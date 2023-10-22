World Acceptance's (NASDAQ:WRLD) earnings growth rate lags the 2.3% CAGR delivered to shareholders

It hasn't been the best quarter for World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 26% in that time. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 12%, less than the market return of 69%.

While the stock has fallen 10% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, World Acceptance managed to grow its earnings per share at 9.4% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 2% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 11.48 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on World Acceptance's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

World Acceptance shareholders gained a total return of 5.6% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 2% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with World Acceptance , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

