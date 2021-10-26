U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,572.50
    +14.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,685.00
    +65.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,582.00
    +86.25 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,316.80
    +6.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.60
    -0.16 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.80
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.46
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.24
    -0.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3776
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9950
    +0.2960 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,339.81
    +283.18 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.75
    +1,256.07 (+517.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

World ESG Rank Increased, Pertamina is Fully Committed to Integrated ESG Implementation

·3 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pertamina's commitment to implementing Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) aspects has increased Pertamina's ESG rating globally.

PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE) is a company engaged in geothermal energy utilization, and it is part of the Subholding Power &amp; New Renewable Energy (PNRE) of PT Pertamina (Persero). PGE&#x002019;s Karaha Unit I Geothermal Plant with the capacity of 30 MW has been commercially operated since April 6, 2018.
PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE) is a company engaged in geothermal energy utilization, and it is part of the Subholding Power & New Renewable Energy (PNRE) of PT Pertamina (Persero). PGE’s Karaha Unit I Geothermal Plant with the capacity of 30 MW has been commercially operated since April 6, 2018.

In September 2021, Pertamina received an ESG Risk Rating by Sustainalytics of 28.1 and was assessed to be at Medium risk of experiencing a material financial impact from ESG factors. This Risk Rating experienced a significant improvement from the previous, reaching 41.6 (Severe Risk) in February 2021.

Sustainalytics is a prominent independent ESG research, rating, and data company that help investors develop and implement responsible investment strategies. The ESG Risk Rating from Sustainalytics measures a company's exposure to material ESG risks and how well the company manages that risk.

With this score, Pertamina occupies the 15th position out of 252 companies in the Oil & Gas industry and the 8th position in the integrated Oil & Gas sub-industry. Pertamina is in the same cluster (Medium Risk) with global companies such as Repsol, ENI, PTT Thailand, and TotalEnergies. This position is also recorded as better than BP, Exxon, and Chevron.

"This rating improvement confirms Pertamina's seriousness in carrying out the ESG agenda in an integrated manner, especially to contribute to the sustainability of the environment and society in the world we live in," said Finance Director of Pertamina, Emma Sri Martini.

According to Emma, in the future, Pertamina will continue to align ESG aspects into the company's business strategy by continuously reflecting on international standards. Therefore, realize the company's vision to become a world-class energy company.

In carrying out ESG, Pertamina has determined ten sustainability focuses that will guide ESG implementation in the future. Pertamina will also form a Sustainability Committee to ensure that ESG aspects are implemented properly. Pertamina has also launched policies related to ESG such as the Sustainability Policy, Human Rights Policy, Respective Workplace Policy, and others.

Regarding efforts to overcome climate change, Pertamina has reduced carbon emissions from energy production and consumption. Pertamina has also protected ecosystems and biodiversity in each of its operational areas.

In 2020, Pertamina has succeeded in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 27 percent compared to 2010. Pertamina will pursue its GHG reduction target to 30 percent by 2030.

In the social sector, Pertamina continues to strengthen health and safety policies to achieve zero accidents in the future. Pertamina also carries out initiatives in the human resources field, research and innovation, and others.

As a state-owned enterprise, Pertamina is mandated by the government to fulfill energy security and provide access to energy nationally. To that end, Pertamina has carried out several excellent initiatives, such as One Price Fuel and One Village One Outlet (OVOO) implementation.

Pertamina has also developed an empowerment program to strengthen relationships with communities in all areas of operation. Pertamina conducts employee recruitment and development, including opening the way for people with disabilities to join.

Regarding the governance aspect, Pertamina has launched the New Pertamina Clean Charter in June 2020. It is done by Pertamina as one of the efforts to implement ISO 37001:2016 regarding the Anti-Bribery Management System. It includes avoiding conflicts of interest, not tolerating bribery, upholding professional management, trust, and integrity, whose implementation refers to the strong principles of good corporate governance (GCG) throughout the organization.

"The integrated implementation of ESG is expected to increase Pertamina's competitiveness and reputation in the eyes of the world, including increasing investor confidence to support Pertamina's investment funding needs," concluded Emma.

SOURCE PT Pertamina (Persero)

Recommended Stories

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • Tesla Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    Tesla (TSLA) surprised Wall Street in its latest quarterly statement, but that in itself is unsurprising; the EV leader has made a habit of leaving analysts’ forecasts in the dust. Still, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas believes the latest set of excellent results were “significant” for two particular reasons. For one, despite well-documented industry-wide supply shortages, the company is exhibiting “extraordinary” top line growth,” with sales now annualizing at 1 million units and Tesla reaching th

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • Should I Avoid ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)?

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • Why XPeng Stock Was Flying Higher on Monday

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were gaining altitude on Monday, surging as much as 12.2%, though they ended the trading day up 11.5%. The Chinese electric vehicle company plans to roll out a flying car that is also roadworthy, but it also made a few down-to-earth announcements. HT Aero, an affiliate backed by XPeng and its founder He Xiaopeng, showcased a flying car at XPeng's annual Tech Day event on Sunday.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally: Tesla Hits $1 Trillion; Donald Trump SPAC Dives; Facebook Jumps On Earnings Beat

    Dow Jones futures were little changed Monday as the stock market saw Tesla stock surge above $1 trillion in value. Facebook earnings beat.

  • Despite Disappointing Earnings, Snap Stock Could Surge Over 50%, Says Analyst

    Without needing to get hyperbolic, last Friday amounted to the worst day ever for Snap (SNAP) stock. Shares took an unrepresented 27% beating after the company’s Q3 earnings disappointed on multiple levels. While the company’s top-line figure failed to meet Wall Street’s expectations, the company’s outlook did little to reassure, as SNAP is faced with the duel challenge of the effects wrought from the changes to Apple’s iOS privacy settings - which gives users more control over how data is used

  • Nvidia Gets a Price Target Boost. Bitcoin’s Impact on Gaming May Be Ending.

    Cryptocurrency miners using Nvidia chips have affected the company's core gaming business—a source of concern among some investors.

  • Tesla hits $1 trillion market cap as shares rally to record high

    Tesla reached the $1 trillion market capitalization mark for the first time ever

  • Why Esperion Therapeutics Plummeted by 11% Today

    Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) had a day to forget on Monday as its stock lost more than 11% on news that a fresh stack of shares would be coming to the market. Esperion announced Monday morning that it has entered into a private agreement with two holders of its convertible senior subordinated notes to convert those securities into common stock. The number of shares those holders will receive in exchange for their notes "will be determined based upon the volume-weighted-average-price per share of Common Stock, subject to a floor of $5.62 per share, during the five trading-day averaging period, commencing on the trading day immediately following the date of the Exchange Agreement."