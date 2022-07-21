Your World, Connected: Mastercard Travel Pass by DragonPass offers digitally led solutions for seamless airport experience

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercard has partnered with DragonPass International (DragonPass), the world's leading airport ecosystem digital platform provider to offer seamless airport experiences via Mastercard Travel Pass for premium Mastercard cardholders across selected markets in Asia Pacific.

Starting in July, Mastercard's issuing partners will be able to offer the Mastercard Travel Pass by DragonPass distributed via app and website. Mastercard will be migrating selected existing lounge programs to the new offering. Upon registration, eligible cardholders will receive a digital membership which allows access to an ever-growing suite of services such as airport lounge, dining, airport transportation, travel information and airport security fast track.

Through this innovative collaboration, cardholders in select markets across the Asia Pacific region including Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Macau and South East Asia will not only be able to consolidate all their digital membership cards in the Mastercard Travel Pass app; but also, be able to cross utilize their benefits via the different modules for a priceless travel experience.

"The debut of Mastercard Travel Pass across selected markets in Asia Pacific is momentous and is opportune given the resurgence in travel and travel recovery post COVID restrictions. Our new partnership between Mastercard and DragonPass marks our progression towards providing consumers a seamless travel experience, aligning with the demands of today's traveller and the vision of an all-encompassing one stop solution for all international movements. We are delighted to invite Mastercard cardholders to experience the world and benefit from Mastercard Travel Pass, while experiencing how effortless travelling can be," comments Adriana Martinez, Senior Vice President, Loyalty & Engagement and Marketing Services Asia Pacific.

"We are pleased to represent the growing technological ecosystem of Southeast Asia and are delighted to celebrate our partnership between Mastercard and DragonPass, bringing together the best elements of both worlds to give you one seamless solution. With the new Mastercard Travel Pass by DragonPass, we enhance your airport experience while connecting you with limitless options at your fingertips, so that you can travel with the promise of ease and a peace of mind," comments Rom Remy, Managing Director of DragonPass.

To learn more about the program visit: https://mastercardtravelpass.dragonpass.com/

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

www.mastercard.com

About DragonPass

DragonPass is the world's fastest growing premium travel services provider, offering products through advanced digital solutions. Having started off solely as an airport lounge provider, DragonPass have now expanded their product portfolio to cover the entire airport eco-system and beyond. From airport transfers with a wide range of car types available, to VIP and meet & assist services plus airport dining and spa services, retail and security fast track access.

DragonPass now boast a network of over 1,200 lounges globally, in over 130 countries and more than 500 cities. Airport transfers are available at over 800 locations, as well as over 700 dining outlets and more than 100 spas at locations worldwide. The range is ever expanding to adapt to customer and market needs, whilst remaining focused on digital first solutions.

To know more: https://en.dragonpass.com.cn/

Connect with us: LinkedIn @dragonpasscompanylimited, Twitter @dragonpassint and WeChat @ LongTengChuXing

SOURCE Dragon Pass