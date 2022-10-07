U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

World Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (BCMO) Market Report 2022 with Profiles of 70+ Pharmaceutical & Biotech Company Profiles

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (BCMO) Market, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report, Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (BCMO) Market, 2022, describes and discusses the global contract manufacturing markets, specifically focusing on the production of biotech (large molecule) products including extensive coverage of the biotechnology segment of the global BCMO industry.

Sales estimates are provided by segment and region, expressed in current dollars. Estimates are provided for the historic 2016 to 2021 period and forecasts are provided through 2026.

Further, this report examines third party manufacturing of potential and commercialized prescription drug products throughout the world. Potential drug products are those in clinical (Phase I - Phase III) testing prior to regulatory approval and require relatively small amounts of product for these evaluations; commercialized drugs are those which have received regulatory approval and have been introduced to mass markets. In some cases, drugs have received regulatory approval in selected regions (such as the EU, but not in others such as the US).

The report contains the following market information:

  • BCMO Market 2016-2021 (estimate) and 2022-2026 (forecast)

  • Top BCMO Company Profiled

  • BCMO Country Markets (U.S., Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, India, Other Asia, Latin America, Rest of World)

  • BCMO Market by Segment (Clinical Manufacturing, Commercial Manufacturing) and More

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

  • The Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (BCMO) Industry

  • Scope and Methodology

  • Biotechnology

  • Biosimilars

  • Cell and Gene Therapy

Chapter 2: Overview

  • Introduction

  • Factors Contributing to the Growth of Contract Manufacturing

  • Biotechnology

  • Biosimilars

  • Cell and Gene Therapies

Chapter 3: The Contract Manufacturing Industry

  • Contract Manufacturing Organizations

  • The Role of BCMOs

  • Services Offered by BCMOs

  • The Rise of CDMOs

  • Embedded vs. Stand Alone CMOs

  • Cell and Gene Therapy CMOs

  • Advancing Technology

  • Dearth of Intellectual Capital

  • cGMP Compliance

  • Quality by Design

  • SWOT Analysis

  • Strengths

  • Opportunities

  • Weaknesses

  • Threats

Chapter 4: Total Global BCMO Market

  • Overview

  • Regional Market Overview

  • Key Players and Global Market Share

  • Cell and Gene Therapy

  • Future Market Trends

  • The Future of Pharma and BioPharma Manufacturing

  • The Future of Contract Manufacturing

Chapter 5: The BCMO Market by Region

  • Introduction

  • Established Markets

  • Emerging Markets

  • The Global BCMO Market by Region

  • The U.S. BCMO Market

  • Overview

  • Market Forecasts

  • The Western European BCMO Market

  • Overview

  • Market Forecasts

  • The Eastern European BCMO Market

  • Overview

  • Market Forecasts

  • The Chinese BCMO Market

  • Overview

  • Market Forecasts

  • The Indian BCMO Market

  • Overview

  • Market Forecasts

  • The Rest of World BCMO Market

  • Overview

  • Asia

  • Latin America

  • Other Countries

  • Market Forecasts

Chapter 6: Pharmaceutical & Biotech Company Profiles

  • 3p Biopharmaceuticals

  • 3sbio Group/Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

  • Abbvie

  • Aenova

  • Agc Biologics

  • Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

  • Anemocyte

  • Asahi Glass Co.

  • Aurobindo

  • Avara Pharmaceutical Services

  • Bachem

  • Baxter Biopharma Solutions

  • Boehringer Ingelheim Bioxcellence

  • Bora Pharmaceuticals

  • Catalent

  • Cellipoint Bioservices

  • Celonic Ag

  • Charles River Labs/Cognate Bioservices

  • Cordenpharma

  • Curia

  • Cytiva/Danaher

  • Cytovance Biologics

  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

  • Evonik

  • Excellgene

  • Fareva

  • Fresenius Kabi Product Partnering

  • Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

  • Grifols

  • Idifarma

  • Jubilant Biosys

  • Kemwell Biopharma

  • Lfb Sa

  • Lonza

  • Luinabio

  • Matica Biotechnology/Cha Biotech

  • Menarini Biotech

  • Novasep

  • Lubrizol Life Science Health

  • Millipore Sigma/Bioreliance/Merck Kgaa

  • Minaris Regenerative Medicine

  • Novartis

  • Oxford Biomedica

  • Patheon/Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Pci Pharma Services

  • Pfizer Centreone

  • Piramal Pharma Solutions

  • Pluristyx

  • Porton Biologics

  • Recipharm

  • Rentschler Biotechnologie Gmbh

  • Resilience

  • Rovi Contract Manufacturing

  • Samsung Biologics

  • Siegfried Ag

  • Sl Pharma Labs

  • Stelis Biopharma/Strides Shashun Ltd.

  • Stgen Bio

  • Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services

  • Syngene International

  • Takara Bio

  • Takeda

  • Tcg Lifesciences

  • Teuto

  • The Center For Breakthrough Medicines

  • Tianjin Pharmaceutical

  • Upm Pharmaceuticals

  • Vetter Pharma International Gmbh

  • Vibalogics

  • Woodfield Pharmaceutical

  • Wuxi Apptec

  • Yposkesi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbeuk5

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


