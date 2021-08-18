U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

WorkWave Announces Registration for Its New Beyond Service User Conference

·3 min read

This year's conference is bigger and better than ever before, combining multiple industry-leading events into one action-packed event

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a provider of SaaS solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, today opens registration for its new Beyond Service User Conference happening January 9-12, 2022, in-person at the Renaissance Orlando. This year's conference combines the WorkWave User Conference, Real Green's Solutions 2022, and Coalmarch's CO2User Conference into one action-packed event that includes leaders and customers across WorkWave PestPac and ServMan, Real Green, Coalmarch, and Slingshot. The Beyond Service User Conference will bring together the most powerful leaders across field service in one of the most forward-looking, insightful, and impactful events that the industry has ever experienced.

WorkWave(r) opened registration for its new Beyond Service User Conference happening January 9-12, 2022.

"WorkWave doesn't just rely on its long history; we are leading the charge to help service companies think about more than just the service event by pushing the boundaries and delivering a breadth of solutions that are unparalleled in their capabilities. This year's Beyond Service User Conference will bring together industry leaders from every service vertical we serve, to not only increase expertise utilizing our broad range of solutions, but to come away with more practical knowledge, inspired ideas, invaluable resources, and life-long connections that will carry their companies into higher levels of success in the future," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave.

Although this will be the first time these multiple industry events will be combined into one conference, WorkWave is still committed to keeping the unique value and personality behind each individual conference, ensuring that each customer set from WorkWave PestPac and ServMan, Real Green, Coalmarch, and Slingshot experiences personalized sessions tailored to their solutions and industries. By being hosted under the Beyond Service User Conference umbrella, WorkWave is able to combine each company's expertise to give its attendees the tools they need to think, perform, and go beyond service, empowering them to think bigger in all areas that will grow their businesses.

This year's event will feature 300 training and thought leadership sessions and customer success stories to empower users to gain expertise across WorkWave's portfolio of solutions and run their businesses more efficiently. It will also include thought-provoking workshops, networking opportunities with 1,000+ service professionals, and exciting entertainment.

Please visit our website to learn more, and click here to register for the event. Our website will continue to be updated with this year's agenda, session information, and entertainment details.

About WorkWave
For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow service companies to grow their business, service their customers, and maximize their money. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction, and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. For more information, visit workwave.com.

WorkWave Contact
Brittany Boyle
Sr. Manager, Strategic Communications
WorkWave
Email: bboyle@workwave.com

Media Contact
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workwave-announces-registration-for-its-new-beyond-service-user-conference-301357420.html

SOURCE WorkWave

