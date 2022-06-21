U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

World Carbon Nanotubes Market Report 2022-2032: Demand for MWCNTs Increasing, SWCNTs Gaining Market Traction

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Carbon Nanotubes 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon nanotubes (CNT) market has experienced renewed growth recently, driven by demand for conductive materials for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and other energy storage applications. LG Chem significantly increased production capacity in 2021 (1,700 tons p.a.). Toray Industries, Inc. recently developed a printing technology to form semiconductors circuits on flexible films that employ CNT composites.

Multi-walled carbon nanotube (MWCNT) powders, arrays, sheets, flakes, films and yarns have found applications in consumer electronics, power cables, ESD resins, batteries, polymer composites, coatings, aerospace, sensors, heaters, filters and biomedicine.

Large-scale industrial production of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) has been initiated, promising new market opportunities in rubber, coatings, transparent conductive films, transistors, sensors and memory devices. Demand for CNTs will increase to >50,000 t.p.a. in the next few years.

The report contents include:

  • In-depth analysis of global carbon nanotubes landscape including materials, production, producers and market demand

  • Global production capacities for MWCNTS and SWCNTs, historical and forecast to 2032

  • Industry activity and product news 2020-2022.

  • Analysis of other carbon nanotube related materials including Double-walled carbon nanotubes, Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs), Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs), Carbon nanohorns (CNH), Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs) and carbon nanofibers.

  • Market analysis of carbon nanotubes in batteries, supercapacitors, fuel cells, 3D printing, rubber, automotive and aerospace composites, packaging, electronics, adhesives, thermal management, construction materials, filters, biomedicine, lubricants, oil & gas, paints & coatings, solar cells, sensors, rubber, textiles and cables

  • Analysis of competitive landscape against other additives (e.g. carbon fiber, carbon black, graphene etc.)

  • Analysis of synthesis methods. Analysis of carbon nanotubes synthesis from carbon capture, biomass and recycled materials

  • Profiles of more than 140 companies. Companies profiled include Canatu, Carbon Corp, C12 Quantum Electronics, LG Chem, MECHnano, Capital Power Corporation, Somalytics, Huntsman Corporation, Li-S Energy Ltd., NEO Battery Materials, NovationSi, Zeon Corporation, Eden Innovations Ltd, Cabot Corporation, Carbice Corporation, NAWA Technologies, SkyNano Technologies, OCSiAl, SmartNanotubes Technologies, Verdox etc

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 The global market for carbon nanotubes in 2021
1.1.1 Demand for Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) increasing
1.1.2 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) gaining market traction
1.2 Exceptional properties
1.3 Market outlook in 2022
1.4 Commercial CNT-based products
1.5 MWCNTs
1.6 SWCNTs
1.7 Carbon nanotubes market challenges
1.8 Market impact from COVID-19
1.9 Key players in carbon nanotubes

2 OVERVIEW OF CARBON NANOTUBES
2.1 Properties
2.2 Comparative properties of CNTs
2.3 Carbon nanotube materials
2.4 Intermediate products

3 CARBON NANOTUBE SYNTHESIS AND PRODUCTION
3.1 Arc discharge synthesis
3.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
3.3 Plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD)
3.4 High-pressure carbon monoxide synthesis
3.5 Flame synthesis
3.6 Laser ablation synthesis
3.7 Vertically aligned nanotubes production
3.8 Silane solution method

4 CARBON NANOTUBES PATENTS

5 CARBON NANOTUBES PRICING
5.1 MWCNTs
5.2 SWCNTs

6 MARKETS FOR CARBON NANOTUBES
6.1 3D PRINTING
6.2 ADHESIVES
6.3 AEROSPACE
6.4 AUTOMOTIVE
6.5 BATTERIES
6.6 COMPOSITES (POLYMERS AND ELASTOMERS)
6.7 CONDUCTIVE INKS
6.8 CONSTRUCTION
6.9 ELECTRONICS
6.9.1 WEARABLE ELECTRONICS AND DISPLAYS
6.9.2 TRANSISTORS AND INTEGRATED CIRCUITS
6.9.3 MEMORY DEVICES
6.10 FILTRATION
6.11 FUEL CELLS
6.12 LIFE SCIENCES AND MEDICINE
6.13 LUBRICANTS
6.14 OIL AND GAS
6.15 PAINTS AND COATINGS
6.16 PHOTOVOLTAICS
6.17 RUBBER AND TIRES
6.18 SENSORS
6.19 SMART TEXTILES, ELECTRONIC TEXTILES AND APPAREL
6.20 SUPERCAPACITORS

7 COLLABORATIONS

8 MULTI-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES COMPANY PROFILES (128 company profiles)

9 SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES COMPANY PROFILES (16 company profiles)

Select Companies Mentioned

  • 3D Strong

  • AerNos, Inc

  • Aligned Carbon, Inc

  • Arkema France SA

  • BBCP Conductor, Inc.

  • Bioneer Corporation

  • Bio-Pact, LLC

  • Black Diamond Structures, LLC

  • BNNano

  • BNNT LLC

  • Brewer Science

  • C2CNT LLC/Capital Power

  • Cabot Corporation

  • Carbice Corp.

  • Carbonics, Inc

  • Carestream Health, Inc

  • C-Bond Systems LLC

  • CENS Materials Ltd.

  • CNM Technologies GmbH

  • DexMat, Inc.

  • Eden Innovations LLC

  • Epic Advanced Materials

  • Essentium, Inc.

  • Evercloak, Inc

  • Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

  • Fujitsu Laboratories

  • Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

  • FutureCarbon GmbH

  • Goodfellow Corporation

  • GSI Creos Corporation

  • H Quest Vanguard, Inc

  • Hitachi Zosen Corporation

  • Honjo Chemical Corporation

  • Hycarb, Inc

  • IBM Corporation

  • Inoplaztech

  • JEIO Co., Ltd.

  • Jiangsu CNano Limited

  • Jikantechno Corporation

  • Kao Corporation

  • KH Chemicals Co., Ltd.

  • KJ Specialty Paper Co., Ltd.

  • Koatsu Gas Kogyo Co., Ltd.

  • Korbon Co., Ltd

  • Kusumoto Chemicals

  • LG Chemical, Ltd.

  • Lintec of America, Inc

  • Li-S Energy Ltd

  • Mattershift

  • Meijo Nano Carbon Co., Ltd.

  • Micro-X Limited

  • Murata Machinery Ltd

  • Nacalai Tesque

  • Naieel Technology

  • Nano Cube Japan Co., Ltd

  • Nano RAY-T LLC

  • Nano-C, Inc

  • Nanocyl

  • Nanomix, Inc.

  • Nanosperse LLC

  • Nanovis

  • Nantero, Inc.

  • NEC Corporation

  • Nemo Nanomaterials

  • Nippon Shizai Co., Ltd.

  • Nissin Electric Co., Ltd.

  • Nitta Corporation

  • Novasolix, Inc

  • OCSiAl Group

  • Odysseus Technologies, Inc

  • Ororo

  • Perpetuus Carbon Group

  • Plasma-X

  • Porifera, Inc.

  • Prysmian Group

  • Q-Flo Limited

  • RTP Company

  • Sakata Inx Corp.

  • SkyWater Technology

  • Solarno, Inc.

  • Solid Carbon Products, LLC

  • Somalytics, Inc

  • Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

  • TE Connectivity

  • Toho Kasei

  • Toray Industries, Inc

  • Tortech Nano Fibers

  • Tyrata, Inc.

  • Veelo Technologies

  • Verdox

  • Zeptor Corporation

  • Zyvex Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aa504i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


