World A2 Milk Market is Expected to Reach USD 25.5 Billion by 2027

The increase in the number of dairy products and the growing dairy industry are the major factors responsible for the growth of the global A2 milk market.

PLEASANTON CA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latest research report on A2 Milk Market Growth Analysis 2017-2027 by ResearchCMFE provides a detailed outlook of the market with brief information of industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and challenges.

The Global A2 Milk Market was valued at USD 8.5 billion in the base year 2020, and is projected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period (2017-2027).

Growing concern related to gastrointestinal problems associated with traditional milk with A1 beta-casein protein is responsible for rise in demand of the A2 milk market. Other factors such as awareness regarding product recognition and rising health-conscious population expected to have a positive effect during the forecast period on the growth of the global A2 milk industry. Currently, the product's market reach is limited, however the chances for A2 milk makers to expand sales across the world is strong.

The U.S. FDA have issued strict guidelines and policies regarding food quality, safety and product nutritional level. A2 milk is proved to be free from antibiotics and hormones and this factor is contributing towards rapid growth in demand for market.

Global A2 Milk Market Report Overview:

The research report covers all the necessary data regarding the market patterns of growth in the market and the factors driving this growth. This research report offers a detailed study of an important microscopic view of the industry to define the footprints of the major players like GCMMF (Amul), Erden Creamery Private Limited, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Lion Dairy & Drinks, Provilac Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd., Ripley Farms LLC, Taw River Dairy, The a2 Milk Company Limited, Urban Farms Milk, Vinamilk etc. he leading and dominant players in the global A2 Milk Market are intrinsically analyzed based on key factors in the competition analysis part of the study. The report covers Leading Countries and analyzes the potential of the global A2 Milk Market, providing statistical information about market dynamics, growth factors, major challenges, and market entry strategy analysis, opportunities, and forecasts. The biggest highlight of the report is to provide companies in the industry with a strategic analysis of the impact of COVID-19.

Key Market Segmentation of A2 Milk Industry:

The segmentation of the A2 Milk Market has been offered based on product technology, end user, company profiles, and region. Every segment has been analyzed in detail, and data pertaining to the growth of each segment has been included in the analysis.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence Covered in A2 Milk Market Report are:

GCMMF (Amul)

Erden Creamery Private Limited

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Lion Dairy & Drinks

Provilac Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd.

Ripley Farms LLC

Taw River Dairy

The a2 Milk Company Limited

Urban Farms Milk

Vinamilk

Global A2 Milk Market by Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Powder

Liquid

Global A2 Milk Market by Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Infant formula

Bakery- confectionary

Milk and Milk based

Dairy Products

Global A2 Milk Market by Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Grocery and conveniences store

Retail Stores

Online Retailing

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Global A2 Milk Market by Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis of A2 Milk Market:

North America held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Increase in health concerns among individuals because of changing lifestyles, diet pattern and increase in the consciousness of ill effects of A1 proteins in this region, is believed to boost the market growth. Local presence of market players and their initiatives to develop various varieties of A2 milk-based products are expected to fuel the growth of this market.

Key Findings:

Based on Product Type, liquid A2 milk is accounted the highest market share in 2020

Based on the Application, infant's formula holds maximum share in A2 milk market. This can be attributed to high demand for infant as many infants are lactose intolerant.

Based on distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets was the largest segment in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Geographically, North America was the largest market in 2020, and Asia pacific is expected to have higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Recent News, Developments, and investments in A2 Milk Market:

In May 2021, The A2 Milk Company embarks on a plan to withdraw the old stock from the market and slower down sales to deal with an oversupply of their product after Covid-19.

In July 2019, A strong evidence obtained from a clinical trial carried out on children in pre-school of China that A1 beta-casein has negative effects on both cognitive performance and digestion when compared to A2 beta-casein.

