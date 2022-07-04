U.S. markets closed

World Carpet Cleaner Market Report 2022: Growing Demand from Contract Cleaners and Increasing Use of Steam Cleaners

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carpet Cleaner Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global carpet cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period.

The report covers the global carpet cleaner market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

KEY INSIGHTS

  • The demand for a technologically advanced carpet cleaner is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the significant shift witnessed in developing economies.

  • The shift toward digitalization and the increasing internet penetration in emerging economies will result in demand growth for carpet cleaners from online channels.

  • As carpet flooring is not a necessity and depends more on consumer choice, improving the economy, disposable income, and awareness is expected to keep the market growing considerably in the forecast period. Moreover, the rising disposable income of people has boosted the hospitality sector leading to increased demand for a carpet cleaners.

  • Increasing economic growth and rising construction & renovation activities in emerging economies such as Brazil and India are also fueling the global demand for rugs and carpets. Further, a steady, rising demand for automation and the civil aviation industry is also supporting the growth of the market.

  • One of the major factors hindering the growth of the Global Carpet Cleaner Market is the availability of low-cost labor in developing countries. In developing countries, manual labor is a preferred option over automatic machinery owing to its vast availability at any given time.

  • As carpet flooring is not a necessity and depends more on choice of consumer, improving economy, disposable income, and awareness is expected to keep the market growing considerably in the forecast period. Moreover, the rising disposable income of people has boosted the hospitality sector leading to increased demand for carpet cleaner.

  • Home improvement activities are considered a major spending sector among millennials that can promote the market for carpet cleaners. The drivers supporting the home improvement segment are rapid urbanization, an aging generation, and increasing disposable incomes in developing countries, thus supplementing the carpets and carpet cleaner market.

SEGMENT ANALYSIS

  • End-users have the choice to opt for other ways of carpet cleaning. An improving economy, automation, and awareness are expected to keep the market growing considerably in the forecast period. Moreover, the rising travel and tourism activities have boosted the construction of public infrastructure and the hospitality sector, supporting market growth

  • The offline channel dominates the carpet cleaner market in terms of distribution channels. However, the shift toward digitalization and the increasing internet penetration in emerging economies expect significant demand growth from online websites.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Segmentation by Product
4.4.2 Segmentation by Distribution Channel
4.4.3 Segmentation by Cleaning Methods
4.4.4 Segmentation by End-Users
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Construction Insights
7.3 Raw Material Insights
7.4 Us-China Trade Wars
7.5 Key Insights
7.6 Demand Insights
7.7 Vendors Analysis
7.8 Impact of Covid-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Construction in Developing Economies
8.2 Rising Home Improvement Activities
8.3 Rising Demand from Contract Cleaners
8.4 Increasing Use of Steam Cleaners in Carpet Cleaning
8.5 Growth in Equipment Rental Services

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growth of Global Carpet Flooring Market
9.2 Increasing Demand for Carpet Flooring from Hospitality Industry
9.3 Rising Traction Toward Green Cleaning Technologies
9.4 Rising Single Residential Ownership

10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Threats Against Hard Flooring
10.2 Availability of Low-Cost Labor
10.3 Low Awareness & Adoption of Cleaning Standards in Emerging Countries
10.4 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Product
11.4 Cleaning Methods
11.5 End-User
11.6 Commercial Sector
11.7 Distribution Channel
11.8 Five Forces Analysis

12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Upright
12.4 Canister
12.5 Handheld

13 Cleaning Methods
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Carpet Extractors
13.4 Carpet Steamers

14 Distribution Channel
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Offline Channel
14.4 Online Channel

15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Commercial
15.4 Contract Cleaners
15.5 Residential

16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview

17 North America

18 Europe

19 APAC

20 Middle East & Africa

21 Latin America

22 Competitive Landscape

23 Company Profiles

  • Alfred Karcher

  • Tennant

  • Techtronic Industries

  • Niilfisk

  • Bissell

  • Rug Doctor

  • Eureka Forbes

  • Taski

  • Numatic International

  • Truvox

  • Prochem Europe

  • Santoemma

  • Daimer Industries

  • Powr-Flite

  • Cleanfix Reinigungssystem

  • Duplex Cleaning Machines

  • NSS Enterprise

  • Tornado Industries

  • Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment

  • Gadlee

  • Pacific Floorcare

  • Boss Cleaning Equipment

  • Edic

  • Jon-Don

  • CFR

  • Sebo

  • Rotovac Corporation

  • Kleenrite

  • Masterblend

  • Sandia

  • Hydro Force Industries

  • Cleantec Innovation

  • Ashbys

  • Chem-Tex

  • RCM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvgvt7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-carpet-cleaner-market-report-2022-growing-demand-from-contract-cleaners-and-increasing-use-of-steam-cleaners-301580128.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

