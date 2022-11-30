World Decarbonizing the Agriculture and Nutrition Value Chain Growth Analysis Report 2022: Optimal and Scalable Business Opportunities in a World Facing Food, Energy, and Sustainability Challenges

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Decarbonizing the Agriculture and Nutrition Value Chain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides qualitative analyses of drivers of decarbonizing the agriculture and nutrition value chain.

The research analyzes the impact of different types of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on the value chain and highlights the reduction initiatives and targets of stakeholders across the food and beverage value chain.

It explores the key industry drivers for decarbonization and includes an in-depth analysis of trends, providing insights into measures that can lead to a lower carbon footprint across the value chain.

The regional markets in the scope of the research include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Regional decarbonization trends have been included in the research study.

The research service also highlights the stakeholder ecosystem and the role and influence of each participant in the decarbonization of the agriculture and nutrition value chain.

Perspective on the leaders in the food and beverage decarbonization strategy have been entailed along with top the 20 players classified based on their GHG emissions reduction targets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Decarbonizing the Agriculture and Nutrition Value Chain

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Overview

Research Scope

Agriculture and Nutrition Value Chain Overview

Decarbonizing the Agriculture and Nutrition Value Chain

Top 20 F&B Producer Highlights - Scope 1 and 2 GHG Emission Reduction Targets

Key Trends

F&B Companies' Decarbonization Gaps and Challenges

F&B Leaders and Laggards in Decarbonization

Top Predictions for 2023

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Industry Trends

Achieving Carbon Neutrality

Decarbonizing the Value Chain

GHG Emissions from Agriculture - Global

GHG Emissions from Agriculture - European Union and Russia

GHG Emissions from Agriculture - United States and Brazil

GHG Emissions from Agriculture - China and India

GHG Emissions from Agriculture - Rest of World

GHG Emissions by Major Food/Crop Category

Decarbonizing through Dietary Changes

Top 20 F&B Producer Highlights - Scope 1 and 2 GHG Emission Reduction Targets

Focus on What is Controllable - Decarbonizing Processed Food Production

Focus on What is Controllable - Measures to Directly Impact GHG Emissions

Regenerative farming is a 6-principle concept that focuses on soil rehabilitation to enable carbon sequestration. In the last few years, large corporations have announced initiatives to promote regenerative farming practices.

Further research shows that durum wheat growers who rotate in pulse crops every other year will emit less GHG than those who do not. The same phenomenon is expected to apply to current oilseed farmers.

Food and Energy Security

Stakeholder Ecosystem

Stakeholder Ecosystem - Primary Stakeholders

Stakeholder Ecosystem - Technology Providers

Stakeholder Ecosystem - Integrators and Solution Providers

4. Growth Opportunities by Region

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Regenerative Agriculture Carbon Offset Credits

Growth Opportunity 2: Agrivoltaics

Growth Opportunity 3: Container-based Greenhouses

