The World’s 30 Least Powerful Passports in 2024

A strong passport is an asset in today's world, providing its holders with benefits that go beyond travel freedom. The greater the global mobility a passport affords, the more it facilitates travel, mirroring deeper aspects of international diplomacy, economic health, and political stability of a nation. Our article 25 Most Powerful Passports in the World, presents a thorough analysis of countries with the most powerful passports around the world.

Do Passports Influence the Economic Potential?

Going into detail, a weak passport primarily restricts international travel by enforcing strict visa requirements and long processing times, limiting leisure, family visits, and business activities. This hampers entrepreneurs and professionals from attending international events, stifling innovation and growth, and complicates pursuing educational or professional opportunities abroad.

Focusing solely on tourism, the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer of 2024 reports that global tourism in 2023 reached 88% of its pre-pandemic volume, with 1.3 billion international visitors. A full recovery is projected by the end of 2024, driven by increased flight options and stronger demand, especially in Asian markets. Regional performance varied: the Middle East exceeded its 2019 levels by 22%, Europe achieved 94%, Africa 96%, the Americas 90%, while Asia-Pacific lagged at 65%, with disparities within the region—South Asia at 87% and North-East Asia at 55%. Moreover, tourism revenues hit $1.4 trillion in 2023, about 93% of 2019's $1.5 trillion. Including passenger transport, total tourism exports approached $1.6 trillion, roughly 95% of the $1.7 trillion from 2019. Tourism's direct contribution to global GDP stood at $3.3 trillion, equating to 3% of global GDP.

Reiterating above statistics, regions that are more accessible to people from countries with stronger passports are likely to see quicker and more recovery and growth in tourism. In contrast, regions that rely majorly on tourists from countries with weaker passports might experience slower recovery and growth, as seen in the Asia-Pacific figures. This comparison underscores that counties with limited travel options, due to the weakness of their passports, may drastically experience reduced economic impacts and opportunities. Industry leaders including Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), and Visa Inc (NYSE:V), among others, can strengthen their positions in travel and financial services in weaker economies by tapping into the demand for domestic and international transactions, thereby aiding economic growth.

On April 22, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) research based on input from over 31,000 travelers across 34 countries, revealed that while 83% consider sustainable travel important, many do not prioritize it when planning trips. Additionally, 28% express fatigue with the constant discussion of climate change. These findings emphasize the need for collective action to maintain progress towards sustainability in the travel industry.

On March 6, The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) entered a 7-year collaboration with Visa Inc (NYSE:V), expanding Western Union's services to enable customers to send money to eligible Visa Inc (NYSE:V) cards and bank accounts across 40 countries in five regions. The partnership encompasses card issuance, integration with Visa Direct for faster transactions, and the provision of additional services such as risk management products. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) customers will also have access to Visa Inc (NYSE:V) prepaid cards in selected markets, offering both physical and digital solutions. Additionally, the collaboration aims to develop disbursement programs tailored for humanitarian organizations and governments, facilitating the distribution of essential funds during emergencies, including emergency relief, cross-border pensions, and domestic benefits disbursement.

The World's 30 Least Powerful Passports in 2024

Methodology

Our methodology for ranking world’s least powerful passports in 2024 centers on two key metrics: the number of visa-free destinations accessible to each country's citizens, sourced from the Guide Consultants’ Visa Index, and the Political Stability and Absence of Violence/Terrorism Percentile Rank from The World Bank. The primary metric assesses global mobility, while the secondary evaluates the political stability and safety of the country, providing a comprehensive view of each passport's power. Our list is presented in descending order, with the weakest passport in 2024 taking first place.

The World's 30 Least Powerful Passports in 2024

30. Cameroon

Visa Free Destinations: 52

Political Stability: 11

With limited visa-free access to only 52 destinations and a low political stability score of 11, Cameroon faces significant governance challenges that are exacerbated by regional conflicts and socio-economic disparities.

29. Angola

Visa Free Destinations: 51

Political Stability: 23

Angola continues to struggle with the repercussions of a lengthy civil war, reflected in its restricted visa-free access (51 destinations) and moderate political instability (score of 23), which hampers economic recovery and development efforts.

28. Haiti

Visa Free Destinations: 50

Political Stability: 10

Haiti is grappling with profound political instability (score of 10) and limited global mobility (50 visa-free destinations), factors that contribute to its ongoing humanitarian crises and hinder sustainable development.

27. Republic of the Congo

Visa Free Destinations: 50

Political Stability: 46

Despite a relatively higher political stability score of 46, the Republic of the Congo offers its citizens access to only 50 visa-free destinations, reflecting ongoing challenges in governance and international relations.

26. Turkmenistan

Visa Free Destinations: 49

Political Stability: 42

Turkmenistan’s restrictive regime is evident in its limited visa-free travel (49 destinations) and political stability score of 42, with the government maintaining tight control over all aspects of life, affecting economic and social progress.

25. Laos

Visa Free Destinations: 49

Political Stability: 74

Laos, with a visa-free score of 49 and a high political stability score of 74, still faces developmental challenges, including limited economic diversification and restrictions on civil liberties.

24. Burundi

Visa Free Destinations: 49

Political Stability: 13

Burundi: Burundi is struggling with a low political stability score of 13 and limited visa-free access (49 destinations), compounded by ongoing political unrest and economic hardship.

23. Liberia

Visa Free Destinations: 48

Political Stability: 36

Post-civil war recovery in Liberia is slow, with a political stability score of 36 and visa-free access to only 48 countries, reflecting lingering governance and economic challenges.

22. Djibouti

Visa Free Destinations: 48

Political Stability: 27

Djibouti offers limited visa-free travel (48 destinations) and faces moderate political challenges (score of 27), impacting its strategic economic potential despite significant foreign investments.

21. Nigeria

Visa Free Destinations: 46

Political Stability: 8

Nigeria, faces severe political instability (score of 8) and limited global mobility (46 visa-free destinations), hindering its potential as a leading emerging market.

20. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Visa Free Destinations: 45

Political Stability: 6

With a low political stability score of 6 and visa-free access to only 45 countries, the DRC continues to face significant humanitarian and governance crises.

19. South Sudan

Visa Free Destinations: 45

Political Stability: 3

The young nation struggles with extreme political instability (score of 3) and limited visa-free access (45 destinations), severely affecting its development and peace-building efforts.

18. Lebanon

Visa Free Destinations: 45

Political Stability: 9

Lebanon is currently facing a multifaceted crisis, characterized by a political stability score of 9 and access to 45 visa-free destinations, significantly impacting its economic stability and public services.

17. Ethiopia

Visa Free Destinations: 45

Political Stability: 5

Despite being a fast-growing economy, Ethiopia struggles with political unrest and instability (score of 5), limiting its progress and international mobility (45 visa-free destinations).

16. Iran

Visa Free Destinations: 44

Political Stability: 8

International sanctions and internal political challenges (score of 8) continue to restrict Iran's global engagement and mobility, reflected in visa-free access to just 44 countries.

15. Myanmar

Visa Free Destinations: 43

Political Stability: 3

Myanmar faces international isolation and internal conflict, with a political stability score of 3 and access to only 43 visa-free destinations.

14. Sri Lanka

Visa Free Destinations: 43

Political Stability: 19

Recent political and economic crises have shaken Sri Lanka, limiting its international mobility (43 visa-free destinations) and reducing political stability (score of 19).

13. Sudan

Visa Free Destinations: 42

Political Stability: 5

Sudan's ongoing political transition and conflicts contribute to its low stability score of 5 and restricted global mobility (42 visa-free destinations).

12. North Korea

Visa Free Destinations: 40

Political Stability: 30

North Korea remains one of the most isolated countries globally, with limited visa-free access (40 destinations) and moderate political stability (score of 30) due to its authoritarian regime.

11. Libya

Visa Free Destinations: 40

Political Stability: 4

Since the fall of one of the supreme leaders, Libya has faced near-total political collapse (stability score of 4) and severely limited international mobility (40 visa-free destinations).

10. Eritrea

Visa Free Destinations: 40

Political Stability: 15

Known for its stringent control over its citizens and limited freedoms, Eritrea struggles with political stability (score of 15) and offers minimal visa-free travel (40 destinations).

9. Nepal

Visa Free Destinations: 38

Political Stability: 38

Despite a reasonable level of political stability (score of 38), Nepal faces significant economic and developmental challenges, limiting its citizens' visa-free access to 38 countries.

8. Bangladesh

Visa Free Destinations: 38

Political Stability: 13

Bangladesh confronts considerable political instability (score of 13) and economic challenges, impacting its global standing and visa-free travel (38 destinations).

7. Palestinian Territories

Visa Free Destinations: 36

Political Stability: 7

Under continuous political strain (stability score of 7) and restricted sovereignty, the Palestinian Territories offer limited visa-free travel (36 destinations) to its residents.

6. Somalia

Visa Free Destinations: 36

Political Stability: 1

Somalia is marred by ongoing conflict and the world's lowest political stability score (1), severely limiting opportunities for international mobility (36 visa-free destinations).

