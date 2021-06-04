World Environment Day – June 5th, 2021: JCDecaux, a partner of Justdiggit, a non-profit organisation which aims to regreen Africa, provides digital screens

and posting displays free of charge in 13 African and 7 European countries

Paris June 4th, 2021 – To celebrate World Environment Day (June 5th, 2021) and the launch of “UN Decade – the United Nations” global rallying cry for countries to unite, protect and restore ecosystems – JCDecaux is renewing its commitment to Justdiggit, a non-profit organisation focused on reforestation in Africa.

JCDecaux, a Justdiggit partner since 2014:

Will display digital messages free of charge in 13 African countries (South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Tanzania, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Zambia, Cameroon, Uganda and Madagascar) and provide advertising faces on its displays in 6 countries (South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Cameroon, Gabon and Ivory Coast).

Will communicate free of charge in 7 European countries, across all of France and in 6 capital cities (London, Berlin, Rome, Madrid, Brussels and Dublin). UN Decade and Justdiggit will display their advertisements on more than 500 JCDecaux digital screens. The format ranges from 2m² to landmark billboards such as The Kensington in London (270 m²). The display period will last a week in each city between June and July 2021.

Justdiggit was founded in the Netherlands in 2010 and has offices in Nairobi and Amsterdam. Its mission: to regreen Africa within the next decade, together with 350 million farmers. The non-profit organisation works with small local teams, an extensive network of local and international partners and multiple local volunteers.

Coinciding with the Climate Week summit, which took place in New York in September 2019, JCDecaux has restated its commitment to fighting global warming, becoming the first outdoor advertising group to join the RE100 initiative. Founded by (NGO), The Climate Group, in partnership with CDP (a not-for-profit organisation which aim is to study the implications of climate change for the world’s principal publicly traded companies), this initiative brings together businesses around the world to promote 100% renewable electricity. On this occasion, JCDecaux displayed a poster by Danish artist Per Arnoldi on 40 sites in New York (in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens) and showcased an animated version of the poster on 12 of its digital bus shelters area around the UN building. Check out Jean-François Decaux’s video reaffirming JCDecaux’s commitment to fighting against climate change: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iTi-NaxXNEk&t=1s

Story continues

Wessel van Eeden, Global Marketing & Communications Director of Justdiggit, said: “JCDecaux is one of the key partners of Justdiggit. In support of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, which will kick off this Friday, June 4th, together we will reach out to millions across Africa and Europe to show that nature-based solutions are 37% of the solution to climate change. Inspiring farmers and urban communities with a simple solution, the restoration of our beautiful planet. As Sir David Attenborough so wisely said: “The climate crisis is now a communications challenge.” We know the problems and the solutions, we just need to make the coming ten years the decade of doing instead of talking. Therefore we could not be more proud of our partnership, JCDecaux is a true leader in sustainability in so many ways, and we look forward to regreening the hearts minds of people and degraded soils of Africa together.”

Jean-François Decaux and Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officers of JCDecaux, said: “World Environment Day and the beginning of UN Decade are an opportunity for JCDecaux to reaffirm its strong commitments towards our planet. JCDecaux has always set its strategic priorities in all the countries where it operates, to constantly reduce its environmental impacts. In particular, the Group has covered its electricity consumption through renewable energies and cut its greenhouse gas emissions. These commitments have been recognised for several years, as illustrated by our main benchmarks*. JCDecaux commits to Justdiggit, a non-profit reforestation organisation in Africa, by providing advertising spaces on its digital screens and posting displays in 7 European and 13 African countries. This year’s World Environment Day also marks the launch of the UN Decade, a global rallying cry for countries to unite in an effort to protect and restore ecosystems. JCDecaux is contributing to the initiative by showcasing the UN Decade launch video on its screens. The UN Decade runs from 2021 through 2030, which is also the deadline for the Sustainable Development Goals and the timeline scientists have identified as the last chance to prevent catastrophic climate change. As a partner of Justdiggit, which has already accomplished remarkable work by restoring 60,000 hectares of dry and degraded land and by regenerating over 6 million trees in two and a half years, JCDecaux is proud to play its part in making as many people as possible aware of ecosystem protection and restoration. Not only will this endeavour improve people’s living conditions, but it will also combat the effects of climate change, thereby halting the loss of biodiversity and concretely demonstrating the positive impact of our outdoor advertising media. In the words of Justdiggit, this is the decade of doing. Let’s dig deep together to restore the planet!”

*In 2020, JCDecaux was again recognised for its commitment and leadership in the fight against climate change, maintaining its CDP “A Leadership” status in addition to obtaining a score of 5/5 in the environmental criteria of the FTSE4Good extra-financial index and achieving a score of 10/10 in MSCI’s environmental criteria (Carbon Emissions).

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2020 revenue: €2,312m

Present in 3,670 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

A daily audience of more than 840 million people in more than 80 countries

10,230 employees

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.6/5) and CDP (A Leadership) rankings and has obtained the MSCI AAA score for the 4 th year in a row

964,760 advertising panels worldwide

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (489,500 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 156 airports and 249 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (329,790 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (129,970 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (615,530 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,590 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (66,120 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,500 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,350 advertising panels)





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.

Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 35 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: David Bourg, Group Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – david.bourg@jcdecaux.com

Attachment



