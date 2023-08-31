Worksport And Mercedes-Benz Provide Updates On Their Ambitious Strategies

Today, ambitious tonneau cover manufacturer who aims to reshape the North American truck bed industry, Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP)(NASDAQ: WKSPW), revealed its comprehensive sales strategy as it continues working to deliver the world’s first solar-powered tonneau cover SOLIS along with the portable battery system COR. A legacy automaker, Mercedes Benz Group AG (OTC: MBGAF) shared today that its first high-power charging station is coming to life this fall, challenging the EV king Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) who is also the dominant player when it comes to the charging infrastructure.

Worksport Announced Four Sales Partners Along With Its Ambitious Sales Growth Strategy

At the beginning of August, Worksport began manufacturing its premium hard-folding tonneau covers while securing a $1.6 million order as it continues to expand its productive capabilities that include new assembly lines.

Besides its e-commerce website, Worksport provided a place for its offerings on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY). Along with its B2C presence, Worksport announced a myriad of new B2B clients with four distinguished sales partners. The first one was established back in 1974 and is running across all major distributors and Canada. The second is known as an industry titan and it caters to 14 southeastern states that span from Texas to West Virginia. The third is an automotive specialist who owns a 20-year SEMA affiliation and covers overseas turf from New Mexico to Montana. The fourth partner even earned distinctions, recognitions and awards for its sales effort. Initial data seems promising as Worksport will be introducing its revolutionary SOLIS solar cover and COR remote battery system to over 70,000 potential B2B clients. A customized version of these twin innovations will be also part of the upcoming Santa Cruz 2024 pickup that Hyundai Motor Company (OTC: HYMTF) will be launching next year.

Mercedes Benz’s Fast-charing Infrastructure Is Coming To Life This Fall

Mercedes Benz announced its own fast-charging network back in January. Jointly developed with MN8 Energy, the initial announcement revealed that over 400 charging hubs are planned across North America, which would be home to over 2,500 ChargePoint CD fast charging stations. Today’s update revealed that the first Charging Hubs will begin operating in October in three locations across the globe: Atlanta, Chengdu in China, and Manheim in Germany. By the end of 2024, Mercedes Benz aims to expand its global charging network to more than 2,000 points while it plans to build more than 10,000 charging points at 2,000 Charging Hubs by the end of the decade.

Its stations will offer a variety of plugs to fit any EV, including those of Tesla. The incoming network will be seamlessly integrated in Mercedes’ existing EV charger access, joining over 1.3 million charging points Mercedes already has across the globe. Like Tesla, charging stations will offer charging rates of up to 400kW and be powered by renewable energy.

Challenging Tesla

While its peers are flocking to Tesla, with even Mercedes Benz adopting the Tesla-developed charging technology and gaining access to its charging infrastructure, Mercedes-Benz is still paving its own way forward. It already didn’t follow Tesla when it comes to pricing as it defended its premium brand identity. Mercedes Benz is aiming to become the most desirable EV luxury brand and this fall, it is off to challenge Tesla in its charging dominance as well. Meanwhile, Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Tesla is being under the regulatory eye of federal prosecutors regarding its performance claims after Reuters reported the electric carmaker exaggerated the potential driving distance of its vehicles. Therefore, Tesla also has work to do in defending its own brand as the EV revolution continues to accelerate.

DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational purposes only. It is not intended as investing advice.

