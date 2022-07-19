U.S. markets open in 7 hours

World Brain Day 2022 Will Feature Leading Experts to Promote Brain Health

LONDON, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- July 22 is devoted to Brain Health for All for World Brain Day (WBD). This year, in a free webinar, the World Federation of Neurology (WFN) is featuring leading experts from regional and global organizations who are prioritizing brain health, including the World Health Organization (WHO).

In honor of World Brain Day on July 22, tune in for a FREE webinar as experts in the field of neurology from all around the world discuss the importance of Brain Health for all. #wbd2022 #worldbrainday
In honor of World Brain Day on July 22, tune in for a FREE webinar as experts in the field of neurology from all around the world discuss the importance of Brain Health for all. #wbd2022 #worldbrainday

Registration is now open for the free 2022 World Brain Day webinar. Join WFN on Friday, July 22 at 12:00 PM GMT as experts gather to focus on Brain Health for All in an effort to optimize brain health and reduce the global burden of neurological disorders. This is the perfect way to action the recently adopted Intersectoral Global Action Plan on Epilepsy and other Neurological Disorders 2022–2031 (IGAP) by WHO with a global united force.

In May, WHO's World Health Assembly adopted IGAP to improve access to care and treatment for neurological disorders, while promoting brain health and preventing brain disorders.

"Despite growing threats to brain health, there is limited policy response and access to services to promote and optimize brain health for all," said Dr. Tarun Dua, Unit Head of the Brain Health Unit at WHO. "With the new Intersectoral Global Action Plan on Epilepsy and other Neurological Disorders 2022-2031, WHO Member States are committed to address this."

Prof. Wolfgang Grisold, WFN President, and Prof. Tissa Wijeratne and Prof. David Dodick, World Brain Day Co-Chairs, will begin the webinar by sharing why Brain Health for All is the focus of this year's theme and will conclude the webinar by hosting a live question and answer session for attendees.

"Brain disorders are the leading cause of disability and the second leading cause of death," said Prof. Grisold. "We need to highlight the need for quality brain health globally by supporting the implementation of brain health in national health policies and ensuring access to appropriate and timely diagnosis, treatment and care for everyone."

The mission of this year's initiative is to begin a worldwide conversation that sparks urgency through five key messages:

Awareness:  Brain health is vital for mental, social and physical well-being.
Prevention: Many brain disorders are preventable.
Advocacy:  Global efforts are required for optimal brain health.
Education: Education is key to brain health for all.
Access: Equitable access to resources, treatment and rehabilitation is essential for brain health.

"Together, we can inspire action, strive for better resources and access, and drive policy change through the power of information," said Prof. David Dodick, World Brain Day Co-Chair. "There is so much more that can be done at the local, national and global levels to optimize the health of everyone's brain and minimize the individual, family and global societal and economic impacts that brain disorders are causing."

WFN is welcoming each of its six Regional Association Presidents who will discuss initiatives to improve brain health:

  • Dr. Augustina Charway-Fell, President, African Academy of Neurology

  • Dr. Orly Avitzur, President, American Academy of Neurology

  • Prof. Paul Boon, President, and Prof. Claudio Bassetti, Past President, European Academy of Neurology

  • Prof. Maged Naseer, President, Pan Arab Union of Neurological Societies

  • Prof. Marco Medina, President, Pan American Federation of Neurological Societies

  • Prof. Hamidon Basri, President, Asian Oceanian Association of Neurology.

Additionally, the webinar will feature medical and patient advocacy leaders, including: Dr. Tarun Dua, Unit Head of the Brain Health Unit at WHO; Prof. Matilde Leonardi, Director Neurology in the Public Health, Disability Unit and Coma Research Centre Fondazione IRCCS Istituto Neurologico C.Besta; Prof. Sheila Martins, President-Elect of the World Stroke Organization; and Dr. Orla Galvin, Executive Director of European Federation of Neurological Associations.

"Brain disorders affect billions of people worldwide," explained Prof. Tissa Wijeratne, World Brain Day Co-Chair. "This year's exceptional speakers will help to increase awareness of what it means to maintain a healthy brain and an understanding of the brain's important role for humanity."

Stay up-to-date on this year's WBD activities by following WFN on social media (@wfneurology) or by visiting wfneurology.org. Join WFN in promoting Brain Health for All on social media by using hashtags #WorldBrainDay, #WBD2022 and #BrainHeathforAll.

Join us in our mission for Brain Health for All by registering for the free World Brain Day webinar and live Q&A.

About the World Federation of Neurology

With support from its 123 neurological Member Societies, the World Federation of Neurology fosters quality neurology and brain health worldwide by promoting neurological education and training, with an emphasis in under-resourced regions.

As a non-State actor in official relations, WFN supports the World Health Organization (WHO) efforts to give everyone an equal chance to live a healthy life.

Media Contact 

Ryan Pollock, Yakkety Yak 
ryan@yakketyyak.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-brain-day-2022-will-feature-leading-experts-to-promote-brain-health-301588348.html

SOURCE World Federation of Neurology

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/19/c3612.html

