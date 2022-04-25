World Data Center Market Report 2022: Policy, Economic and Technical Environment Analysis
DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Global Data Center Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center market analysis by different continents is the focus of the report, providing a panoramic scan of the data center industry in the global view from the three dimensions of the overall industry environment, supply side and demand side.
Besides, multiple dimensions such as policy, competition pattern, customer demand, and IDC resources are subdivided to authoritatively present the changes and future development trends of the global data center market in different continents in 2021.
A total of 3,000 survey questionnaires were distributed in the survey data statistics section of the report, of which 2,781 were valid questionnaires. The questionnaires were divided into three aspects: IDC, cloud computing, and investment intentions. The survey was conducted on the supply side, the demand side, and investors.
The survey objects include 190+ IDC service providers, cloud computing service providers, 1,200+ Internet industry customers and traditional industry customers, and 70+ investment and financing institutions.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Analysis of Global Data Center Market Development Environment
Section 1 Analysis of Macro Environment for Global Data Center Market Development
Policy Environment Analysis
Economic Environment Analysis
Technical environment analysis
Section 2 Analysis of the General Environment of Global Data Center Industry
Overview of Global Digital Economy Development
Analysis of Global Data Center Policy Environment
Analysis of Supporting Basic Resources for Global Data Center Industry Development
Section 3 Evaluation of Global Data Center Industry Development Environment
The Impact of Global Development Environment on the Data Center Industry
Investment Attractiveness of Data Center Market in Key Global Regions
Development Prospects of the Data Center Market in Key Global Regions
Chapter 2 Overview of Global Data Center Market Development
Section 1 Market Scale of Global Data Centers
Scale and Growth of Global Data Center Market
Market Scale of Data Centers in Key Global Regions
Development Characteristics of Global Data Center Market
Section 2 Analysis of Global Data Center Resource Supply
Scale of Global Data Center Resource Supply
Scale of Data Center Resources in Key Global Regions
Analysis of Data Center Resources of Key Global Service Providers
Section 3 Demand Analysis of Global Data Center Market
Characteristics of Global Data Center Market Demand
Analysis of Demand Structure of Global Data Center Market
Analysis of Key Demand Industries in Global Data Center Market
Section 4 Analysis of Supply and Demand in Global Data Center Market
Characteristics of Supply and Demand in the Global Data Center Market
Analysis of Supply and Demand Structure of Global Data Center Market
Analysis on the Development Trend of Supply and Demand in Global Data Center Market
Chapter 3 Analysis of Data Center Market in Key Global Regions
Section 1 Analysis of Asian Data Center Market
Section 2 European Data Center Market Analysis
Section 3 North America Data Center Market Analysis
Section 4 Market Analysis of Data Centers in Other Regions
Chapter 4 Analysis of Development Prospects and Investment Opportunities of Global Data Center Market
Section 1 Analysis of Macro Environment for Global Data Center Market Development
Analysis of Factors Affecting the Development of Global Data Center Market
Analysis of Development Opportunities in Global Data Center Market
Analysis of Factors Hindering the Development of Global Data Center Market
Section 2 2022-2024 Global Data Center Market Forecast
2022-2024 Global Data Center Market Scale Forecast
2022-2024 Global Data Center Resource Supply Forecast
2022-2024 Demand Structure Forecast for Global Data Centers
Section 3 Analysis of Investment Opportunities in Global Data Center Market
Investment Environment Assessment of Data Center Industry in Key Global Regions
Analysis of Investment Opportunities in Data Center Industry in Key Global Regions
Investment Risk Analysis of Data Center Market in Key Global Regions
Companies Mentioned
AfricaDataCentres
Alibaba
Alibaba Cloud
Amazon
Amazon Cloud
Aviva plc
Berkshire Hathaway
Bytedance
CyrusOne
Cyxtera Technologies
Daimler
Equinix
EXOR Group
GDS
General Motors
Global Switch
Google Cloud
Huawei
IBM cloud
Interxion
Keppel Data Center
Meta
Microsoft
Microsoft Cloud
NTT Ltd
ST Telemedia
Tencent
Tencent Cloud
VIRTUS Data Centres
Volkswagen Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ukdzp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-data-center-market-report-2022-policy-economic-and-technical-environment-analysis-301532244.html
SOURCE Research and Markets