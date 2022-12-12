U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.44
    +17.06 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,720.61
    +244.15 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,030.79
    +26.17 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.66
    +16.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.50
    +2.48 (+3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.60
    -17.10 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    -0.35 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5860
    +0.0190 (+0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5850
    +1.0350 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,020.78
    -147.39 (-0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.88
    +2.21 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.39
    -27.24 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

World Debt-GDP Ratio Plummets But Remains Above Pre-Covid Level

Ana Monteiro
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Debt as a share of gross domestic product plunged by the most in seven decades in 2021, but policymakers still face challenges because borrowing remains above pre-Covid-19 levels, the International Monetary Fund said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

While total public and private debt hit a record $235 trillion last year, it plummeted when expressed as a percentage of economic output, which rebounded last year after the steep Covid-19 recession of 2020, the fund said Monday in a blog accompanying the latest update of its Global Debt Database.

Total debt fell to 247% of global gross domestic product last year, IMF data showed. That’s 10 percentage points less than in 2020, but is still the second-highest reading in history.

The data show how many countries are still reeling from the consequences of the pandemic: debt shot up in 2020 because of the economic recession, and so did deficits as governments extended financial help to individuals and businesses. As economies opened up, inflation set in as supply couldn’t meet demand, while food and energy costs rose because of war and climate pressures.

The economic rebound of 2021 and heat of inflation pushed debt down by more than 10 percentage points of GDP in Brazil, Canada, India and the US — but actual debt fell less, owing to the financing needs of government and the private sector, the fund said.

Support from growth is set to fade: IMF calculations show that about one-third of the world economy will have at least two consecutive quarters of contraction this year and next, and that the lost output through 2026 will be $4 trillion.

Surging prices have forced central banks worldwide to tighten monetary policy, and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance has strengthened the dollar relative to many currencies.

“Managing the high debt levels will become increasingly difficult if the economic outlook continues to deteriorate and borrowings costs rise further,” Vitor Gaspar, Paulo Medas and Roberto Perrelli, senior officials at the IMF’s fiscal affairs department, said in the blog.

“The weaker growth outlook and tighter monetary policy calls for prudence in managing debt and conducting fiscal policy,” they said.

The drop was most pronounced in advanced economies, with debt falling by 5% of GDP last year, thereby reversing about one-third of the surge seen in 2020, the fund said.

But in low-income developing countries, total debt ratios rose in 2021, driven by private balances outstanding.

Overall global public debt fell 4 percentage points — the biggest retreat in decades — to 96% of GDP, the fund said.

The global tally for private debt — which includes non-financial corporate and household obligations — led the drop, falling by 6 percentage points to 153.5% of GDP, the fund said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • IMF says global debt well above pre-pandemic levels despite steep 2021 drop

    Global public and private debt saw its biggest drop in 70 years in 2021 after reaching record highs because of the impacts of COVID-19, but overall remained well above pre-pandemic levels, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday. In a blog released with its inaugural Global Debt Monitor, the IMF said total public and private debt decreased by 10 percentage points to 247% of global gross domestic product in 2021 from its peak of 257% in 2020. In dollar terms, global debt continued to rise, although at a much slower rate, reaching a record $235 trillion last year.

  • Morgan Stanley Names New Heads of Fixed Income

    Morgan Stanley on Monday said that its head of fixed income, Sam Kellie-Smith, will move out of that position and become chairman of global markets. Jay Hallik and Jakob Horder will take over as global co-heads of fixed income. Mr. Hallik has led Morgan Stanley's credit business since 2016 and Mr. Horder has run the firm's global macro business since 2019. They have been co-heads of commodities since 2020. Mr. Kellie-Smith will move to Singapore from New York. In a memo to Morgan Stanley employe

  • Miners, financials drag TSX index to three-week low

    Canada's main stock index fell on Monday to touch its lowest level in three weeks, dragged down by tepid performances among miners and financials, while investors await the last round of interest rate decisions this year from major central banks. At 1024 a.m. ET (1524 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.74 points, or 0.13%, at 19,921.33. Energy was a bright spot, climbing 1.4% as crude oil prices edged higher.

  • Oil jumps on supply risks, ongoing Keystone outage

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices gained more than $2 a barrel on Monday on supply jitters, as a key pipeline supplying the United States closed and Russia threatened a production cut even as China's loosening COVID-19 restrictions bolstered the fuel demand outlook. Brent crude futures were up $2.38, or 3.1%, at $78.48 a barrel by 11:02 a.m. EST (1602 GMT). Last week, Brent and WTI fell to their lowest since December 2021 as investors worried a possible global recession could hurt oil demand.

  • Credit Suisse Issued $140M On Suspicious Bills, Raising Questions On Risk Management Efforts

    Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) provided an emergency $140 million loan to Greensill Capital in October 2020, less than five months before it collapsed. Invoices issued by Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Commodities and sold to Greensill formed part of the collateral for the loan, according to documents seen by the Financial Times. Yet several parties named on the invoices have told the FT they did no business with Liberty. Related: Credit Suisse - A 'New Company Is Emerging,' Says BofA While Upgradin

  • Microsoft Snaps Up This Developer Of High-Speed Cables For Data Transmission

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) scooped Lumenisity Limited, a leader in next-generation hollow core fiber (HCF) solutions. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Microsoft can tap Lumenisity’s HCF product for fast, reliable, and secure networking for global, enterprise, and large-scale organizations. Also Read: Lockheed Bags Deal With Microsoft For Efficient Information Sharing With Pentagon The acquisition will expand Microsoft’s ability to optimize its global cloud infrastruc

  • Bitcoin Mining Firm TeraWulf Raises $10M in New Capital to Repay Some of Its Debts

    The Maryland-based mining company also said it has restructured a previous agreement with Bitmain to add 8,200 new machines to its fleet.

  • RH launches media platform, acquires two companies in quest to dominate high-end market

    The former editor-in-chief of Architectural Digest and Elle Decor has joined the team as the former Restoration Hardware seeks to dominate the high-end market.

  • Stocks Rise as Traders Brace for CPI, Fed Decision: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks rose at the start of a pivotal week for monetary-policy decisions from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and a host of their peers. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s

  • Uralsib completes purchase of Citi's Russian consumer loan portfolio

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian commercial bank Uralsib said on Monday it had completed the acquisition of a portfolio of consumer loans from Citigroup Inc's Russian unit, as the major U.S. lender reduces its exposure to Russia on the way to a full exit from the country. "The acquired portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans, which going forward will be serviced by Uralsib Bank from the moment of purchase," Uralsib said in a statement. Privately-owned Uralsib, among Russia's top 30 banks by assets, said the loan portfolio had high credit quality, giving it the opportunity to increase its client base in Moscow and St Petersburg.

  • Outdoor Cooking Company Weber Goes Private In $3.7B Deal

    Weber Inc (NYSE: WEBR) has entered into a definitive merger agreement by which investment funds managed by BDT Capital Partners LLC will purchase all of the outstanding Shares for $8.05 per share. The total enterprise value of the deal will be $3.7 billion. The purchase price represents a premium of 60% to the closing price of the shares on October 24, 2022, the last trading day before the proposal was disclosed. "We appreciate the Special Committee's comprehensive evaluation of BDT's offer and

  • Tron's USDD Stablecoin Falls to Under 97 Cents, Lowest Level Since June

    The algorithmic decentralized stablecoin modeled after Terra's now-defunct UST lost its dollar peg last month as the collapse of FTX dented investor confidence in digital assets.

  • Latin America Debt Set for a Comeback as Politics Give a Break

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin America’s bonds are poised for a comeback in 2023, with investors planning the perfect moment to pounce on bargains before a Federal Reserve pivot and China’s reopening send them soaring.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety Head

  • Amgen to Buy Horizon Therapeutics in $27.8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Amgen Inc. agreed to buy Horizon Therapeutics Plc for about $27.8 billion in its biggest-ever acquisition, outlasting at least two other suitors for the developer of autoimmune-disease treatments.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety H

  • Credit Market Investors are Watching for a Federal Reserve Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit market watchers are looking ahead to next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce a 50 basis-point hike. Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Me

  • Vinfast takes the IPO path, TuSimple and Navistar break up and Rad Power Bikes makes its most important product yet

    Brodmann17 co-founder and CEO Adi Pinhas shared many of those sentiments with me this week. On a far rosier note, Rad Power Bikes launched what I think might be its most important product: an electric assist trike. Actually it's been on the mind of its founder Mike Radenbaugh since at least 2007 when a couple of customers asked for a bike that was stable, had a low standover height, power, could carry items and was easy to use.

  • Crypto investors pulled around $1.5 billion of bitcoin in November

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.

  • Tesla’s approval rating sinks into negative territory, survey finds

    A survey that tests consumer perceptions of prominent brands indicates that more consumers now have a negative view of the EV maker than a positive view

  • Americans expect to spend $867 this holiday season, less than usual

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss holiday shopping among U.S. shoppers.

  • Biden restarts task force on immigrants' success in US

    The Biden administration is reinstating a task force that is aimed at helping immigrants and refugees integrate into the United States. The Task Force on New Americans will be run by the Domestic Policy Council and the focus will be workforce training, education and financial access as well as language learning and the health of immigrants who have green cards and other types of legal status, according to the White House. A version of the task force had been in existence off and on since the mid-2000s, most recently under former President Barack Obama before it lapsed under Donald Trump, whose restrictive policies were aimed at allowing as few migrants into the U.S. as possible.