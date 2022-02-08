U.S. markets open in 8 hours 5 minutes

Worksport Management Delays Terravis Energy Unveil

Worksport Ltd
·2 min read
In this article:
  • WKSP

Worksport Ltd

New conception of clean energy, transportation, and life is coming soon.
Mississauga, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq: WKSP) (the “Company”) management has decided to delay the unveiling of brand new energy solutions from its subsidiary Terravis Energy a few weeks to ensure all technical details are accurate and appropriately organized. Additionally, innovations that have transpired these past few weeks need to be featured in their best light, requiring more preparation time.

The Terravis Energy website will provide up-to-date, accurate information on all offerings. It will answer those questions about the capabilities of its versatile, fast charging Non-Parasitic Electric Vehicle (NPEV) systems and the Terravis Microgrid, as well as feature several variations of these technologies that have reached the product stage.

Management expected to make subsequent announcements on these developments months in the future, but the Company brought them to fruition ahead of timelines. In ensuring that the Terravis Energy website is fully prepared for the public eye, management asks its community to exercise a few more weeks of patience.

“On behalf of Terravis Energy, I am deeply sorry for this delay. The Terravis Energy website will represent the work of many talented and dedicated people who have already spent countless hours making the unveiling occasion memorable. We cannot wait to release everything. Please take a few minutes to enjoy our video during this extended waiting period. The future is coming soon,” said Lorenzo H. Rossi, CEO of Terravis Energy.

About Worksport Ltd.
Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com, www.terravisenergy.com, www.investworksport.com and www.goterravis.com.

Connect with Worksport:

Please follow the company’s social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, and Instagram, as well as sign up for the company’s newsletters at www.worksport.com, www.terravisenergy.com or www.investworksport.com. Worksport Ltd. strives to provide frequent updates of its operations to its community of investors, clients, and customers to maintain the highest level of visibility.

Linkedin

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

For additional information, please contact:
Steven Obadiah
Business Development Manager
Worksport Ltd.
T: 1-(888) 506-2013
E: investors@worksport.com
W: www.investworksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of the Company concerning its business strategy, an up listing to a national exchange, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Attachment


