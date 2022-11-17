World Cyberwarfare and National Security Blockchain Research Report 2022: Blockchain-based Cybersecurity Solutions Force the Convergence of Governments and Private Solution Providers

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Blockchain in Cyberwarfare and National Security" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Blockchain will play a pivotal role in helping administrators gain better visibility and develop strong data management guidelines. These guidelines will help administrators transition toward a digital economy, counter various administrative challenges with respect to urbanization (smart city infrastructure), and regulate the supply chain for defense procurements.

The increasing frequency of attacks on national assets and the sophistication of cyberthreats threaten a nation's ability to defend itself from cyberwarfare strategies. The expanding application of deepfake AI against dominant political figures, social media hijacks of persons of national interest, unauthorized defense network penetration, and ransom demands that threaten complete network outages have forced government administrators to expand their defense horizon.

Despite the ever-increasing threat landscape and their incredibly high-risk profile, government organizations remain far behind where they should be in terms of cybermaturity and digital resilience strategies, necessitating a rapid push to fortify cyberdefenses and manage their cyber-risk profiles.

Cyberattacks on important assets will increase, and blockchain will be at the core of successfully averting them. Blockchain adoption will enable administrators to gain better visibility of procedures at various junctions of the governmental value chain. The technology will be extremely beneficial for segments such as managing digital identities, regulating international financial settlements, and securing defense procurements and weapon systems.

Moreover, future battlefields will use computer-controlled and IoT-based communication platforms. Blockchain will be a vital component in encrypting and safeguarding battlefield strategies.

Extensive use of IoT-driven communication across various services generates a huge amount of data, which are vulnerable to cyberattacks. Smart city solutions, such as smart grids, digital healthcare, and intelligent traffic solutions, deploy many IoT devices and sensors that require permissioned blockchain networks to safeguard the city's data. Blockchain technology will be pivotal in safeguarding critical infrastructures, such as smart grids, healthcare records, and mobility.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the role of blockchain in securing national defense strategy?

How can blockchain tackle issues around border and immigration management?

What is the application potential of blockchain in securing critical infrastructure?

What are the best practices among developed nations that have embraced eGovernance platforms?

What are the top growth opportunities for participants in this space?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Trends Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Our Mega Trend Universe: Overview

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

About the Growth Pipeline Model

2. Executive Dashboard

Our Mega Trend Universe: Blockchain Impact on Cyberwarfare

Key Findings

Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success

3. Strategic Context

National Security Threat Horizon: The Future

Definition of Blockchain

Types of Blockchain

Blockchain-driven National Cyber Resilience: The Why

What Blockchain Can Offer National Administrators

Blockchain for Strengthening National Cybersecurity

Blockchain Usage Framework in a National Ecosystem

Strategic Pillars Driving a Blockchain-powered Nation

Smart City Platforms: A Catalyst for Blockchain's Growth

CI Attacks: Threats to Internal Security

Evolution of Cyberthreats: The Blockchain Imperative

Impact Matrix of Attacks on National Assets: Global

Role of Blockchain in Securing Future Battlefields: 2030

Future of National Defense Lies in Technological Readiness

4. Regional Implications

Trend Opportunity: Regional Exposure

Significance of Blockchain in Governance Ecosystem

Key Trend Opportunity Levers

Trend Opportunity: Attractiveness Analysis

5. Blockchain in Cyberwarfare and National Security: Areas of Application

Blockchain in National Defense Resilience

Blockchain in Securing National Borders

Blockchain in Securing CI

Blockchain in Building a Nation's Economic Resilience

Blockchain in Creating eGovernance Models

Blockchain-based Digital Identity for eGovernance

6. Trend Impact Analysis

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Disruption Index

Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

Trends BEETS Implications

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Blockchain to Help in Smart Policing Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: Blockchain to Fortify Military Strategy

Growth Opportunity 3: Blockchain to Enhance Physical Security for National Borders and Critical Infrastructure

8. Appendix

