How the world’s biggest consultant became a bloated behemoth

How McKinsey, the world's biggest consultant, became a bloated behemoth

After five weeks of working 20-hour days, one McKinsey consultant decided enough was enough.

He was overworked thanks to managers overpromising to clients in an effort to keep them happy during the downturn, meaning projects were under-resourced and delivered on the cheap – if for any fees at all.

Months after quitting in search of greener pastures, the former McKinsey analyst now wishes he’d hung on for just a little longer.

Hundreds of senior employees at the consulting giant’s UK offices have been offered the chance to step back from client projects and spend nine months searching for new jobs – all while being paid in full.

McKinsey departees will get access to career coaching and administrative support during this time, such as help with updating their CV. If they still haven’t found a new employer after nine months, they’re on their own, The Sunday Times first reported.

It’s in stark contrast to McKinsey’s well-established practice of pushing out underperforming employees in client-facing roles after being “counselled to leave”.

The exit route may appeal to the large swathes of consultants who have been languishing on what McKinsey insiders call “the beach”, where days are spent working on internal business development rather than billable client work.

Although initially giving employees the chance to relax from their usual 80-hour weeks, these metaphorical holidays can see consultants go for months without gaining any real experience.

“A lot of people were promised they would get development that they wanted and ended up on the beach,” says the former McKinsey analyst.

There’s a certain irony given McKinsey’s reputation as corporate merchants of death hired by companies to help slash headcounts and cut costs.

However, the scheme ultimately raises questions about whether the doyen of the consulting world has simply become too big.

McKinsey, which recorded $16bn (£13bn) of revenue last year, has long been the go-to fixer for companies and governments needing help cracking their toughest problems.

The mystique surrounding the enigmatic business has helped justify the firm’s premium fees, which are much higher than those charged by consultants in the Big Four.

“It’s like buying a suit from Next off the rack or going to Savile Row,” says James O’Dowd, founder and managing partner of professional services recruiter Patrick Morgan.

After years of rapid expansion amid fierce competition from rivals Bain and BCG, McKinsey now finds itself with an enormous workforce of 45,000 employees in 65 countries, up 60pc from the 28,000 people in 2018.

Fiona Czerniawska, chief executive and founder of Source Global Research, says: “The work is often now more precise, more specialised. So it’s made them bigger, more diversified and that puts the whole business model that underpins a consulting firm under a lot of pressure.”

However, hiring thousands of new employees each year has put pressure on McKinsey to maintain profits as economic uncertainty sees demand for consulting services wane and the number of people voluntarily leaving the business drop.

Last year, McKinsey unveiled one of its largest restructurings in the firm’s 98-year history after eliminating 1,400 back office and support roles. The cost-cutting move, dubbed Project Magnolia, targeted jobs in human resources, communications and IT.

“If you’ve got people who are under-utilised, your margins start to drop very quickly. So consulting firms will want to make sure they still protect their profits to pay their expensive people they need to keep and attract,” says Czerniawska.

McKinsey’s rapid growth has also brought into question whether the brand holds the same prestige as it once used to.

A typical criticism is that McKinsey is often instructed by companies as an expensive “CYA” [cover your own arse] exercise, says Ethan M Rasiel, a former McKinsey consultant and author of The McKinsey Way.

He says: “Sometimes the client doesn’t actually want a solution but they want to be seen to be doing something so they bring in McKinsey.

“It’s certainly the case that some C-suite executive has spent a couple of million dollars of firm’s money for some binders that sit on a shelf just so he can say, ‘Yeah we looked at that’.

“That’s not McKinsey’s fault. That is simply the nature of the business. You can lead a horse to water...”

However, the fiercely contested re-election of global managing partner Bob Sternfels suggests that partners are not happy with the series of scandals which has tarnished the firm’s reputation in recent years, including advising drug companies accused of fuelling the US opioid addiction crisis.

McKinsey's managing partner Bob Sternfels faced stiff competition for his re-election to the role - Al Drago/Bloomberg

Critics have also questioned whether McKinsey’s expansion has come at the cost of quality.

The firm has long been known as a breeding ground for future chief executives because of the amount of McKinseyites who go from advising big businesses to running them.

Consultants-turned-chief executives include Lloyds Banking Group’s Charlie Nunn, Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai and Vodafone’s Vittorio Colao.

For decades, this reputation has attracted top minds from the world’s most elite universities, with McKinsey receiving more than a million job applications each year.

However, some argue that the rise of ideological echo chambers and self-censorship on university campuses is hampering the free exchange of ideas and stopping future McKinsey recruits from developing the skills needed for effective problem-solving.

“There has been a change in the way the elite are educated,” says former McKinsey consultant Rasiel. “They are less able to think critically and also less morally grounded […] Critical thinking is a skill, not simply a script.”

The post-pandemic push towards hybrid working is also dragging down on the quality of more senior recruits across the consulting industry, says O’Dowd of Patrick Morgan.

“A lot of these organisations have resorted to working remotely since the pandemic and I do think they’ve suffered in terms of learning at more junior levels,” he says.

Such concerns are troubling, especially as clients faced with harder economic times are increasingly wanting to know what exactly they’re getting for their money, says Source’s Czerniawska.

“The consulting industry historically hasn’t really engaged with that question. It’s very hard to find evidence about where firms say, this is what we actually did,” she says.

“What’s needed here is a much greater degree of transparency about what consultants have delivered.”

A McKinsey spokesman said: “These actions are part of our ongoing effort to ensure our performance management and development approach is as effective as possible, and to do so in a caring and supportive way.”

