World Data Center Market Report 2022: Policy, Economic and Technical Environment Analysis

The data center market analysis by different continents is the focus of the report, providing a panoramic scan of the data center industry in the global view from the three dimensions of the overall industry environment, supply side and demand side.

Besides, multiple dimensions such as policy, competition pattern, customer demand, and IDC resources are subdivided to authoritatively present the changes and future development trends of the global data center market in different continents in 2021.

A total of 3,000 survey questionnaires were distributed in the survey data statistics section of the report, of which 2,781 were valid questionnaires. The questionnaires were divided into three aspects: IDC, cloud computing, and investment intentions. The survey was conducted on the supply side, the demand side, and investors.

The survey objects include 190+ IDC service providers, cloud computing service providers, 1,200+ Internet industry customers and traditional industry customers, and 70+ investment and financing institutions.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Analysis of Global Data Center Market Development Environment



Section 1 Analysis of Macro Environment for Global Data Center Market Development

Policy Environment Analysis

Economic Environment Analysis

Technical environment analysis

Section 2 Analysis of the General Environment of Global Data Center Industry

Overview of Global Digital Economy Development

Analysis of Global Data Center Policy Environment

Analysis of Supporting Basic Resources for Global Data Center Industry Development

Section 3 Evaluation of Global Data Center Industry Development Environment

The Impact of Global Development Environment on the Data Center Industry

Investment Attractiveness of Data Center Market in Key Global Regions

Development Prospects of the Data Center Market in Key Global Regions

Chapter 2 Overview of Global Data Center Market Development



Section 1 Market Scale of Global Data Centers

Scale and Growth of Global Data Center Market

Market Scale of Data Centers in Key Global Regions

Development Characteristics of Global Data Center Market

Section 2 Analysis of Global Data Center Resource Supply

Scale of Global Data Center Resource Supply

Scale of Data Center Resources in Key Global Regions

Analysis of Data Center Resources of Key Global Service Providers

Section 3 Demand Analysis of Global Data Center Market

Characteristics of Global Data Center Market Demand

Analysis of Demand Structure of Global Data Center Market

Analysis of Key Demand Industries in Global Data Center Market

Section 4 Analysis of Supply and Demand in Global Data Center Market

Characteristics of Supply and Demand in the Global Data Center Market

Analysis of Supply and Demand Structure of Global Data Center Market

Analysis on the Development Trend of Supply and Demand in Global Data Center Market

Chapter 3 Analysis of Data Center Market in Key Global Regions



Section 1 Analysis of Asian Data Center Market

Section 2 European Data Center Market Analysis



Section 3 North America Data Center Market Analysis



Section 4 Market Analysis of Data Centers in Other Regions



Chapter 4 Analysis of Development Prospects and Investment Opportunities of Global Data Center Market



Section 1 Analysis of Macro Environment for Global Data Center Market Development

Analysis of Factors Affecting the Development of Global Data Center Market

Analysis of Development Opportunities in Global Data Center Market

Analysis of Factors Hindering the Development of Global Data Center Market

Section 2 2022-2024 Global Data Center Market Forecast

2022-2024 Global Data Center Market Scale Forecast

2022-2024 Global Data Center Resource Supply Forecast

2022-2024 Demand Structure Forecast for Global Data Centers

Section 3 Analysis of Investment Opportunities in Global Data Center Market

Investment Environment Assessment of Data Center Industry in Key Global Regions

Analysis of Investment Opportunities in Data Center Industry in Key Global Regions

Investment Risk Analysis of Data Center Market in Key Global Regions

Companies Mentioned

AfricaDataCentres

Alibaba

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon

Amazon Cloud

Aviva plc

Berkshire Hathaway

Bytedance

CyrusOne

Cyxtera Technologies

Daimler

Equinix

EXOR Group

GDS

General Motors

Global Switch

Google

Google Cloud

Huawei

IBM cloud

Interxion

Keppel Data Center

Meta

Microsoft

Microsoft Cloud

NTT Ltd

ST Telemedia

Tencent

Tencent Cloud

VIRTUS Data Centres

Volkswagen Group

