toward utilities such as crypto mining. Its Terravis Microgrid system, composed of a number of Terravis Nanogrid systems, can power data centres and entire communities. Its Terravis Wall-e platform is a standalone power backup system for homes in cases of power failures, as well as a “power guardian” that can be used in conjunction with the Terravis Nanogrid.

For more information, please visit www.terravisenergy.com.

Connect with Worksport:

Please follow the company’s social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, and Instagram, as well as sign up for the company’s newsletters at www.worksport.com, www.terravisenergy.com or www.investworksport.com. Worksport Ltd. strives to provide frequent updates of its operations to its community of investors, clients, and customers to maintain the highest level of visibility.

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

For additional information, please contact:
Steven Obadiah
Business Development Manager
Worksport Ltd.
T: 1-(888) 506-2013
E: investors@worksport.com
W: www.investworksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of the Company concerning its business strategy, an up listing to a national exchange, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Attachment


