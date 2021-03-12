U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

World Epilepsy Drugs Market and Global Epilepsy Drugs Competitor Market Share Scenario 2020-2027

·3 min read

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Epilepsy Drugs - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Epilepsy Drugs estimated at US$ 4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 5.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. First Generation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach US$ 1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Second Generation segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The Epilepsy Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

In the global Third Generation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 752.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

  • Cephalon, Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Novartis AG

  • Pfizer, Inc.

  • Sanofi Aventis S.A.

  • Shire PLC

  • Tansna Therapeutics, Inc.

  • UCB Pharma, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Global Competitor Market Shares

  • Epilepsy Drugs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

  • Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ndoxs0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-epilepsy-drugs-market-and-global-epilepsy-drugs-competitor-market-share-scenario-2020-2027-301246381.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

