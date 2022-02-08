World Class Infant Nutrition Expert Dr. Bo Lönnerdal, joins Else’s Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Bo Lonnerdal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company , is pleased to announce that Dr. Bo Lönnerdal has joined its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Lönnerdal is the Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Nutrition & Internal Medicine at University of California, Davis (UCD). He has an active research program in pediatric nutrition at UCD. He has mentored many undergraduate and graduate students, as well as post-doctoral scholars and visiting scientists from across the world. Dr. Lönnerdal received his master’s and doctorate degrees in biochemistry from the University of Uppsala in Sweden and has been professor at University of California Davis since 1980. Dr. Lönnerdal's research program is focused on two main areas: Infant/Pediatric Nutrition and Trace Element Metabolism.

"We are very pleased that Dr. Lönnerdal has joined our Advisory Board. He’s a world class expert in infant/pediatric nutrition, and his expertise will greatly benefit the Company as we change the paradigm of infant nutrition,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, Else Nutrition CEO & Co-Founder.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The Company recently received the World Plant-Based Award for “Best dairy alternative product” in New York at World Plant-Based Expo in late 2021. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

