U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,317.50
    +13.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,415.00
    +148.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,038.25
    +32.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,015.10
    +8.40 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.91
    +8.50 (+8.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -15.30 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.35 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1100
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.29
    +3.14 (+10.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3330
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4190
    +0.5290 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,734.84
    -789.49 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    984.67
    +7.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.17
    +49.97 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

When some of the world’s biggest food companies develop new products, they go to Tastewise first

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Knowing the right time to bring a food product to market is traditionally handled through surveys and focus groups, but Tastewise thinks this can be done better with technology.

The Israeli-based company developed artificial intelligence-driven data analytics that help food brands make smarter decisions around product development, marketing and retail sales for their next healthy, sustainable and delicious product. It also monitors more than 1 million restaurants across the world and connects food brands with those eager to try their foods.

It’s been able to rack up a customer base of some of the top food and beverage companies and up-and-coming food tech startups over the past five years, like Nestlé, PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, Campbell’s and JustEgg.

And now it has secured another round of funding, this time $17 million in Series A funding. Disruptive led the round and joined existing investors PeakBridge and PICO Venture Partners. The latest funding round gives Tastewise $21.5 million in total funding to date.

Alon Chen, co-founder and CEO of Tastewise, is a self-taught engineer who started writing code when he was 12 and left a career at Google five years ago after getting the idea for the company from his mother’s Shabbat dinner.

“My mom makes a great Shabbat dinner, but she started asking us for our dietary needs for that week,” he said. “With my co-founder (Eyal Gaon), we realized that consumers are changing dietary needs so much faster than before. It is the 21st century, and we still see 90% of the 30,000 new products that launch each year fail. A one-size-fits-all approach is no longer possible.”

He explained that even the most innovative food tech companies still rely on outdated retail data to come up with their product strategies, and if you don’t come with the right data, you will get the wrong answer.

So Chen and Gaon set out to build a platform dedicated to data so that food and beverage companies can disrupt the $10 trillion industry with healthier foods, new flavors and plant-based varieties, and do it in a way that accelerates sales and acceptance of new products.

Since the company started in 2017, Chen says Tastewise has been operating lean, previously raising capital in both 2020 and 2021. The company tripled revenue between 2020 and 2021 and is now working to expand its data and workforce beyond the United States and United Kingdom to India, Australia, Germany, Canada and France.

It already doubled its employee count in the U.S. and Israel and is working with nearly 15% of the top 100 food and beverage brands and dozens of food tech startups.

“When we first started Tastewise, food tech was not there year, and when we started talking to investors about doing predictive analytics for food and beverage, we told them this is the future,” Chen said. “We have to help the world get data, improve the food industry and make it more healthy and delicious.”

Is cell-cultured meat ready for prime time?

Recommended Stories

  • Source makes greenhouses smarter to secure the future of food supply

    Agtech startup Source.ag today announced it harvested a $10 million investment to make greenhouses smarter. The founders have set their eyes on a horizon where, driven by climate change and a rapid increase in global food demand as population continues to increase, more crops are being forced indoors to secure greater crop yields. You wouldn't believe the amount of restraint it takes to not make a pun about seed funding in a piece about greenhouses.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • Oil price moves ‘are overdone’ but could still go higher, energy strategist says

    Bob Iaccino, Path Trading Partners Co-Founder and Chief Market Strategist and The Stock Think Tank Co-Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil prices surging despite IEA reserves being released.

  • U.S. shale oil forecasts keep rising as smaller producers lead the way

    Publicly traded U.S. shale firms are not budging on production restraint vows as oil markets surge amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaving smaller producers to lead output gains during the highest prices in seven years. Oil futures on Tuesday traded up as much as 10% to $107 per barrel, the most since July 2014, as Moscow's attacks on Ukraine intensified and new transport and supply disruptions emerged. The turmoil could spark shale producers to expand already rising output by up to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), to between 1.2 million bpd and 1.3 million bpd, according to analysts at consultancy Rystad Energy.

  • Germany To Expedite LNG Terminals Construction, Says Chancellor Scholz

    Following the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Germany has stepped on the gas pedal regarding the development of LNG terminals at Brunsbuettel and Wilhelmshaven.

  • Apple, Nike and Hollywood Spurn Russia, Isolating Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week brought global condemnation, trade restrictions and financial penalties. Now the nation of 145 million is losing many of the world’s most iconic brands. Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Ae

  • Latin America Not Suited to Pump More Amid $100 Oil, Russia Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The return of $100 oil and repercussions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have traders and investors wondering where the world can turn to for more supplies. For those looking to Latin America, think again.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBid

  • OPEC Meets Today. Here’s What to Watch.

    The members of OPEC+, which includes Russia, control more than 40% of global oil production. The Ukraine situation will be a key item to monitor.

  • Chevron Calls On Biden to Support U.S. Oil as Russia Raises Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. said any short-term efforts by the Biden Administration and its allies to ease crude prices should be backed up by long-term commitments to support investment in America’s domestic oil industry. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26B

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • Oil Tops $110 as Russia Struggles to Maintain Energy Sales

    Benchmark global oil prices surged above $110 a barrel, hitting a multiyear high, as concern mounted that Russia’s growing economic isolation since its invasion of Ukraine would disrupt global energy supplies.

  • Can Europe Replenish Its Depleting Gas Inventories?

    European countries are facing a number of tough challenges in replenishing their natural gas inventories by next winter as storage levels are at 10-year lows

  • Oil Prices Jump 10%. Neither OPEC nor Biden Is Coming to the Rescue.

    Oil prices were jumping to new multiyear highs on Tuesday as pressure built around the world to isolate Russia. While the group said it would “send a unified and strong message to global oil markets that there will be no shortfall in supplies as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the market clearly sees otherwise. It’s simply not enough to really move the needle on oil prices.

  • Europe Gas Rises 60% With Traders Backing Away From Russia Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas surged to a record as supply fears were compounded by traders trying to avoid exposure to a key Russian player in the market.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBe

  • Is Unity Software Stock a Buy Now?

    The stock market has performed poorly so far this year, with major indices losing significant value on account of several headwinds including surging inflation, potential interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and the geopolitical instability in Europe. Unity Software (NYSE: U) is one of them, losing 26% of its value so far this year. Let's look at the reasons why Unity Software stock is a solid bet right now following its sharp pullback in 2022.

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Down Today

    On Tuesday, crude oil hit a price it hasn't reached since 2014, and airlines, one of the biggest consumers of fuel, lost altitude as a result. Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) led the way, each down more than 5% at midday.

  • USD/CAD Tests Lower End of Range amid Russian Invasion

    USD/CAD consolidates despite benchmark yields moving lower for the second consecutive day.

  • OPEC+ signals it will to stick to plan despite Ukraine invasion

    LONDON (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to an OPEC+ agreement with Russia in the oil markets despite widening sanctions on Moscow and global outrage over its military assault on Ukraine. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia - a group known as OPEC+ - have been unwinding historic production cuts they instated in 2020 after the pandemic caused an unprecedented fall in global demand. Then, former U.S. President Donald Trump intervened to encourage Riyadh and Moscow to end a price war and work together to shore up the oil market.