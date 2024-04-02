World Bank Set to Approve $1.2 Billion Budget Funding for Kenya

(Bloomberg) -- The World Bank is poised to approve $1.2 billion of budget financing to Kenya before the end of April, unlocking key financing for the East African nation that wants to cut its reliance on commercial debt.

The amount is slightly less than the $1.5 billion that Kenyan authorities had anticipated receiving from the Washington-based lender and follows other disbursements by the International Monetary Fund as well as Trade and Development Bank, a pan-African lender.

Kenya had earmarked the World Bank funds to finance its budget in the fiscal year that ends June 30.

Higher interest rates have created global macroeconomic difficulties including tight credit markets, which exposed Kenya’s vulnerabilities — lower export competitiveness, high levels of public debt and large financing obligations coming due, the World Bank said in a brief on its website.

“The Kenyan government has taken ambitious steps to navigate these challenges, including a significantly tightened fiscal and monetary policy framework, creating an adequate macroeconomic environment for budget support,” according to the lender.

It’s the sixth time in five years that Kenya is tapping the so-called development policy operation facility. Most recently, the World Bank approved $1 billion in 2023.

