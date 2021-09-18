U.S. markets closed

World’s 1st DeFi Metaverse Index Fund with Yield

DAOventures
·2 min read

Singapore, Sept. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEX, DAOventures is launching Metaverse Farmer on September 17th, the world’s 1st DeFi Metaverse Index Fund with Yield that helps investors profit from NFT and crypto game trends.

Index funds are traditionally a popular investment option for those looking for portfolio exposure to a broad asset class or sector. This index fund product from DAOventures however, is built entirely on-chain, and also takes advantage of DeFi innovations for additional yields.

Introducing The World’s 1st DeFi Metaverse Index Fund with Yield

The DAOventures Metaverse Farmer (MVF) is an index fund product that allocates an investor’s capital across a curated list of cryptocurrencies. These cryptocurrencies are governance and utility tokens for projects in this booming sector, Metaverse.

MVF is built on Ethereum and powered by smart contracts. 50% of the index is allocated to ETH. The other half of the index is split among popular gaming ecosystems, such as Axie Infinity (AXS and SLP) and Illuvium (ILV). Portfolio components and weights were selected based on criteria such as user growth and market capitalization. For example, Axie Infinity recently achieved a record 1 million daily active players battling each other with NFT monsters, while Illuvium has a market value of over $300 million.

MVF reduces portfolio volatility and earns additional incentives for investors. Portfolio assets are paired up with ETH and deployed into trading pools to earn trading fees and liquidity mining rewards on Sushi, a popular decentralized exchange to trade cryptocurrencies on.

The portfolio algorithm also automatically compounds yields and rebalances periodically to keep things as hands off as possible for investors.

Invest with DAOventures

Beyond the metaverse, DAOventures offers funds for market weight strategies, technical analysis combined with yield farming, and synthetic stock baskets.

Ultimately, while there are risks to crypto investing, the potential rewards are high as well, and the metaverse, in particular, offers a novel alternative investment opportunity for investors seeking high growth.

About DAOventures
DAOventures is a multi-chain DeFi investing platform for fund managers and crypto investors. Their mission is to make DeFi simpler, more accessible, and inclusive. DAOventures is a team of engineers, researchers, crypto-investors, DeFi & NFT adopters, and problem solvers who want to build and accelerate the future of money, together.

Resource
Website: https://daoventures.co/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/VenturesDao
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/UJaCPMkb6q
Medium: https://daoventuresco.medium.com/

Media contact
Sarah Kwon | sarah@daoventures.co

PR Contact

Name- Sourav Ghosal

Website- News Coverage Agency

Email- touch@newscoverage.agency

Telegram- Sourav Ghosal

Source Link


