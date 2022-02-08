U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.75
    -10.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,965.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,494.50
    -65.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,004.40
    -2.90 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.53
    -1.79 (-1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.80
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1426
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.27
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3440
    +0.2640 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,447.80
    +832.13 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.18
    +8.42 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.73
    +0.26 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

World Class Infant Nutrition Expert Dr. Bo Lönnerdal, joins Else’s Scientific Advisory Board

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BABYF

Dr. Bo Lonnerdal

Dr. Bo Lonnerdal
Dr. Bo Lonnerdal
Dr. Bo Lonnerdal

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e522a2cf-385d-4ca9-8c98-266c71f43a8d

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, is pleased to announce that Dr. Bo Lönnerdal has joined its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Lönnerdal is the Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Nutrition & Internal Medicine at University of California, Davis (UCD). He has an active research program in pediatric nutrition at UCD. He has mentored many undergraduate and graduate students, as well as post-doctoral scholars and visiting scientists from across the world. Dr. Lönnerdal received his master’s and doctorate degrees in biochemistry from the University of Uppsala in Sweden and has been professor at University of California Davis since 1980. Dr. Lönnerdal's research program is focused on two main areas: Infant/Pediatric Nutrition and Trace Element Metabolism.

"We are very pleased that Dr. Lönnerdal has joined our Advisory Board. He’s a world class expert in infant/pediatric nutrition, and his expertise will greatly benefit the Company as we change the paradigm of infant nutrition,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, Else Nutrition CEO & Co-Founder.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The Company recently received the World Plant-Based Award for “Best dairy alternative product” in New York at World Plant-Based Expo in late 2021. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lytham Partners, LLC
Mr. Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
E: shamsian@lythampartners.com
P: 646-829-9701

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “will” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company’s financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management’s perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer stock falls after profit beats but revenue misses, even as COVID-19 vaccine sales of $12.5 billion top forecasts

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. sank 2.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the drug maker reported fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations, while revenue more than doubled but missed forecasts. The company also provided a full-year outlook that was below analyst projections, but raised its sales guidance for its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty developed with BioNTech SE . Net income jumped to $3.39 billion, or 59 cents a share, from $847 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding n

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.21

    Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of March to...

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Nvidia Calls Off Acquisition of Chip-Designer Arm. It’s About Time.

    Nvidia and Japan's SoftBank call off Nvidia's purchase of chip design company Arm. SoftBank, which owns Arm, says it plans to take the U.K.-based chip business public.

  • Who is Peloton's new CEO?

    Peloton will look to a new leader to save it — Barry McCarthy, a former Spotify and Netflix executive.

  • BP Posts Bumper Profit and New Round of Buybacks

    Surging oil and gas prices last year helped BP post its highest profit since 2012, allowing the company to reduce debt and announce more share buybacks. “Underlying replacement cost profit,” the company’s definition of net earnings, rose to $4.1 billion in the last quarter of 2021, above analysts’ estimates. Profit for the whole year jumped to $12.8 billion after a $5.7 billion loss the year before, the group said.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) fell 5.1% on Monday amid a clash with European regulators. The European Union's data watchdogs want to better protect its citizens' personal information. Meta Platforms' stock price fell sharply on Monday.

  • Cathie Wood Dumps $142 Million of Twitter Stock Before Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up selling of social media platform Twitter Inc. shares days before its earnings. Wood’s firm ARK Investment Management LLC sold nearly 4 million Twitter shares on Monday, the most in one day since at least May, according to trading data from ARK compiled by Bloomberg. The social-media company is set to announce its earnings on Thursday.Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF dumped 3.66 million shares of Twitter on Monday, while the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

  • Amazon in Pact for Potential Stake in Sensor Maker Velodyne

    (Bloomberg) -- Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares more than doubled in late trading after Amazon.com Inc. acquired warrants that could lead to a stake in the auto-sensor maker.Velodyne agreed to issue to Amazon a warrant to acquire more than 39 million shares or almost 16% of the company, according to a filing; the warrant shares will vest over time as Amazon makes payments to Velodyne.It’s the latest example of Amazon seeking to invest in its business partners in order to benefit from upside associated

  • The Collapsed Nvidia Arm Deal Is a Warning Shot to Megacap Tech

    BP posts bumper profit and new round of buybacks, Frontier’s $6.6 billion deal for Spirit creates ultra-low-fare airline, mask mandates are ending in previous Covid-19 hot spots, and other news to start your day.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks May Follow Alphabet and Enact a Stock Split

    Alphabet's surprising 20-for-1 split announcement might roll out the red carpet for more high-profile stock splits.

  • Stocks: Hasbro dips on cost pressures, Bumble flat on acquisition news, Alibaba falls, Peloton pops

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick discuss the four stocks they are watching today.

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • Pfizer vaccine, pill forecasts miss estimates; shares fall 4%

    Pfizer said it expects to post $54 billion in combined sales of both the products this year, with COVID-19 vaccine sales coming in at $32 billion and sales from Paxlovid, its oral antiviral to treat the disease, at $22 billion. Analysts had forecast sales of $33.79 billion for the COVID-19 vaccine and $22.88 billion for Paxlovid, according to Refinitiv data. Pfizer aims to make more than 4 billion doses of the shot in 2022.

  • Peloton Confirms CEO Foley to Step Down, Will Cut 2,800 Jobs. The Stock Sinks.

    Peloton Interactive confirmed Tuesday it plans to replace Chief Executive John Foley, and would be cutting 2,800 jobs. Foley is stepping down as CEO and will become executive chair. Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify Technology and Netflix will be named chief executive and and president and join Peloton’s board.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Bounced Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) fell by 4.8% on Friday after the company reported a big fourth-quarter earnings miss, and warned that its return to profitability will arrive later this year than previously expected due to the omicron coronavirus surge.

  • Softbank plans IPO for ARM after Nvidia calls off $40 billion acquisition

    Nvidia Corp. is giving up on its attempt to acquire Arm Ltd. from Softbank Group Corp., which plans an IPO for the chip designer instead.

  • Pfizer's COVID cash pile opens opportunities for deals

    Investors on Tuesday hope to learn Pfizer Inc's plans for what could be a once-in-a-generation cash infusion from COVID-19 treatments and vaccines in 2022, with some looking for the drugmaker to spend on deals. Pfizer's 2021 sales are expected to top $80 billion - its highest ever annual figure, according to Chief Executive Albert Bourla. Analysts expect revenue to top $100 billion in 2022 as production of Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid picks up.