U.S. markets open in 9 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,402.00
    +7.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,745.00
    +55.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,090.75
    +17.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.30
    +6.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.40
    +0.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    17.97
    -0.07 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3891
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6880
    +0.2200 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,470.57
    +1,575.56 (+4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    974.67
    +47.91 (+5.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,705.08
    +121.00 (+0.44%)
     

World Cancer Institute-CancerVX / OncoVacx Cancer Transformation and Detection via Predictive Epigenomics: Increasing DNAIQ in Redefining Personalized Cancer Therapeutics and Prevention

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, Founder / CEO of World Cancer Institute Inc. today announced "further clinical developments in enlarging our targeted medical objectives which originated in 2008 and have evolved to a multiplicity of protocols which continue to be implemented and assessed based on their engagement of processes and molecular/cellular modalities with confirmed levels of disease intervention and containment."

Clearly, biomedical innovation is accelerating at high velocity, and is the result of continued development of multiple modes of precision medicine fueled by the genomic revolution.

Sassover continued: "The solid tumor and hematologic micro environments are increasingly treatment resistant and DNA mediation is essential to reactivate and restore epigenetic equilibrium to yield favorable gene expression in the epigenomic realm."

But despite the many advances made in oncology, cancer remains the number one cause of death in the United States among those 80 years of age and younger, and the second leading cause of death worldwide.

In the U.S., we are losing 1,700 people per day across all age groups to Cancer and these numbers are unfathomable in the context of rapidly ever evolving medical discoveries across the landscape of diverse innovation in Health Sciences.

Nathan Sassover continues: "World Cancer Institute has viewed the disconnect in continuing global medical discovery within the parallel universe of globally escalating human cancer in all sectors of the population, accompanied by stratospheric acceleration of cancer treatment costs, paradoxically conjoined with a continuing rise in Cancer mortality. Daily reports trumpet the cost of new cancer drugs that even physicians are now objecting to ...even when they were involved in their development."

Effectively addressing the challenge of cancer is a race against time. Most cancers go undetected until too late because there is no early screening available today for the majority of deadly cancers. We know that the earlier cancer is caught, the better chance of a cure or a successful treatment. But cancer is chaotically evasive and often spreads and grows before any symptoms arise, meaning that many cancers go undetected until they have progressed to far more formidable later stages.

Statistically, survival drops significantly at these later stages, making early detection critical in efforts to make a major clinical and economic impact against cancer.

As a specific illustration, people diagnosed with lung cancer when the tumor is still localized to the lungs have a 56 percent chance of surviving five years. Once the cancer has spread to other areas in the body, that number falls drastically to only 5 percent.

Today, U.S. guideline-recommended screening only exists for four types of cancer, leaving many deadly cancer types undetected until it's often too late for effective treatment. Further, those screening options often face challenges in uptake due to issues of risks related to invasiveness inconvenience, cost, and difficult access.

As a continuing example less than 5 percent of those recommended for lung cancer screening actually get screened, and many of these cancers detected occur in people who aren't recommended for screening in the first place. Within these contradictory scenarios there have also been concerns that guidelines for recommended screening may lead to the overdiagnosis and overtreatment of cancers that may be slow growing, ones that if went undetected wouldn't cause serious harm or life altering consequences.

We are at an unprecedented time, when the genomic revolution is driving insights into cancer biology and therapeutic decisions and outcomes.

So, a great challenge for bringing these transformational advancements to patient care is driven by a need for realistic assessments of time and resources to create safe and meaningful outcomes within the conjoined focus of World Cancer Institute's framework of Onco ImmunoBiology and Therapeutics.

World Cancer Institute has from inception placed primary emphasis on the hallmarks of incipient early stage molecular/cellular aberrations -the core genesis of Cancer defined within the convergence of DNA Methylation disorders and Histone Regulation anomalies which we view as the systemic debut of all types of cancer pathology in its most prescient yet subtle form of gene expression and corresponding gene suppression.

Continued progress is evident in Cancer methylation-based diagnostics technology which analyzes DNA methylation patterns from the informative regions of the genome not only to detect the presence of a cancer signal, but also identify the 'geography' of where the cancer is located in the body.

World Cancer Institute views the landscape of clinical challenges and the elusive and pernicious mechanisms characteristic of cancer within the 6 most common solid tumors and 4 hematologic cancers present manifold opportunities to manifest a global unity in the diagnostic and therapeutic realm...but also a more globally deliberate commitment to early detection and proactive prevention.

(PRNewsfoto/World Cancer Institute)
(PRNewsfoto/World Cancer Institute)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-cancer-institute-cancervx---oncovacx-cancer-transformation-and-detection-via-predictive-epigenomics-increasing-dnaiq-in-redefining-personalized-cancer-therapeutics-and-prevention-301348977.html

SOURCE World Cancer Institute Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.4% to a record closing high of $419.05 on Wednesday, as investors bid up the biotech's stock price ahead of its upcoming earnings announcement. Moderna said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for its mRNA vaccine candidate against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults older than 60. The Fast Track designation will accelerate the FDA's review of Moderna's drug.

  • Why BeyondSpring Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) soared on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company released promising clinical trial results for its investigational lung cancer treatment. A phase 3 trial of BeyondSpring's plinabulin treatment in combination with chemotherapy medication docetaxel to treat second and third line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) reached its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in overall survival versus docetaxel alone. The combination treatment study also met its secondary endpoints, including significantly improving overall response rate (the proportion of patients whose tumor is reduced by a drug), progression-free survival rate, and 24- and 36-month overall survival rates.

  • BeyondSpring Stock Nearly Triples As Cancer Drug Tops Chemotherapy

    BeyondSpring said Wednesday a regimen containing its cancer drug outperformed chemo in lung cancer patients, and BYSI stock catapulted.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks With Big FDA Decisions in August

    The biotech sector is famously volatile. Medical and pharmaceutical research involved both high overheads and years-long lead times, a combination that requires investors to be patient and to count on time frames that can sometimes reach a decade or more. But once a biotech gets a new medication onto the market, meeting a need for a substantial patient base, it’s all win – a combination of finding the Holy Grail and hitting the Powerball. It doesn’t always happen that way, however – so investors

  • ‘Businesses are sleepwalking into a mental health crisis’: COVID is pushing workers to the brink, new study shows

    Do your colleagues suffer from “pleasanteeism”? What about you?

  • Why Global Blood Therapeutics Is Rallying Today

    Sales of its sickle cell disease drug Oxbryta shot up 51% year over year to $47.6 million. SCD is a severe hereditary disease that causes distortions in blood hemoglobin. The irregularly shaped red blood cells can then block blood vessels, causing a life-threatening condition called a vaso-occlusive crisis.

  • My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

    Dr Fauci and the Biden administration don’t want to order further lockdowns or mandates because it’s politically inconvenient. But as someone with a breakthrough case of the delta variant, I couldn’t disagree more

  • This High-Risk, High-Reward Biotech Could Make COVID Less Deadly -- and Make Investors Money

    Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) recently reported phase 2 results for its oral SARS-CoV-2 treatment, AT-527, and the data look promising: AT-527 may offer a convenient, effective treatment to prevent disease progression both in and out of the hospital. If Atea is able to earn regulatory approval for the therapy, it should prove quite profitable for the company and its investors. It's an opportune moment for Atea to be delivering such news.

  • These 2 Soaring Biotech Stocks Are Making the Nasdaq Stronger

    Most people think of tech stocks when they consider the Nasdaq. Below, we'll highlight BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and their contributions to give the overall Nasdaq a boost. The clinical-stage biotech company announced extremely encouraging results in a phase 3 trial that had investors excited about the future of a key pipeline candidate treatment.

  • Should the Lambda Variant Worry You? Not if You’re Vaccinated.

    Even as the world deals with damage from the Delta version of Covid-19, the Lambda variant has raised concern with its resistance to antibodies.

  • Citius Pharmaceuticals Addresses Unmet Needs for Patients with CVCs

    Image by falco from Pixabay What happens when the one product keeping you alive becomes infected? Central venous catheters (CVCs) are important life lines for treating many patients, including those with cancer, coagulopathy, hemodialysis, and even those in intensive care units. These CVCs deliver vital fluids, blood, nutrition, medication, and hemodynamic therapies to critically ill patients. However, these devices, unfortunately, pose a significant risk of device-related infections, negating t

  • Why Shares of Moderna Are Up Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up 9% as of 2:45 p.m. EDT today, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345, the company's vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

  • Teenage girl who suffered two-hour seizures after 'drink was spiked in club' describes ordeal

    The victim's mum released footage of her in hospital as a warning to other women.

  • If You're Sweating at Night, Get Your Blood Checked, Experts Warn

    If you don't have air conditioning or you just run hot, you probably often find yourself sweating in the middle of the night. And that's to be expected to some degree, especially during the summertime. But night sweats could also be a reason to see your doctor. Experts warn that if you experience excessive sweating at night, you should speak with your doctor as soon as possible and get a blood test. To learn how to discern general night sweating from sweating that could be a sign of something mo

  • This Could Be Pfizer's Next COVID Blockbuster -- and It Isn't a Vaccine

    In 2019 and 2020, Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) top-selling product was pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13. The COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), generated sales of $7.8 billion in the first half of 2021 alone. Pfizer expects the vaccine will rake in $33.5 billion over the entire year.

  • Why I'm Psyched About Atai Life Sciences, Even With a Broken Chart

    Will the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) ever find a bottom? Atai recently came public by selling 15 million shares at $15 each, raising $225 million. The company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on using psychedelic compounds and digital therapies to treat mental health issues, a major unmet need around the globe.

  • Fit, healthy 42-year-old father who refused vaccine dies of Covid ‘wishing he had listened’

    Sister urges vaccine hesitant to reconsider after warning brother ‘thought he would be ok’ if he caught virus

  • ACADIA: The Street’s Gaze Turns to FDA Meeting’s Outcome on DRP Treatment

    The tech giants’ Q2 earnings might be behind us, but there is still plenty of intrigue left among those yet to report the second quarter’s financials to keep avid Street watchers satisfied. One such company sure to draw attention this week will be ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), due to announce the quarter’s display on Wednesday (Aug 4, AMC). While investors be keen to gauge the company’s financial health, ears will be pricking up to hear what’s new regrading Nuplazid, Acadia’s potential treatmen

  • With the Delta Variant on the Rise, Experts Explain Why Your Face Mask Is Overdue for an Upgrade

    It may be time to move on from cloth-based face masks altogether.

  • How do COVID infections differ in vaccinated vs. unvaccinated people? What to know

    The delta variant complicates things, to say the least.