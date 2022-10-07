World Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (BCMO) Market Report 2022 with Profiles of 70+ Pharmaceutical & Biotech Company Profiles
Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (BCMO) Market, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report, Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (BCMO) Market, 2022, describes and discusses the global contract manufacturing markets, specifically focusing on the production of biotech (large molecule) products including extensive coverage of the biotechnology segment of the global BCMO industry.
Sales estimates are provided by segment and region, expressed in current dollars. Estimates are provided for the historic 2016 to 2021 period and forecasts are provided through 2026.
Further, this report examines third party manufacturing of potential and commercialized prescription drug products throughout the world. Potential drug products are those in clinical (Phase I - Phase III) testing prior to regulatory approval and require relatively small amounts of product for these evaluations; commercialized drugs are those which have received regulatory approval and have been introduced to mass markets. In some cases, drugs have received regulatory approval in selected regions (such as the EU, but not in others such as the US).
The report contains the following market information:
BCMO Market 2016-2021 (estimate) and 2022-2026 (forecast)
Top BCMO Company Profiled
BCMO Country Markets (U.S., Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, India, Other Asia, Latin America, Rest of World)
BCMO Market by Segment (Clinical Manufacturing, Commercial Manufacturing) and More
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
The Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (BCMO) Industry
Scope and Methodology
Biotechnology
Biosimilars
Cell and Gene Therapy
Chapter 2: Overview
Introduction
Factors Contributing to the Growth of Contract Manufacturing
Biotechnology
Biosimilars
Cell and Gene Therapies
Chapter 3: The Contract Manufacturing Industry
Contract Manufacturing Organizations
The Role of BCMOs
Services Offered by BCMOs
The Rise of CDMOs
Embedded vs. Stand Alone CMOs
Cell and Gene Therapy CMOs
Advancing Technology
Dearth of Intellectual Capital
cGMP Compliance
Quality by Design
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Opportunities
Weaknesses
Threats
Chapter 4: Total Global BCMO Market
Overview
Regional Market Overview
Key Players and Global Market Share
Cell and Gene Therapy
Future Market Trends
The Future of Pharma and BioPharma Manufacturing
The Future of Contract Manufacturing
Chapter 5: The BCMO Market by Region
Introduction
Established Markets
Emerging Markets
The Global BCMO Market by Region
The U.S. BCMO Market
Overview
Market Forecasts
The Western European BCMO Market
Overview
Market Forecasts
The Eastern European BCMO Market
Overview
Market Forecasts
The Chinese BCMO Market
Overview
Market Forecasts
The Indian BCMO Market
Overview
Market Forecasts
The Rest of World BCMO Market
Overview
Asia
Latin America
Other Countries
Market Forecasts
Chapter 6: Pharmaceutical & Biotech Company Profiles
3p Biopharmaceuticals
3sbio Group/Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
Abbvie
Aenova
Agc Biologics
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
Anemocyte
Asahi Glass Co.
Aurobindo
Avara Pharmaceutical Services
Bachem
Baxter Biopharma Solutions
Boehringer Ingelheim Bioxcellence
Bora Pharmaceuticals
Catalent
Cellipoint Bioservices
Celonic Ag
Charles River Labs/Cognate Bioservices
Cordenpharma
Curia
Cytiva/Danaher
Cytovance Biologics
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Evonik
Excellgene
Fareva
Fresenius Kabi Product Partnering
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
Grifols
Idifarma
Jubilant Biosys
Kemwell Biopharma
Lfb Sa
Lonza
Luinabio
Matica Biotechnology/Cha Biotech
Menarini Biotech
Novasep
Lubrizol Life Science Health
Millipore Sigma/Bioreliance/Merck Kgaa
Minaris Regenerative Medicine
Novartis
Oxford Biomedica
Patheon/Thermo Fisher Scientific
Pci Pharma Services
Pfizer Centreone
Piramal Pharma Solutions
Pluristyx
Porton Biologics
Recipharm
Rentschler Biotechnologie Gmbh
Resilience
Rovi Contract Manufacturing
Samsung Biologics
Siegfried Ag
Sl Pharma Labs
Stelis Biopharma/Strides Shashun Ltd.
Stgen Bio
Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services
Syngene International
Takara Bio
Takeda
Tcg Lifesciences
Teuto
The Center For Breakthrough Medicines
Tianjin Pharmaceutical
Upm Pharmaceuticals
Vetter Pharma International Gmbh
Vibalogics
Woodfield Pharmaceutical
Wuxi Apptec
Yposkesi
