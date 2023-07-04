How the world’s biggest businesses turned on Britain’s competition watchdog

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has launched an attack on the CMA over its ‘aggressive’ and ‘increasingly hostile’ attitude to business - Dirk Waem/AFP

The blast of fury from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of Britain’s richest men, was unexpected but had a familiar ring to it.

With his $1bn (£790m) takeover of a concrete company thwarted, the entrepreneur behind industrials giant Ineos accused the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of taking a “hostile” approach to enterprise.

The regulator’s stance is “driving business out of the UK”, according to Ratcliffe, a self-made businessman who has built Ineos into one of the world’s biggest companies.

It’s a complaint that could easily be dismissed as sour grapes from such a big market player.

Except, Ratcliffe isn’t the only one making it.

Frustration at the competition watchdog’s increasing assertiveness since Brexit have been growing for some time within disgruntled boardrooms.

Barely 10 weeks ago, bosses at Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, which makes the video game Call of Duty, were apoplectic when the CMA announced it was stepping in to block their $69bn (£88bn) merger.

The intervention, which caught markets by surprise and sent Activision’s shares plunging, prompted accusations by Activision that Britain was now “closed for business”.

What is the CMA and why has it intervened?

It also drew unfavourable comparisons with the European Union’s parallel decision to waive the deal through just a few weeks later, although the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has since opposed it.

Since the UK left the EU, the CMA’s in-tray has grown substantially with the regulator now responsible for a mountain of decisions that previously would have been handled by Brussels.

That has catapulted it back into the big leagues of antitrust policy, alongside the likes of the European Commission and Washington’s FTC.

Even though it is smaller than its foreign counterparts, a veto by the CMA can cause huge headaches for businesses – potentially shutting them out of a key western market of almost 70 million people.

Other significant moves by the CMA have included its decision to scrutinise software giant Adobe’s $20bn takeover of Figma, its investigation of Apple’s App Store rules, scrutiny of Google and Facebook’s near-monopoly on internet advertising and an investigation into Amazon’s investment in takeaway company Deliveroo.

The Deliveroo deal was approved back in 2020 but Will Shu, the company’s boss and founder, is still angry about the experience

In April this year, he claimed the regulator treated him “like a criminal” simply for securing investment from Amazon, which also took a minority stake in the British company.

The CMA initially argued that Amazon had drawn up plans to enter the food delivery market itself in the past, so the deal could reduce competition. Officials only relented when Deliveroo warned that it risked collapsing without the investment.

“The investigation took most of my time, they withheld the money from us and we had to fire 30pc of our team during that process because we almost ran out of cash,” Shu later complained on the Business Studies podcast. “It was total b*******.

“That is the opposite of trying to build companies, or trying to take risk. It’s trying to kill companies.”

Deliveroo boss, Will Shu, said he felt like he had been 'treated like a criminal' during the CMA’s investigation of Amazon’s investment in the app - Aurelien Morissard/Getty Images Europe

In the case of Ratcliffe and Ineos, particularly galling is that the CMA’s intervention is said to have cleared the way for an “absolutely delighted” American rival to swoop in.

Ineos had agreed to buy a cement admixture business from Sika, the Swiss multinational that is offloading assets as part of efforts to get its $6bn merger with MBCC Group past regulators.

But since the CMA torpedoed Ratcliffe’s deal, Cinven, a private equity firm, has stepped in to snap up the business Ineos was chasing.

Ineos says it submitted a joint application with Sika to the CMA for approval on March 7 – but the pair received negative feedback just nine days later.

In response, Ineos says it sought face-to-face meetings with officials but its approaches were rebuffed, with the watchdog sticking to its position despite the company submitting further evidence to support its case.

“Ineos believes that the Government needs to take a much more positive approach to such deals to reverse the long-term decline in UK manufacturing,” a statement from the company added.

However, Ratcliffe’s proposed takeover of Sika’s admixture assets is thought to have raised eyebrows because Ineos is one of only three major suppliers of a key product used by Sika and its competitors.

With Sika’s business in Ineos’s hands, and fewer third party buyers, this would have left Ineos in a stronger market position.

“It is critical when approving a potential buyer that we don’t allow new competition problems to develop,” a CMA spokesman said.

The regulator insists it is “pro-business and pro-growth” and that in the past three years its competition policies have left consumers £2bn better off.

However, the watchdog has become notably more muscular in its approach, according to Andrew Morrison and Richard Pepper, competition experts at London law firm Macfarlanes.

CMA chief, Sarah Cardell’s (left), in-tray has grown substantially since the UK left the EU - Al Drago/Bloomberg

“The CMA is becoming an increasingly interventionist enforcer in global mergers and acquisitions, in particular in the tech industry,” the pair wrote in an analysis of the Microsoft-Activision decision.

At times, this has flown in the face of separate efforts by Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, to woo tech companies.

“Many have noted that, while Rishi Sunak is aggressively promoting a tech friendly “Unicorn Kingdom”, the CMA’s approach to technology companies is more hostile,” Morrison and Pepper said.

“Indeed, the CMA is fighting a significant number of technology cases at the moment, including a high-profile fight with Apple… and its announcement of a study into the impact of generative AI on competition.”

Ministers have cottoned on to this issue and have sent not-so-subtle signals that they would like regulators – including the CMA – to take a more sympathetic view of deals that could boost economic growth.

Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, on Tuesday became the latest cabinet minister to call for reforms to ensure regulators “have an imperative to put growth first”, while Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, said in May that it was “important all our regulators understand their wider responsibilities for economic growth”.

However, with a general election likely next year and the Government running out of time to pass major pieces of legislation, the prospect of an imminent shake-up seems somewhat unlikely.

Marcus Bokkerink, the CMA’s chairman, has defended the watchdog’s approach previously when challenged by a parliamentary committee.

“I understand the inference,” Bokkerink told MPs. “A decision is made that blocks a deal and then there are questions about whether the UK is open for business.

“I disagree with the premise that somehow the two are connected.

“All businesses know that there is a very big difference between building a business, investing in a new business, investing in a start-up or creating a new business, and buying an already well-established firm with established positions. The two are not the same.

“We are vigilant, as it is our duty, about investments that consolidate and entrench market power.

“I would challenge the premise that there is an impact on international confidence in doing business in the UK, and that the best way to serve that confidence is by turning a blind eye to anti-competitive mergers.”

He added that thousands of mergers and acquisitions are waived through in the UK each year, with only “a handful” being called in when “there is a real and credible risk of… anti-competitive situations”.

That may well be the case. But as entrepreneurs including Ratcliffe have found, that handful can end up being very costly indeed.

