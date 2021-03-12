The World Economic Forum Recognises PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev as a 2021 Young Global Leader

MOSCOW, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Economic Forum (WEF) has recognised PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev as a 2021 Young Global Leader.

Every year, WEF considers thousands of candidates to compile a list of the most inspiring and responsible leaders under the age of 40. To become a member of the World Global Leaders Forum, a candidate must demonstrate a deep personal commitment to serving the community at a local and global level and have an impeccable reputation. To date, this platform includes 1,400 outstanding young leaders from different spheres of society and from 120 countries.

As the organisers noted, in the 15 years since the Forum was founded, humanity has never so clearly needed young leaders with vision, courage and influence to promote positive changes on the planet.

"Over the past year, the world has dealt first-hand with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, systemic inequalities, discrepancies in our healthcare systems, economic downturns and education shifting to digital formats. While many leaders call on the need to 'fix' what is broken, the more urgent need is to take immediate action. Young leaders around the world are leading by example and paving the way for action on these issues," the WEF official statement said, which announced the names of Young Global Leaders in 2021.

WEF President Børge Brende congratulated Andrey Guryev on his appointment as a Young Global Leader, noting that the 2021 list includes outstanding leaders from different industries and countries.

"I am pleased to congratulate Andrey Guryev on being selected as a Young Global Leader. The Class of 2021 features many outstanding leaders under 40 across borders and sectors, who are working to shape a more inclusive and sustainable future. We are thankful for the difference these individuals are committed to making globally. Andrey's leadership in coordinating Russian business sector fighting the pandemic has been remarkable and serves as a role model," Børge Brende said.

Since the establishment of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs' Coordination Council to Combat Coronavirus, Andrey Guryev has served as its co-chairman, and in October he headed the Council. Large businesses have carried out major work both to protect the health of their employees and to support local health systems, medical workers, and vulnerable categories of citizens.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, PhosAgro has allocated about RUB 3 billion towards preventing COVID-19 and supporting medical institutions in the regions where it operates.

Amidst the pandemic, PhosAgro, under the leadership of Andrey Guryev, produced a record 10.2 million tonnes of eco-efficient fertilizer products in 2020, a 5% increase year-on-year, ensuring the supply of mineral fertilizers to Russia, the Company's priority market, and a further 102 countries. The Company continued to implement its large-scale investment programme, creating new jobs and increasing the volume of support for its traditional social and charitable programmes in the regions where it operates to RUB 4 billion.

PhosAgro set a sales record in Russia, the Company's priority market. The total volume of PhosAgro-Region sales to Russian farmers increased by more than 12% year-on-year and exceeded 3.5 million tonnes. Of these, more than 80%, or 2.9 million tonnes, were produced by PhosAgro. This is 8% higher than last year. These results enabled PhosAgro to strengthen its position as the undisputed leader in the Russian market in terms of total sales volumes.

"I would like to thank the World Economic Forum for this high recognition, it is a victory for the entire PhosAgro workforce, which in the difficult conditions of the pandemic showed an exceptional sense of responsibility, clearly observing comprehensive prevention measures at all the Company's enterprises. This enabled PhosAgro to ensure the continuity of production, guarantee food security for the country and preserve the health of employees and their families," Andrey Guryev, PhosAgro CEO and President of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers, commented on his inclusion in the 2021 list of Young Global Leaders.

About PhosAgro

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P 2 O 5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P 2 O 5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in over 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru

