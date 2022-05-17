U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

World Centric® Expands NoTree® 100% Compostable Collection with New Tall and Rectangular Takeout Containers

·2 min read

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NATIONAL RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION EXPO BOOTH 1542
World Centric® announced today the addition of two new product lines to its 100% tree-free compostable collection. To be unveiled at the 2022 National Restaurant Association Expo in Chicago May 21-24, 2022, the new offerings include the company's NoTree Tall and Rectangular Takeout Containers. Both are made from FSC® certified renewable bamboo paper with a bio-based moisture barrier lining to provide foodservice operators an alternative to traditional petroleum-based plastic.

World Centric® Expands NoTree® 100% Compostable Collection with New Tall and Rectangular Takeout Containers
World Centric® Expands NoTree® 100% Compostable Collection with New Tall and Rectangular Takeout Containers

Perfect for takeout, grab and go and delivery, the new bamboo Tall and Rectangular Takeout Containers are designed to securely hold hot or cold foods of all kinds. The Tall Containers are offered in 16, 26, and 32 ounces. The Rectangular Containers are available in 16, 24 or 32 ounce sizes alongside a 100% compostable paper lid. As with all of World Centric NoTree products, the new containers are leak proof, durable, and compostable in commercial compostable facilities where available.

"In honor of our mission of service, we are proud to continue developing new and innovative products," said Gina Keskula, Director of Sales East at World Centric. "This expansion of our NoTree collection demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing foodservice items which play a powerful role in positively impacting our planet."

For more information, visit: https://www.worldcentric.com/notree-takeout/
World Centric will be exhibiting at the 2022 National Restaurant Association Expo at booth 1542. Samples of the new NoTree containers will be available as well as all of World Centric's line of over 350 compostable products.

World Centric is a mission-driven company and a Certified B Corporation. The company annually gives 25% of its net profits to fund global grassroots social and environmental projects that provide basic needs and economic development opportunities for communities experiencing extreme poverty.

About World Centric
Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Rohnert Park, CA, World Centric provides 100% compostable products for the foodservice industry to reduce environmental impact. By innovating in plant-based materials and design, World Centric has developed over 350 foodservice and retail products across tableware, cutlery and food packaging. All of World Centric's products will break down in commercial composting facilities. As a Certified B Corporation and California Benefit Corporation, World Centric upholds rigorous standards of social and environmental responsibility and donates 25% of net profits to organizations addressing social and environmental issues with more than $1.8 million allocated for donations in 2022. Please visit worldcentric.com for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-centric-expands-notree-100-compostable-collection-with-new-tall-and-rectangular-takeout-containers-301549088.html

SOURCE World Centric

