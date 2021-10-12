U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,359.54
    -1.65 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,507.78
    +11.72 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,469.79
    -16.41 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.47
    +10.83 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.64
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.10
    +8.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1549
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    -0.0090 (-0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6410
    +0.3190 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,584.55
    -732.53 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,330.14
    -2.64 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.53
    -21.32 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

World A2 Milk Market is Expected to Reach USD 25.5 Billion by 2027

ResearchCMFE
·5 min read

The increase in the number of dairy products and the growing dairy industry are the major factors responsible for the growth of the global A2 milk market.

PLEASANTON CA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latest research report on A2 Milk Market Growth Analysis 2017-2027 by ResearchCMFE provides a detailed outlook of the market with brief information of industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and challenges.

The Global A2 Milk Market was valued at USD 8.5 billion in the base year 2020, and is projected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period (2017-2027).

Growing concern related to gastrointestinal problems associated with traditional milk with A1 beta-casein protein is responsible for rise in demand of the A2 milk market. Other factors such as awareness regarding product recognition and rising health-conscious population expected to have a positive effect during the forecast period on the growth of the global A2 milk industry. Currently, the product's market reach is limited, however the chances for A2 milk makers to expand sales across the world is strong.

The U.S. FDA have issued strict guidelines and policies regarding food quality, safety and product nutritional level. A2 milk is proved to be free from antibiotics and hormones and this factor is contributing towards rapid growth in demand for market.

Request for sample copy of the report at https://www.researchcmfe.com/sample-request/83

Global A2 Milk Market Report Overview:

The research report covers all the necessary data regarding the market patterns of growth in the market and the factors driving this growth. This research report offers a detailed study of an important microscopic view of the industry to define the footprints of the major players like GCMMF (Amul), Erden Creamery Private Limited, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Lion Dairy & Drinks, Provilac Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd., Ripley Farms LLC, Taw River Dairy, The a2 Milk Company Limited, Urban Farms Milk, Vinamilk etc. he leading and dominant players in the global A2 Milk Market are intrinsically analyzed based on key factors in the competition analysis part of the study. The report covers Leading Countries and analyzes the potential of the global A2 Milk Market, providing statistical information about market dynamics, growth factors, major challenges, and market entry strategy analysis, opportunities, and forecasts. The biggest highlight of the report is to provide companies in the industry with a strategic analysis of the impact of COVID-19.

Key Market Segmentation of A2 Milk Industry:

The segmentation of the A2 Milk Market has been offered based on product technology, end user, company profiles, and region. Every segment has been analyzed in detail, and data pertaining to the growth of each segment has been included in the analysis.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence Covered in A2 Milk Market Report are:

  • GCMMF (Amul)

  • Erden Creamery Private Limited

  • Freedom Foods Group Limited

  • Lion Dairy & Drinks

  • Provilac Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd.

  • Ripley Farms LLC

  • Taw River Dairy

  • The a2 Milk Company Limited

  • Urban Farms Milk

  • Vinamilk

Any Questions/Queries or need help? Speak with our analyst at

https://www.researchcmfe.com/speak-to-analyst/83

Global A2 Milk Market by Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • Powder

  • Liquid

Global A2 Milk Market by Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • Infant formula

  • Bakery- confectionary

  • Milk and Milk based

  • Dairy Products

Global A2 Milk Market by Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • Grocery and conveniences store

  • Retail Stores

  • Online Retailing

  • Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Global A2 Milk Market by Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

For more Customization, Contact us at https://www.researchcmfe.com/customization/83

Regional Analysis of A2 Milk Market:

North America held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Increase in health concerns among individuals because of changing lifestyles, diet pattern and increase in the consciousness of ill effects of A1 proteins in this region, is believed to boost the market growth. Local presence of market players and their initiatives to develop various varieties of A2 milk-based products are expected to fuel the growth of this market.

Key Findings:

  • Based on Product Type, liquid A2 milk is accounted the highest market share in 2020

  • Based on the Application, infant's formula holds maximum share in A2 milk market. This can be attributed to high demand for infant as many infants are lactose intolerant.

  • Based on distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets was the largest segment in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

  • Geographically, North America was the largest market in 2020, and Asia pacific is expected to have higher CAGR during the forecast period.

For more informative information, Kindly visit @ https://www.researchcmfe.com/report/83/a2-milk-market

Recent News, Developments, and investments in A2 Milk Market:

  • In May 2021, The A2 Milk Company embarks on a plan to withdraw the old stock from the market and slower down sales to deal with an oversupply of their product after Covid-19.

  • In July 2019, A strong evidence obtained from a clinical trial carried out on children in pre-school of China that A1 beta-casein has negative effects on both cognitive performance and digestion when compared to A2 beta-casein.

Visit our recently published reports at:

Purchase this report here @ https://www.researchcmfe.com/buy-now/83

CONTACT: ResearchCMFE: 5890 STONERIDGE DR, SUITE 216, PLEASANTON CA 94588 Contact Name: Rohan S. Email: sales@researchcmfe.com Phone: +1 (407) 768-2028


Recommended Stories

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) spiked by as much as 22% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. The biotech's stock is moving northward this morning on the news that the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, was granted emergency use approval for children ages 2 to 18 by India's Subject Expert Committee. This vaccine is among the first to receive such a broad emergency use authorization label in the entire world.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • Should I Buy NIO Inc. (NIO)?

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • Why One Big-Time Investor Says He 'Feels Bad' for Anyone Who Purchased a Home in the Past Year

    Peter Boockvar, Chief Investment Officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, says he feels bad for people who bought homes in the past year. Appearing on CNBC News, Boockvar in no way suggested that the economy is about to nose-dive.

  • Facebook Earnings: 3 Metrics to Watch

    The earnings report comes after shares shave been hammered in recent weeks, making it a timely update for investors.

  • Is Foxconn a Reliable Partner for Struggling EV Company Lordstown Motors?

    Now that struggling electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has sold most of its Lordstown factory in Ohio to Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF), the question arises whether Foxconn is a viable partner for the EV maker's strategy. Foxconn, after all, previously planned a $10 billion facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, in 2018. Investors may be wondering if the same thing will happen with the Lordstown Complex plant, but there are at least some indications the outcome will be more positive here.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALLO) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 96% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALLO ) by...

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • The Top Tech Stock to Buy in October

    Because the computer chip shortage gets so much attention -- and rightly so considering the impact it's having on broad swaths of the economy -- shares of chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been much more volatile than they otherwise might be. There is hardly an important technology market that Nvidia isn't targeting. Whether it's artificial intelligence or gaming, data centers or automobiles, Nvidia has its thumb in the pie and wants a larger slice.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Rebounding. It’s Not Time to Buy.

    Some veteran money managers are looking to other pockets of China’s market for the next leg of growth as Beijing’s recent crackdown underscores a larger shift in focus for authorities.

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)?

    In this article we are going to use hedge fund sentiment as a tool and determine whether New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is a good investment right now. We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have […]

  • fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Join Hands; Street Says Buy

    Sports focused live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) recently announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with AT&T SportsNet to stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain on fuboTV in the coming days. Following the news, shares of the company gained 1.4% to close at $25.49 on Monday. The deal will enable fuboTV access to the regional coverage of Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies, including other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. Initially,

  • 9 Best Airline Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best airline stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Best Airline Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Hit faster and relatively harder than most other sectors, the aviation industry, and consequently, […]

  • What Is A Short Squeeze And What Is Going On In GameStop, AMC

    The short squeeze is usually something inflicted by one hedge fund on another. This is really the first time we have seen such trading instigated by a band of retail traders.

  • MGM Resorts’ Price Target Is Doubled. This Analyst Likes the Casino Operator’s ‘Transformation.’

    MGM Resorts International was rising Tuesday after shares of the casino operator were upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse and the analysts boosted the stock’s price target to $68, a Wall Street-high. MGM Resorts (ticker: MGM) has gained more than 45% so far this year. Credit Suisse’s previous price target on the stock was $33.

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

    Different investors can simultaneously call a stock a winner and a loser, depending on the time frame each has in mind. For example, consider Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). The stock has more than doubled since it went public in 2019, handily beating the market.