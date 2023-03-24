World’s 1st Trillionaire Appeared in the Metaverse!

MASFi

Aaron Tsai, King of Shell became World’s first Trillionaire

Taipei, Taiwan, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a quantum leap from Wall Street to HBS City in the MASFi Financial Metaverse, Aaron Tsai, King of Shell became World’s first Trillionaire, through the creation of his personal social token (PST), ATT and an algorithmic USD stable coin USDM. ATT is paired with USDM for trading on HashBrownSwap, HBS’s decentralized exchange (DEX). USDM is backed by Aaron’s personal credibility, with each USDM supported by ATT at the ratio of 1:1.









Aaron Tsai is the Founder of MAS Capital, MASFi financial blockchain and HBS , an all-in-one DeFi App, designed for everyone. Aaron is a Chinese American entrepreneur and investment banker, assisting Chinese companies in going public in the US. Aaron is known on Wall Street as the “King of Shell”, for the creation of 101 public shell companies in the 1990’s, long before SPACs became mainstream. An October 29, 1999 Wall Street Journal article said that Tsai “… is at the leading edge of a resurgence in “blank check,” or shell, companies …”

Inspired by Elon Musk, Aaron named MASFi gas token MASX with the idea from SpaceX. While Elon has a plan to take us humans to Mars, Aaron’s mission is to take both humans an AI robots into the Metaverse with HBS, as the financial infrastructure for Web3 companies, powered by MASFi financial blockchain.

About ATT and USDM tokens

ATT is the personal social token of Aaron Tsai. USDM is an algorithmic USD stablecoin backed by ATT at the ratio of 1:1. Both ATT and USDM are generated on MASFi financial blockchain in MRC-20 standard comparable to Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Two (2) trillion ATT and Two (2) trillion USDM are minted by Aaron Tsai, World’s 1st Trillionaire in the Metaverse.

Information Links: ATT Price | Personal Website | LinkedIn Profile | WSJ Article



About MAS Capital

MAS Capital formed in 1995 is an US investment bank, specializes in advising Chinese companies in going public in the US via IPO and SPAC. MAS Capital team has advised over 100 companies in going public in the US.

Story continues

Information Links: MAS Capital | MAS Capital Group

About MASFi Financial Blockchain

MASFi financial blockchain is a layer 1 Ethereum compatible blockchain, designed for Web3 applications. MASFi completed cross chain with three major blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and BSC. MASFi enables ultra-high speed transfers and low gas fees for tokens generated on these three popular blockchains. Transfer of BTC, ETH and BNB are completed within 2-3 seconds at USD0.10 gas using MASFi gas token MASX. MASFi enables dAPPs to use tokens generated on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BSC in an integrated format, such as HBS’s cross chain wallet and cross chain swap. HBS is the first application built on MASFi and launched since December 2021. MASFi began US$50 million private sale of MASX tokens on March 15, 2023.

Information Link: MASFi | MASX Private Sale News



About HBS

HBS is an All-in-One DeFi App, designed for Everyone! You can enjoy DeFi as-easy-as eating a hashbrown with HBS’ click & use wallet, swap tokens on HashBrownSwap, lend & borrow, make investment in derivative and security token products in one single financial supermarket. HBS is designed for non-crypto users and enables unbanked population on earth to obtain global financial services.

HBS aims to function as the DeFi infrastructure for financial, payment, game, NFT and metaverse companies. These Web3 companies can utilize HBS wallet’s ease-of-use and enhanced security with automated private key control, which is a break-through in DeFi access, to scale mass Web2 users into Web3. Web3 companies can build their applications on Ethereum compatible MASFi or choose to develop applications on HBS platform.

HBS completed HBS token IDO and started trading on HashBrownSwap on 4th of July, 2022.

Information Links:

Website | HBS Price | Telegram | Twitter | Medium | LinkedIn | Facebook



CONTACT: Sting Lin International Manager HBS Inc. +886936784712 sl-at-mascapital.com



