U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,511.45
    +34.01 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,144.34
    +33.18 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,120.07
    +241.25 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.99
    +6.96 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.76
    +2.49 (+2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9210
    +0.0940 (+5.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    -0.0062 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2460
    +0.2850 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,406.97
    +3,614.70 (+9.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.33
    +70.36 (+8.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JOBS:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

World Cancer Day Donation Helps St. Jude Celebrate 60th Anniversary and Close the Care Gap

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PRAA

PRA Group Employee Shares Her Connection with the Pediatric Cancer Center

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spring of 2019, PRA Group Bankruptcy Counsel Tiffanie Fittes and her family were preparing for their eldest daughter Mackenzie's high school graduation when they noticed a bulge near her right shoulder blade. After many tests, Mackenzie was diagnosed with a very large, very rare tumor.

Mackenzie Fittes, daughter of PRA Group Bankruptcy Counsel Tiffanie Fittes, was treated at St. Jude.
Mackenzie Fittes, daughter of PRA Group Bankruptcy Counsel Tiffanie Fittes, was treated at St. Jude.

"There was a contagious sense of hope and determination. We knew we were in the right place."

The family was devastated. The following week, they were ushered in for appointments at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Three days of examinations and additional testing confirmed the diagnosis: the tumor was aggressive and already much too large to remove.

"As frightened as we all were over those three days," Tiffanie recalls, "the staff at St. Jude began putting us more at ease almost immediately. From the doctors and nurses to the social workers and clergy, there was a contagious sense of hope and determination. We knew we were in the right place."

Mackenzie immediately began a chemotherapy regimen. Her medical team made every available accommodation to enable her to attend college as planned over the course of the two years she spent on chemotherapy.

In the fall of 2021, the family received news that what had appeared to be one tumor was, in fact, two, but that both were now dormant. Mackenzie is now off chemotherapy and attending college with no further complications. To ensure there are no changes, Mackenzie visits the team at St. Jude for routine examinations.

"We are so thankful to have this extraordinary place with its phenomenal team of professionals right here in Memphis and working with families all over the world. St. Jude truly is the best place you never want a reason to be," reflects Tiffanie.

Tiffanie's daughter is not alone in her survival journey. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened in 1962.

This World Cancer Day will mark St. Jude's 60th anniversary. In honor of this milestone and national day of recognition, PRA Group is partnering with St. Jude to contribute $25,000 in support of cancer research and patient care.

Because a majority of St. Jude funding comes from donors, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most—saving children regardless of their financial situation. St. Jude treats children from around the world, and families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

Its mission aligns with the Union for International Cancer Control's World Cancer Day call to "close the care gap." The three-year initiative highlights the challenges of inequity and bias in cancer care, and calls participants into action to remove all social, economic and physical barriers that may affect patient care or access to care.

"Nonprofit organizations impacting cancer care and research help provide services to groups that may not otherwise be able to afford it or access the appropriate medical services," said Sidra Ali, Director of Diversity and Inclusion at PRA Group. "In honor of closing the gap this World Cancer Day, PRA Group is proud to partner with St. Jude to rectify imbalances in our healthcare system and support cancer patients and their families everywhere, no matter their circumstances."

The contribution is part of PRA Group's recent anniversary campaign inviting employees to choose additional corporate giving initiatives.

Read more about reducing racial disparities in cancer outcomes in Harvard Business Review: https://hbr.org/2022/01/reducing-racial-disparities-in-cancer-outcomes

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group (Nasdaq: PRAA) returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Since 2009, PRA Group has contributed nearly $9.5 million to charitable causes dedicated to strengthening the vitality of communities across the globe.

News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 961-3525
Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

Investor Contact:
Pete Graham
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(757) 431-7913
IR@PRAGroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-cancer-day-donation-helps-st-jude-celebrate-60th-anniversary-and-close-the-care-gap-301475809.html

SOURCE PRA Group

Recommended Stories

  • On World Cancer Day, championing the needs of those affected by cancer has never been more important

    Today is World Cancer Day, a day to come together to honour and remember everyone affected by cancer and take action to change the future of cancer forever. On this day, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is calling on Canadians to continue to do their part to support people living with cancer during the pandemic.

  • Weekend reads: Looking ahead after Facebook’s big drop

    Also, Amazon's blowout, managing debt when retired, stock-split myths and why Intel decided to build big in Ohio.

  • How Rivian Drove Amazon's Big Fourth-Quarter Result

    E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported its fourth-quarter and 2021 full-year results on Feb. 3. While Amazon is best known for its dominance in e-commerce, the company is now a collection of diverse businesses like cloud computing, advertising, and even electric vehicles (EVs) -- indirectly -- through its 18% stake in Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). Its investment in the EV maker was responsible for 82% of Amazon's fourth-quarter net income.

  • 3 Amazing Stocks That Are 60% Off Their Highs

    The mini-crash of January has given investors the opportunity to buy some amazing healthcare companies at a discount. First we're going to take a look at Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), a telehealth powerhouse that is almost 60% off its highs. Next up is Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), a cancer specialist that has dropped 70% from its high point last year.

  • Is this Beaten-Down Biotech Making a Comeback?

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) didn't exactly put smiles on investors' faces in recent times. Vertex has climbed 15% since the start of the year -- even as the market, on the whole, slipped. Vertex's therapies have the ability to treat 90% of CF patients.

  • Will a New FDA-Approved COVID Pill Propel This Healthcare Company's Stock?

    Merck persisted in developing an oral antiviral medication thought to be a game changer -- until it wasn't.

  • Alzheimer's drug company to cut workforce in half, pay off exiting execs

    Lump-sum cash severance payments to President, CEO and board chair Casey Lynch and Chief Scientific Officer Steve Dominy — two founders of the company — will total nearly $1 million.

  • Black Doctor Sues JPMorgan Chase Alleging She Was Refused Service Due to Race

    A Black doctor in Texas has filed a federal lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase alleging racial discrimination after being denied in opening a bank account.

  • Biogen says U.S. FTC probing Alzheimer's disease drug

    Biogen in its annual report on Thursday said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had sent it a civil investigative demand, similar to a subpoena. It has also received an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking information over Aduhelm, which received a controversial approval last year, Biogen said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June approved Biogen's Aduhelm despite a panel of its expert advisers voting against the drug, leading to some of the panel members resigning and U.S. lawmakers launching an investigation into the drug.

  • Four drug makers raked in $14 billion in sales of COVID-19 treatments in 2021. How will they do this year?

    Four drug makers brought in more than $14 billion in sales of COVID-19 treatments in 2021, but the lucrative, new market will be tempered if the virus is kept under control this year. The tally includes full-year sales of Eli Lilly & Co.’s (LLY) monoclonal antibodies ($2.2 billion), Gilead Sciences Inc.’s (GILD) COVID-19 antiviral Veklury ($5.5 billion), Merck & Co. Inc.’s (MRK) molnupiravir (nearly $1 billion), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (REGN) monoclonals ($5.8 billion), according to year-end earnings from those companies.

  • Mormon Teen Dead After Flying to U.K. to Visit Guy She Met Online

    FacebookIn the days before Canadian teen Ashley Wadsworth’s lifeless body was found in 23-year-old Jack Sepple’s bed in Essex, England, the 19-year old cryptically asked her friends for help. Sepple, who is heavily tattooed, including one under his eye and one that wraps around his neck, appeared in Colchester Magistrates Court where he was charged with her murder. Sepple was arrested Tuesday after police were called to his home after neighbors reported a disturbing skirmish around 4 p.m. He was

  • A Cancer Treatment Makes Leukemia Vanish but Creates More Mysteries

    Doug Olson was feeling kind of tired in 1996. When a doctor examined him, she frowned. “I don’t like the feel of those lymph nodes,” she said, poking his neck. She ordered a biopsy. The result was terrifying. He had chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a blood cancer that mostly strikes older people and accounts for about one-quarter of new cases of leukemia. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Oh, lordy,” Olson said. “I thought I was done for.” He was only 49 and, he said, had

  • Man kills friend after fight over mayonnaise by repeatedly running him over with truck

    An Iowa man was sentenced to life in prison for killing his friend of a disagreement about mayonnaise

  • Retirement expert: ‘Plan for who you are’ when saving for health expenses

    When it comes to planning for retirement, many people underestimate their future health care costs.

  • Arcellx and Nuvectis Pharma Shares to Begin Trading

    Both biotechs Arcellx and Nuvectis priced shares at the bottom of their expected ranges. They're the first IPOs of February.

  • No Amount of Alcohol Is Good for Your Heart, New Report Says

    A new report says no amount of alcohol is good for your heart. Controversial new research from the World Health Federation details the benefits and downfalls.

  • Houston doctor sues JPMorgan Chase claiming she was barred from cashing $16,000 check because she is Black

    ‘As soon as Dr Mitchell-Stewart showed employees at First Colony Branch her Check, they immediately treated her like a criminal,’ lawsuit says

  • The enduring nightmare of being a COVID ‘long-hauler’ nearly 2 years — and 27 doctors — in

    One question continues to haunt me every day: Will I ever get better?

  • Farmer who flipped car cleared of criminal damage because ‘Englishman’s home is his castle’

    A farmer who wrecked a car parked on his land with a tractor has been cleared of criminal damage after he successfully used the 400-year-old legal principle that “an Englishman’s home is his castle”.

  • AstraZeneca Dumps Off Mid-Stage Cardiovascular Drug To Regio Biosciences

    AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has granted exclusive development and commercial rights to Regio Biosciences for REG-101, a cardiovascular drug. The drug will enter Phase 2a trials for peripheral artery disease (PAD) in 2H of 2022. Regio will take on all R&D and marketing costs for REG-101, previously known as MEDI5884, with financial backing from Hibiscus Capital Management and Innoforce. The molecule came from Medimmune, a formerly separate division AstraZeneca bought for $15.6 billion in 2007.