U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,546.54
    +30.99 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,405.24
    +273.38 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,346.00
    +106.12 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,050.74
    +22.29 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.40
    +0.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.80
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.25 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1277
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3529
    +0.0085 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6780
    -0.4460 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,745.25
    +334.07 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.70
    +7.70 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

World Bank's Malpass: Poorer countries face 'double whammy' on debt as pandemic rages

Brian Cheung
·Reporter
·2 min read

The World Bank warns that the poorest countries, saddled with debt and still vulnerable to the virus, are at risk of being left behind in the COVID-19 recovery.

World Bank Group President David Malpass told Yahoo Finance Tuesday that the more impoverished nations lack the luxury of easily financing large fiscal packages to counteract the economic impacts of the virus.

Even if a country wanted to issue sovereign debt to pay for COVID relief measures, Malpass said advanced nations — like the U.S. — are already taking a lot of space in the market for government bonds.

“You’ve got this double whammy,” Malpass said. “[Poorer countries] are paying a very rich interest rate to the advanced economies at a time when the advanced economies themselves are borrowing heavily in global markets.”

The World Bank has bucketed 74 countries into its International Development Association (IDA). Those countries are able to access IDA resources to not only finance poverty-reducing projects — but coordinate debt relief.

'Needs are really big'

The World Bank estimates that just this year, about $35 billion in bilateral and private debt-service payments will become due on both public and private guaranteed debt of those IDA countries. Malpass said the World Bank’s support is “just not enough to make up for all the money that’s coming out of them" as they pay their creditors.

One strategy: locking in lower rates as central banks look to raise interest rates. Higher borrowing costs could burden those lower income countries with higher debt payments, which is why Malpass says the World Bank is trying to help countries lengthen the terms of their borrowings to “lock” in lower rates.

“They don’t have access to government bond markets that are robust, so this is going to cause lasting challenges for the poor,” Malpass said.

World Bank President David Malpass attends the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
World Bank President David Malpass attends the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

In lower income countries, an estimated 4% of people are vaccinated. An inability to improve vaccine distribution and take up in those countries may further strand those countries through the recovery.

In the World Bank’s updated Global Economic Prospects report released this month, worldwide GDP is forecast to decelerate, from 5.5% in 2021 to 4.1% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023.

Advanced economies are expected to fully recover to pre-pandemic trends of growth by 2023, emerging market and developing economies are forecast to remain 4% below pre-pandemic trend.

“The needs are really big,” Malpass said.

Brian Cheung is a reporter covering the Fed, economics, and banking for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter @bcheungz.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Bridgewater Sees Market Turmoil on ‘Aggressive’ Fed Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors may be underestimating the need for “aggressive” monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve and other central banks to combat inflation, resulting in “significant risks” for markets, according to Bridgewater Associates. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencySeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeove

  • UPS CEO: US economy could handle higher interest rates

    After a big quarter, UPS CEO Carol Tome weighs in on the state of the U.S. economy.

  • Starbucks earnings hit by inflation, rising worker costs and damp China sales

    Starbucks is out with its Q1 earnings report as Omicron and rising worker costs make an impact on the Seattle-based chain.

  • All Eyes on AMD Earnings Today: Analyst Weighs In

    Once trading activity comes to an end today, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will take its turn to deliver 4Q21’s financial statement. It has been an uncharacteristic start to the year for this perennial high-flyer, with the shares not immune to the wider market pullback; the stock sits 20% into the red so far in 2022, making for an unfamiliar recent sight for AMD investors. However, it should be business as usual when the company reports the quarter’s financials, according to Rosenblatt’s Hans Mos

  • UPS boosts dividend by 48%, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss UPS earnings as e-commerce booms.

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Sports betting boom in New York 'astounding,' analyst explains

    Macquire Analyst Chad Beynon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the growth of New York sports betting since its launch a few weeks ago.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • ‘We cannot do that.’ 3 things NOT to ask your financial adviser to do for you

    Financial planners can be integral to your financial success, but you shouldn't cross certain lines.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.022

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:SIRI ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.022 per share on 25th of...

  • Why Shares of loanDepot Are Falling Today

    Total revenue is significantly down from what the company put up in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a particularly good time for the industry: The low-rate environment drove incredibly strong origination volume and higher gain-on-sale margins. "Conditions like those we enjoyed in 2020 are when loanDepot drives revenue, but the conditions we expect in 2022 present an incredible opportunity for us to capture market share," loanDepot founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh said in a statement.

  • Why AT&T Stock Dropped Today

    What happened  Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) fell on Tuesday after the telecom titan said it would cut its cash payout to shareholders following the planned spinoff of its WarnerMedia business.  As of 2:40 p.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • Nio Bounced Today. Is It a Buy?

    Electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) plans to have a busy 2022, with new models being launched and the company expanding further outside of its native China. Nio shares are down about 23% year to date and have been almost cut in half in the last six months. Nio expects to begin shipping its new ET5 midsize sedan this September.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Moved Down Then Back Up Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV)-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported its January 2022 vehicle deliveries today, and investors had a mixed reaction. Nio said its EV deliveries jumped more than 30% year over year for the month but results dropped sequentially from December 2021. Nio's American depositary shares initially dropped after the news, moving as much as 4% below Monday's closing price.