Worksport Launches Storefronts on Amazon, eBay and Walmart Marketplace

Mississauga, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP) (the “Company” or “Worksport”), seeking to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy with its proprietary solar and green hydrogen-based technologies, has launched its eCommerce storefronts on Amazon, eBay, and Walmart Marketplace.

N.A. Williams Company is driving the Company’s marketing campaigns on each platform and has dedicated account executives with marketing managers assuming respective responsibilities across each outlet.

After months of restructuring and hard work for all involved, management believes the launch of Worksport products on Amazon, eBay and Walmart marketplaces will help realize revenue sooner rather than later in 2022. As Worksport products are once again available for consumer purchase, phase one of the Company’s restructuring plan comes to a close. Meanwhile, Worksport heads into the final phases of its ongoing efforts to bring new, made in the United States products to market.

Mr. Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of Worksport, expresses thoughts on the Company’s inaugural B2C launch, “Our teams and I are thrilled to provide our customer base with the energizing experiences it deserves when considering our product offerings, starting with our SC3, SC3 Pro, and SC4 tonneau covers. NA Williams Company has been a great eCommerce partner, we look forward to pushing forward and driving sales together through these new, enhanced direct-to-consumer channels.”

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com, www.worksportltd.com and www.goterravis.com.

About Terravis Energy, Inc.

Terravis Energy, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures clean, green energy solutions that power lifestyle markets, with each segment of the company feeding into the derivation of the brand itself – Latin for “Earth” and “Force”. The company foresees the future of the electric vehicle markets and sustainable energy markets through multiple lenses. Its Non-Parasitic Electric Vehicle (NPEVTM) fast charging platform which combines ultra-efficient hydrogen fuel cells with solar to create completely carbon-free charge points that can re-energize Battery Electric Vehicles. Its Terravis Energy Nanogrid which is designed to power houses and is modular where excess power can be directed toward utilities such as crypto mining. Its Terravis Energy Microgrid system, composed of several Terravis Energy Nanogrid systems, can power data centres and entire communities.

For more information, please visit www.terravisenergy.com.

About N.A. Williams Company

N.A. Williams Company is a leading manufacturers’ representative firm that provides sales, field training, call center services, and data analytics to the North American auto care and commercial vehicle industry. Founded in 1934, N.A. Williams is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with six satellite offices and over one hundred associates. For more information, visit www.nawilliams.com.

Connect with Worksport: 

Worksport Ltd. strives to provide frequent updates of its operations to its community of investors, clients, and customers to maintain the highest level of visibility.

For additional information, please contact:
Steven Obadiah
Investor Relations
Worksport Ltd.
T: 1-(888) 506-2013
E: investors@worksport.com
W: www.worksportltd.com
W: www.investworksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of the Company concerning its business strategy, an up listing to a national exchange, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


