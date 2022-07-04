World Carpet Cleaner Market Report 2022: Growing Demand from Contract Cleaners and Increasing Use of Steam Cleaners

DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carpet Cleaner Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carpet cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period.

The report covers the global carpet cleaner market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



KEY INSIGHTS

The demand for a technologically advanced carpet cleaner is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the significant shift witnessed in developing economies.

The shift toward digitalization and the increasing internet penetration in emerging economies will result in demand growth for carpet cleaners from online channels.

As carpet flooring is not a necessity and depends more on consumer choice, improving the economy, disposable income, and awareness is expected to keep the market growing considerably in the forecast period. Moreover, the rising disposable income of people has boosted the hospitality sector leading to increased demand for a carpet cleaners.

Increasing economic growth and rising construction & renovation activities in emerging economies such as Brazil and India are also fueling the global demand for rugs and carpets. Further, a steady, rising demand for automation and the civil aviation industry is also supporting the growth of the market.

One of the major factors hindering the growth of the Global Carpet Cleaner Market is the availability of low-cost labor in developing countries. In developing countries, manual labor is a preferred option over automatic machinery owing to its vast availability at any given time.



Home improvement activities are considered a major spending sector among millennials that can promote the market for carpet cleaners. The drivers supporting the home improvement segment are rapid urbanization, an aging generation, and increasing disposable incomes in developing countries, thus supplementing the carpets and carpet cleaner market.

SEGMENT ANALYSIS

End-users have the choice to opt for other ways of carpet cleaning. An improving economy, automation, and awareness are expected to keep the market growing considerably in the forecast period. Moreover, the rising travel and tourism activities have boosted the construction of public infrastructure and the hospitality sector, supporting market growth

The offline channel dominates the carpet cleaner market in terms of distribution channels. However, the shift toward digitalization and the increasing internet penetration in emerging economies expect significant demand growth from online websites.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvgvt7

