U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,296.12
    +24.34 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,049.46
    +238.06 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,004.85
    +165.56 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,954.20
    +13.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.60
    +0.06 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.20
    +4.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0715
    -0.0088 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2739
    -0.0096 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9470
    -0.4780 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,251.34
    +553.69 (+1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.23
    +30.35 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

World Data Center Market Report 2022: Policy, Economic and Technical Environment Analysis

·4 min read

DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Global Data Center Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The data center market analysis by different continents is the focus of the report, providing a panoramic scan of the data center industry in the global view from the three dimensions of the overall industry environment, supply side and demand side.

Besides, multiple dimensions such as policy, competition pattern, customer demand, and IDC resources are subdivided to authoritatively present the changes and future development trends of the global data center market in different continents in 2021.

A total of 3,000 survey questionnaires were distributed in the survey data statistics section of the report, of which 2,781 were valid questionnaires. The questionnaires were divided into three aspects: IDC, cloud computing, and investment intentions. The survey was conducted on the supply side, the demand side, and investors.

The survey objects include 190+ IDC service providers, cloud computing service providers, 1,200+ Internet industry customers and traditional industry customers, and 70+ investment and financing institutions.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Analysis of Global Data Center Market Development Environment

Section 1 Analysis of Macro Environment for Global Data Center Market Development

  • Policy Environment Analysis

  • Economic Environment Analysis

  • Technical environment analysis

Section 2 Analysis of the General Environment of Global Data Center Industry

  • Overview of Global Digital Economy Development

  • Analysis of Global Data Center Policy Environment

  • Analysis of Supporting Basic Resources for Global Data Center Industry Development

Section 3 Evaluation of Global Data Center Industry Development Environment

  • The Impact of Global Development Environment on the Data Center Industry

  • Investment Attractiveness of Data Center Market in Key Global Regions

  • Development Prospects of the Data Center Market in Key Global Regions

Chapter 2 Overview of Global Data Center Market Development

Section 1 Market Scale of Global Data Centers

  • Scale and Growth of Global Data Center Market

  • Market Scale of Data Centers in Key Global Regions

  • Development Characteristics of Global Data Center Market

Section 2 Analysis of Global Data Center Resource Supply

  • Scale of Global Data Center Resource Supply

  • Scale of Data Center Resources in Key Global Regions

  • Analysis of Data Center Resources of Key Global Service Providers

Section 3 Demand Analysis of Global Data Center Market

  • Characteristics of Global Data Center Market Demand

  • Analysis of Demand Structure of Global Data Center Market

  • Analysis of Key Demand Industries in Global Data Center Market

Section 4 Analysis of Supply and Demand in Global Data Center Market

  • Characteristics of Supply and Demand in the Global Data Center Market

  • Analysis of Supply and Demand Structure of Global Data Center Market

  • Analysis on the Development Trend of Supply and Demand in Global Data Center Market

Chapter 3 Analysis of Data Center Market in Key Global Regions

Section 1 Analysis of Asian Data Center Market

Section 2 European Data Center Market Analysis

Section 3 North America Data Center Market Analysis

Section 4 Market Analysis of Data Centers in Other Regions

Chapter 4 Analysis of Development Prospects and Investment Opportunities of Global Data Center Market

Section 1 Analysis of Macro Environment for Global Data Center Market Development

  • Analysis of Factors Affecting the Development of Global Data Center Market

  • Analysis of Development Opportunities in Global Data Center Market

  • Analysis of Factors Hindering the Development of Global Data Center Market

Section 2 2022-2024 Global Data Center Market Forecast

  • 2022-2024 Global Data Center Market Scale Forecast

  • 2022-2024 Global Data Center Resource Supply Forecast

  • 2022-2024 Demand Structure Forecast for Global Data Centers

Section 3 Analysis of Investment Opportunities in Global Data Center Market

  • Investment Environment Assessment of Data Center Industry in Key Global Regions

  • Analysis of Investment Opportunities in Data Center Industry in Key Global Regions

  • Investment Risk Analysis of Data Center Market in Key Global Regions

Companies Mentioned

  • AfricaDataCentres

  • Alibaba

  • Alibaba Cloud

  • Amazon

  • Amazon Cloud

  • Aviva plc

  • Berkshire Hathaway

  • Bytedance

  • CyrusOne

  • Cyxtera Technologies

  • Daimler

  • Equinix

  • EXOR Group

  • GDS

  • General Motors

  • Global Switch

  • Google

  • Google Cloud

  • Huawei

  • IBM cloud

  • Interxion

  • Keppel Data Center

  • Meta

  • Microsoft

  • Microsoft Cloud

  • NTT Ltd

  • ST Telemedia

  • Tencent

  • Tencent Cloud

  • VIRTUS Data Centres

  • Volkswagen Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ukdzp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-data-center-market-report-2022-policy-economic-and-technical-environment-analysis-301532244.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.

  • Saudi Royals Are Selling Homes, Yachts and Art as Crown Prince Cuts Income

    Saudi Arabia’s senior princes have sold more than $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and artwork as they try to raise cash and avoid scrutiny from de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Shiba Inu Owners Flock to Burn Portal With 11B Tokens Removed

    SHIB valued about $251,000 have been burned in the first 24 hours of operation, data show.

  • It’s Getting Too Expensive to Export Soybeans From Top Grower Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s getting very expensive to export soybeans from Brazil, the world’s top supplier.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivThat’s according to Cargill Inc., one of the biggest global shippers of the oilsee

  • Exxon Executive Is ‘Crushed’ at Hurt Caused by Pride Flag Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s top executives said she’s “crushed” that the company’s decision to no longer display the rainbow flag on its official flagpole has upset some employees. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Wea

  • Oil just dropped below $98 a barrel and analysts are now backing away from their $200 predictions, saying war and COVID may ‘calm high prices’

    Prices may soon get cheaper at the pump as oil drops below $98 and analysts say we may be close to peak oil.

  • Gas-Engine Bans Drive Landscapers Toward Electric Mowers and Blowers

    New state and municipal laws are driving a transition away from puttering, gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers and toward battery-powered versions. California, the largest state by population, is set to ban the sale of most gas-powered lawn tools, starting with model year 2024 products. Local governments in Oakland, Calif., and Lexington, Mass., have started banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, and other states and cities are considering similar legislation.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • U.S. oil prices end below $100 a barrel as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil futures decline on Monday with U.S. prices ending below $100 a barrel, the lowest finish in two weeks, as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on prospects for energy demand.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Russia’s War Is Turbocharging the World’s Addiction to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In South Africa, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what’s typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope toward Europe. Coal burning in the U.S. is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Li

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • Retirement savings reform is a good idea that both parties can get behind

    Americans aren’t saving enough, and Congress is poised to pass a law that would help employers and employees put more aside The Secure Act 2.0 is a no -brainer – a low-cost regulation that strongly encourages people to do what they should be doing and that’s being financial prudent. Photograph: Elise Amendola/AP Congress is divided on just about every issue but a recent bill passed in the House of Representatives showed that there is at least one area that our representatives from both sides of

  • China Looks to Sell Spare LNG as Virus Lockdowns Hit Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of liquefied natural gas, is trying to sell some spare supply due to fears that demand-sapping virus lockdowns could spread from Shanghai to other parts of the country.Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as

  • Coca-Cola earnings: Price hikes lead to a big quarter

    The cost of drinking sugary (and non sugary) products from Coca-Cola (KO) are on a steep rise, helping to pad the beverage giant's sales and profits.

  • Buffett Not Pleased by Climate Change Proposals

    Activist shareholders want Berkshire to give more detail about its carbon output and to spend more on climate change.

  • Top Growth Stocks for May 2022

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang relinquishes corporate role at Taobao, Tmall as part of e-commerce giant's management reshuffle

    Alibaba Group Holding chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong has relinquished his role as legal representative of the corporate entities behind Taobao Marketplace and Tmall, following the biggest ever management reshuffle initiated by China's leading e-commerce company last December. Trudy Dai Shan, one of Alibaba's founding members in 1999 and a company partner, has succeeded Zhang as legal representative at both Taobao Software Co and Zhejiang Tmall Technology Co, where she also serves

  • India's Russian oil purchases since Ukraine invasion more than double 2021 total

    India has bought more than twice as much crude oil from Russia in the two months since its invasion of Ukraine as it did in the whole of 2021, according to Reuters calculations, as Indian refiners snapped up discounted oil that others have shunned. Refiners in India have placed orders for at least 40 million barrels of Russian oil since the invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters calculations based on information from crude tenders and traders show.

  • One of world's largest tire companies opens new Dayton-area store

    A multi-national tire manufacturing company has opened a new service and retail location in the Dayton region. The project creates jobs and offers another option for local drivers to service their vehicles.