U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,979.50
    +13.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,865.00
    +62.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,699.50
    +54.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.80
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.13
    +0.67 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.60
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.63
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1280
    -0.5020 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,219.05
    +387.60 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.34
    +11.66 (+2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.61
    +12.44 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

World Automotive Battery Management System Market Report 2022-2028 - Wireless Battery Management Systems Gaining Momentum as Opportunities Emerge as Demand for Electric Trucks and Buses Rises

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Automotive Battery Management System Market

Automotive Battery Management System Market
Automotive Battery Management System Market

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Battery Management System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Vehicle Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive battery management system market size is expected to grow from US$ 61.03 million in 2022 to US$ 161.84 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2022-2028.

The automotive battery management system market growth outlook is positive, as electric and fuel cell vehicles are gaining popularity among end users. The increasing adoption of these vehicles would enable the manufacturers to expand their product lines, thereby escalating the demand for battery management systems for efficient operation of the battery and monitor the battery pack temperature.

This factor is expected to drive the global automotive battery management system market growth. Additionally, the OEMs and battery manufacturers are increasingly procuring BMS in large quantities to cater to the needs of pilot projects and to develop and deploy electric vehicles.

For instance, in October 2022, Vitesco Technologies, a German automotive supplier, received a contract worth US$ 1.93 billion for providing its innovative battery management systems to global high-volume EV manufacturers, premium car makers, and start-up EV companies. Thus, the increase in production capabilities of EVs is creating the need for the deployment of BMS for monitoring the battery operation, which drives the automotive battery management system market size.

As per the Global Electric Vehicle Outlook, sales of electric cars, including fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, increased in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million units. EV sales also grew strongly in Europe by 65% and reached 2.3 million units and doubled to 630,000 units in the US in 2021. In addition, supportive government regulations for electric vehicle charging stations further propel electric vehicle sales, driving the demand for automotive battery management systems.

Globally, the electric vehicle industry is heavily dominated by China. The country's commercial vehicle segment has observed significant growth in production and adoption of zero-emission vehicles. This factor has had a positive impact on the automotive battery management system market share.

China's enthusiasm for electric transportation or electromobility has been unparalleled by any other country. Shenzhen has turned all of its city buses into electric buses from ICE vehicles. It also continues to induct a large number of e-buses frequently. The supportive government regulations and policies for adopting electric vehicles are also accelerating the automotive battery management system market share.

As per the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) and the Ministry of Finance, in September 2022, China planned to extend the exemption of a 5% purchase tax on new-energy vehicles (NEVs) for another year until the end of 2023 to support the development of the sector and boost consumption of electric vehicles.

Chinese electric commercial vehicle manufacturers such as BYD, Yutong, and Zhongtong are the forerunners in the electromobility segment. Moreover, Japan, India, and South Korea are other noteworthy countries undergoing the development and deployment of electric buses. These factors are propelling the growth of the automotive battery management system market in Asia Pacific.

The US and several European countries are also gaining momentum in developing and deploying electric buses, electric LCVs, and electric HCVs. The increasing awareness of environmental hazards caused by diesel-powered vehicles has led to a rise in demand for electric trucks. The growing production capabilities of EVs will further strengthen the demand for automotive battery management system market in the coming years.

For instance, in May 2022, Hyundai Motor Group planned to establish its first dedicated EV plant and battery manufacturing facility in the US with an investment of around US$ 5.54 billion. Similarly, Bajaj Auto announced an investment worth US$ 40 million for manufacturing an EV plant in India with a production capacity of 500,000 electric vehicles per year. Thus, such an increase in the adoption of electric vehicles is augmenting the need for battery management systems, which is further fueling the automotive battery management system market growth.

Moreover, the government initiatives to switch to electric or hybrid vehicles or fuel cell vehicles from ICE vehicles are positively influencing the electric bus manufacturers to increase the production of EV's. For instance, in October 2022, New York State Government became the third state to announce the ban on new internal combustion engine-powered cars by 2035, with an aim for the sale of electric vehicles to account for 35% of new car sales by 2026, 68% by 2030, and 100% by 2035.

Also, in July 2021, The European Commission proposed a 55% cut in carbon emissions from cars by 2030 compared to 2021 levels, which is much higher than the target of 37.5% in 2021. It has also mandated a 100% cut in carbon emissions by 2035, which would make it impossible to sell new ICE vehicles in 27 European countries.

Thus, such increase in production capabilities of EV and growing investments from leading players in zero emission vehicles is propelling the demand for balanced charging state of all cells and efficient operation of battery. All these factors fuel the automotive battery management system market growth.

The ongoing developments in automotive battery management system technology are strengthening the automotive battery management system market growth. For instance, in September 2022, NXP Semiconductors collaborated with Elektrobit to develop software for next-generation automotive battery management systems. The software jointly developed with Elektrobit aims to reduce the entry-level cost of development of battery management system and enhance ease-of-use of NXP's high-voltage BMS reference design.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

197

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$61.03 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$161.84 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

17.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Industry Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Sales of EVs and Expansion of EV Infrastructure

  • Government Initiatives and Policies Favoring Low-Emission Vehicles

Key Market Restraints

  • High Upfront Costs and Scalability Issues

Key Market Opportunities

  • Projected Rise in Demand for Electric Trucks and Buses

Trends

  • Wireless Battery Management Systems

Company Profiles

  • Continental Ag

  • Dana Limited

  • Gentherm

  • Hanon Systems

  • Mahle Gmbh

  • Nxp Semiconductors

  • Renesas Electronics Corporation

  • Robert Bosch Gmbh

  • Valeo

  • Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3xa3n

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla to suspend Model Y output in Shanghai in last week of Dec-memo

    Tesla Inc will suspend Model Y assembly at its Shanghai plant between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, according to an internal memo detailing the automaker's latest production plan, reviewed by Reuters, and two people with knowledge of the matter. The suspension of assembly at the end of the month would be part of a cut in planned production of about 30% in the month for the Model Y, Tesla's best-selling model, at the Shanghai factory, the two people said. The Shanghai factory, the most important manufacturing hub for Elon Musk's electric vehicle company, kept normal operations during the last week of December last year.

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • Tesla says its self-driving technology may be a 'failure' — but not fraud

    In a class-action lawsuit, customers say they were duped by Tesla's $15,000 Full Self-Driving feature. Lawyers for the company say failure doesn't equal fraud.

  • Mysterious, Dirt-Cheap Oil Is Being Marketed to Houston Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The offer seemed too good to be true: Up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 discount to the US benchmark. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysThe

  • Attention, Walmart Shareholders, You May See Lower Prices Ahead

    Walmart Inc. has rallied from lows in May and June into late November. Prices moved above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines in late October. The slopes of both the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages turned positive in November and we can see a buy signal from the golden cross -- the 50-day line crossed above the 200-day moving average line.

  • Oil falls on weakening demand, shrugs off Keystone closure

    Oil settled lower for a fifth straight session on Thursday as traders shrugged off the closure of a major Canada-to-U.S. crude pipeline, focusing instead on concerns that global economic slowdowns would slash fuel demand. Canada's TC Energy said it shut its 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline, which is the primary line shipping heavy Canadian crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast, after a spill into a Kansas creek. Oil prices rose after the company announced the closure, but the rally dissipated as analysts noted that the U.S. Gulf is likely to have enough inventory to handle short-term outages.

  • GE Healthcare Plans to Reduce Debt and Costs, Pursue Tuck-In Acquisitions

    General Electric’s healthcare division plans to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after its spinoff in early January, finance chief Helmut Zodl said Thursday at an investor event in New York.

  • Markets: ‘Yields are now as attractive as we’ve seen them in 15 years,’ strategist says

    Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager Alessio de Longis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current regulatory environment, bond yields, and overall state of the markets.

  • Amazon will tip delivery drivers this holiday season — but there’s a catch

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon rolling out a new tip incentive program when customers thank delivery drivers via Alexa.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks

    The top-performing tech penny stocks include car data company Otonomo Technologies, quantum computer company IonQ and 3-D printing firm Nano Dimension..

  • Xi Visit to Saudi Arabia Brings Pledge of More Oil Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- China is willing to expand oil trade with Saudi Arabia, President Xi Jinping said during a visit to the kingdom that reinforced ties between the world’s No. 2 economy and its top supplier of crude.Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter

  • Semiconductors, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the End of Globalization

    Semiconductors are a key player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution as they are at the heart of so many inventions with potential to dramatically affect the production capabilities in many industries, including computing, healthcare, military systems, transportation, and clean energy. But, as only a handful of countries have the complex knowledge and capital capacity needed to produce them, their limited supply became a geopolitical thorn involving harsh trade wars and security risks. The US is

  • Oil Set for Steep Weekly Loss as Slowdown Concerns Loom Large

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly loss of more than 9% after a volatile period of trading as concerns over the economic outlook overshadowed an easing of China’s strict virus curbs and a disruption to US crude flows.Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky

  • Warren Buffett Backed BYD Forays Malaysia With $113M Deal

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY), the Chinese EV company backed by Warren Buffett, forged a 500 million ringgit ($113 million) tie-up with Sime Darby Motors Sdn Bhd as it made its electric vehicle debut in Malaysia. Sime Darby will be BYD's exclusive distributor in Malaysia, with the first showroom to open later this month, Bloomberg reports. They plan to have 20 dealerships by next year and 40 by 2024. Also Read: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trim Holdings In This Tesla Competitor Ag

  • Car Dealerships Brace for Bad 2023

    Ol' Gil won't be eating next year. A new survey of 1,000 US car dealerships revealed a gloomy forecast as consumers who'd previously been...

  • Oil prices slump as receding price-cap threat unmasks worsening demand: Kemp

    LONDON (Reuters) -Global oil prices have tumbled more than 20% as the threat to production from the G7 Russia price cap has receded allowing traders to refocus on the deteriorating outlook for consumption. Front-month Brent futures prices have slumped to less than $78 per barrel from a recent high over $98 just a month ago on Nov. 4. The collapse of spot prices and spreads is consistent with a cyclical downturn in the oil market and the onset of a business cycle slowdown or recession.

  • How long should I keep my old clunker? Here are 3 incredible cars that have reached 1 million miles

    This is what reliability really looks like.

  • Anglo American Becomes Latest Miner to Warn on Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc said production across its operations will be lower than expected in the next couple of years, the latest big miner to warn on its ability to hit output goals.Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s Presiden

  • Keystone pipeline shut after 14,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas

    (Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, making it one of the largest crude spills in the United States in nearly a decade. The cause of the leak, which occurred in Kansas about 20 miles (32 km) south of a key junction in Steele City, Nebraska, is unknown. It is the third spill of several thousand barrels of crude on the pipeline since it first opened in 2010.