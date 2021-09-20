U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

World BPA Market Report 2021: Global Bisphenol A Market Forecast to Reach USD 30.62 billion by 2026, with CAGR of 7.8% Between 2021 to 2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global bisphenol A (BPA) market attained a value of about USD 10.92 billion in 2020. Aided by the increased demand for bisphenol A in the automotive industry, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2021 and 2026 to reach a value of USD 30.62 billion by 2026.

Bisphenol A (BPA) refers to the synthetic organic compound that is mainly used alongside other chemicals in the manufacturing of plastics and resins. It is colourless and is soluble in organic solvents. In addition, this compound originates in the group of diphenylmethane derivatives and bisphenols, with two hydroxyphenyl groups. It is produced in a large quantity, primarily for the production of polycarbonate plastics and epoxy resins. Polycarbonate plastics are used in the production of food containers, whereas epoxy resins, which is used as coating and lining of food cans, among others.

The global bisphenol A (BPA) market is being driven by heightened demand for bisphenol A in the automotive industry. The polycarbonate resin is used in the manufacturing of car headlights, bumpers, and dashboards. The growing demand for passenger vehicles, as a consequence of the growing population propelling the demand for transportation, is expected to have a positive impact on the industry growth. The increased demand for bisphenol A across industry verticals is also predicted to contribute to the market growth. The rising application of polycarbonate plastic in the manufacturing of electronic devices such as smartphones, as a result of the increased digitalisation and urbanisation, is predicted to drive the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for bisphenol A-based plastics in the manufacturing of industrial machinery and electronic components is expected to aid the market growth in the coming years.

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry.

Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • Teijin Co., Ltd.

  • LG Chem

  • SABIC

  • Kumho P&B Chemicals. Inc.

  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description
3.1 Market Definition and Outlook
3.2 Properties and Applications
3.3 Market Analysis
3.4 Key Players

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary
5.1 Overview
5.2 Key Drivers
5.3 Key Developments
5.4 Competitive Structure
5.5 Key Industrial Trends

6 Snapshot
6.1 Global
6.2 Regional

7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges

8 Global Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Analysis
8.1 Key Industry Highlights
8.2 Global Bisphenol A (BPA) Historical Market (2016-2020)
8.3 Global Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Forecast (2021-2026)
8.4 Global Bisphenol A (BPA) Market by Application
8.5 Global Bisphenol A (BPA) Market by End Use
8.6 Global Bisphenol A (BPA) Market by Region

9 Regional Analysis
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Latin America
9.5.1 Historical Trend (2016-2020)

10 Market Dynamics
10.1 SWOT Analysis
10.1.1 Strengths
10.1.2 Weaknesses
10.1.3 Opportunities
10.1.4 Threats
10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10.3 EMR's Key Indicators for Demand
10.4 EMR's Key Indicators for Price

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Price Analysis
12.1 North America Historical Price Trends (2016-2020) and Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2 Europe Historical Price Trends (2016-2020) and Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3 Asia Pacific Historical Price Trends (2016-2020) and Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4 Latin America Historical Price Trends (2016-2020) and Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5 Middle East and Africa Historical Price Trends (2016-2020) and Forecast (2021-2026)

13 Feedstock Market Analysis
13.1 Global Acetone Market Analysis
13.2 Global Phenol Market Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Company Profiles
14.2.1 The Dow Chemical Company
14.2.2 Teijin Co., Ltd.
14.2.3 LG Chem
14.2.4 SABIC
14.2.5 Kumho P&B Chemicals. Inc.

15 Industry Events and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2rmfiv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-bpa-market-report-2021-global-bisphenol-a-market-forecast-to-reach-usd-30-62-billion-by-2026--with-cagr-of-7-8-between-2021-to-2026--301380620.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

