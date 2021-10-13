U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

WorkWell Launches eBook on Addressing The Big Resignation with Total Wellness

·2 min read

Examines How Total Wellness Programs Can Help Recruit and Retain Employees in Today's Tight Labor Market

DULUTH, Minn., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWell, the experts in preventing and treating sprains, strains, and back pain, today announced the launch of a new eBook on The Big Resignation. At a time when companies are struggling with a tight labor market, WorkWell's eBook offers insight into how industry-leading companies are leveraging total wellness to recruit and retain employees.

WorkWell (PRNewsfoto/WorkWell Prevention and Care)
WorkWell (PRNewsfoto/WorkWell Prevention and Care)

With U.S. job openings at their highest in over two years, many companies nationwide are short-staffed and struggling to fill positions, so they are rushing to onboard. These actions are often in direct conflict with a company's emphasis on employee total health. Skipping critical components of the hiring process is causing more worker injuries, increased litigation, higher healthcare costs, lower staff productivity, and more turnover. Musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries are the most common workplace injuries and negatively affect workers' physical and emotional health and result in a loss of productivity from absenteeism and presenteeism.

This eBook discusses strategies to maintain a tight workforce, particularly as the economy picks up and workers find that other opportunities are open to them. The eBook also examines how employee total wellness can be a game-changer.

Click here for your copy of The Big Resignation eBook.

About WorkWell
WorkWell helps organizations prevent and treat sprains, strains, and back pain by delivering comprehensive and scalable musculoskeletal health programs as part of their overall safety and wellness programs. We partner with employers to keep employees safe, healthy, and productive by identifying workplace risks, implementing early intervention and proactive ergonomics, providing employee testing and treatment, and ensuring safety compliance. Our prevention, treatment, and training programs are delivered by our network of 10,000 credentialed physical therapists who are experts at delivering all aspects of a comprehensive musculoskeletal wellness program. To learn more, visit us at www.workwell.com or follow us on Twitter at @WorkWellPandC and LinkedIn.

Contact
Laura MacSweeney
Red Javelin Communications
laura@redjavelin.com
339-221-0614

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workwell-launches-ebook-on-addressing-the-big-resignation-with-total-wellness-301399341.html

SOURCE WorkWell Prevention and Care

