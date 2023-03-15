U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,889.75
    -30.75 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,907.00
    -254.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,124.00
    -83.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.60
    -23.90 (-1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.71
    +0.38 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.60
    -9.30 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    -0.24 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0679
    -0.0055 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.70
    -1.82 (-6.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2118
    -0.0037 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8350
    -0.4000 (-0.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,723.62
    +324.04 (+1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.44
    +5.42 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.71
    -115.40 (-1.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

World Chambers Congress to be held in Geneva under the banner of multilateralism

·2 min read

GENEVA, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From 21 to 23 June, Geneva will become the world capital of Chambers of Commerce, when the 13th World Chambers Congress (WCC) will gather 1,500 economic players, business leaders and decision-makers from around the world. A major economic forum, the World Chambers Congress is co-organised by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the local partner, the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services (CCIG). Under the banner of "multilateralism for peace and prosperity", which represents Geneva's DNA, the Congress will focus on the role of business and chambers of commerce in revitalizing multilateralism for a more sustainable and prosperous future.

The countdown is on! In three months' time Geneva will become the world capital of Chambers of Commerce. This major world economic forum will highlight the role of business as one of the essential links in the multilateral system. It is a unique opportunity to connect the voices of the public and private sectors and to highlight the vital role of chambers of commerce in serving the economy and business. This is demonstrated by the export support of chambers of commerce through the issuance of ATA carnets that simplify customs formalities for temporary border crossings. For example, the CCIG issued nearly 2,300 ATA carnets in 2022 for a value of over CHF 1 billion and issued some 16,000 certificates of origin the same year.

Organised for the first time in its history in Switzerland, the WCC will be held in Geneva and will bring together 1,500 business leaders, opinion leaders and key policy makers from over 100 countries. With more than 80 speakers and 40 workshops and conferences, the Congress will address the current and future global challenges that define chambers of commerce and business. Three themes will be explored: multilateralism, innovation and sustainability.

Renowned speakers are on the program, including Patrick Odier (President, Building Bridges), Klaus Schwab (President, WEF), Peter Brabeck-Letmathe (Chairman Emeritus, Nestlé), Mathias Cormann (Secretary General, OECD), Pamela Coke-Hamilton (Director, ITC), Tatiana Valovaya (Director General, UN Geneva), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Director General, WTO), John Denton (ICC).

The World Chambers Congress offers participants a unique opportunity to connect, collaborate and focus on innovation, capacity building, networking, sharing best practices and creating international business opportunities. The Business Circle will focus on demonstrating tools and services for SMEs.

Program : https://13wcc.iccwbo.org/
Journalists wishing to attend the WCC need to register at presswcc@ccig.ch or contact Elisabeth Tripod-Fatio; +41 78 724 48 66

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/world-chambers-congress-to-be-held-in-geneva-under-the-banner-of-multilateralism-301772700.html

Recommended Stories

  • Elizabeth Warren knows exactly why Silicon Valley Bank failed—and who should pay

    SVB CEO Greg Becker himself was one of many voices advocating for Dodd-Frank to be loosened. Oops.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says unlimited deposit guarantee will be hard to reverse after SVB fallout: ‘We are now in a different world’

    The economist also said that the Fed will likely now “retreat” on interest rate hikes.

  • CPI data ‘not good enough to stop the Fed’ from raising rates next week

    The February consumer price report for February was not good enough to stop the Federal Reserve from hiking next week, many analysts believe.

  • Web of Secret Chip Deals Allegedly Help US Tech Flow to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, Artem Uss had appeared in Russian media as the owner of fancy real estate, luxury cars and Italian hotels. Now US officials allege he’s at the center of a suspected secret supply chain that prosecutors say used American technology to support President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone O

  • TikTok Considers Splitting From ByteDance If Deal With US Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok’s leadership is discussing the possibility of separating from ByteDance Ltd., its Chinese parent company, to help address concerns about national security risks.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weigh

  • China Reports Economic Rebound But Warns of Risks To Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China reported a rebound in consumer spending, industrial output and investment this year after coronavirus restrictions were dropped, while warning of risks to the economy’s recovery as unemployment rose and real estate investment continued to slump.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal P

  • Samsung to invest $230 billion to build "mega" chip cluster

    Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it expects to invest 300 trillion won ($230 billion) over the next 20 years as part of an ambitious South Korean national project to build the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturing base near the capital, Seoul. The chip-making “mega cluster,” which will be established in Gyeonggi Province by 2042, will be anchored by five new semiconductor plants built by Samsung. It will aim to attract 150 other companies producing materials and components or designing high-tech chips, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

  • German arms industry seeks clarity on Ukraine weapons orders

    Germany’s defense industry says it stands ready to ramp up its output, including the kinds of arms and ammunition needed by Ukraine, but needs clarity about what governments want before investing in further production capacity. Ukraine became the world’s third largest importer of arms in 2022 after Russia’s invasion triggered a big flow of military aid to Kyiv from the United States and Europe, according to Swedish think tank SIPRI. “What’s important for us as an industry is to get predictability," the head of Germany’s arms manufacturing association said in an interview this week with The Associated Press.

  • US Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Underlying US consumer prices rose in February by the most in five months, forcing a tough choice for Federal Reserve officials weighing still-rapid inflation against banking turmoil in their next interest-rate decision.Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs Hike‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black Se

  • Unretirement can be expensive – watch out for these surprise costs

    Going back to work after retirement can bring the renewed luxury of a paycheck, but there are some potential hiccups to re-entering the workforce that require some planning. A tight labor market, high inflation, waning pandemic concerns – and perhaps a case of boredom – have prompted many retirees to consider going back to work. One in six retirees is considering returning to work after being out of the workforce for an average of four years, according to a recent study from Paychex.

  • Tech pressure, Yellen everywhere: How Washington scrambled as SVB collapsed

    The U.S. government launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, the largest bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis. As U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen prepares for a Friday hearing before the Republican-controlled House Ways and Means Committee, investors are raising concerns about a liquidity crisis at Silicon Valley Bank, sending the stock plummeting. Amid growing concern the bank would not last the weekend, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and Federal Reserve Board decide to move it into receivership.

  • Brainard Must Help Contain SVB Crisis She Warned Was Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Lael Brainard, as a US Federal Reserve governor, repeatedly warned that efforts to deregulate banks were a recipe for disaster.Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC Prompt‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaHer counsel went unheeded by D

  • Electric car stores will be restricted in Mississippi

    Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Tuesday restricting electric car manufacturers from selling vehicles in person unless they open franchised dealerships. Defying calls from some fellow Republicans in the Legislature to veto the measure, Reeves enacted into law House Bill 401, introduced by Republican Rep. Trey Lamar of Senatobia. The law will force electric car companies such as Tesla and Rivian to sell vehicles through franchises rather than company-owned stores, which is how they currently operate.

  • Barney Frank Pushed to Ease Financial Regulations After Joining Signature Bank Board

    The former congressman and co-sponsor of the Dodd-Frank bill says there is no evidence that the change enabled bank’s failure.

  • Private student loan lender SoFi sues over federal student loan payment pause extension

    An estimated $6 million to $8 million profit loss fuels SoFi’s move.

  • Trump attacks DeSantis and expresses regret over endorsing Florida governor in 2018 race

    Former president Donald Trump ramps up his criticisms of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as they look set to face off in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

  • Green groups sue Biden admin over approval of Alaska Willow oil project

    Six environmental groups filed a lawsuit on Tuesday over the Biden administration's approval of ConocoPhillips' Willow oil and gas project in Alaska, which they claimed could be a stepping stone to more development in an ecologically sensitive region. Trustees for Alaska, the Alaska Wilderness League, the Sierra Club, The Wilderness Society and other groups said the U.S. Interior Department approved Willow on public lands on the north coast of the state despite acknowledging and failing to mitigate "known harms" to Arctic communities, public health, wildlife and climate.

  • China's Belt and Road Initiative to pursue 'small but beautiful' projects as strategy turns 10

    China is likely to work on smaller, less risky and more profitable trade-linked infrastructure projects overseas in the coming years after a number of larger ones under the Belt and Road Initiative encountered financial problems that drew international attention, analysts say. This matches what Chinese officials and state media began calling "small but beautiful" additions to the globe-spanning Belt and Road Initiative in 2021, the analysts said, with the projects possibly led by smaller state-r

  • Chevron reports California gas-sales data after regulators’ threat

    Chevron said on Tuesday it reported how much money it made in January from selling gasoline in California, disclosing the data after regulators threatened to fine the company for not following a new law aimed at investigating the cause of the state's high gas prices.

  • Will Ron DeSantis be the end of ‘Florida man’? Press critics sound the alarm over the potential demise of the famous ‘Sunshine Law.’

    Florida's unique media law has enabled a lot of unusual "Florida man" headlines over the years.