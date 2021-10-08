The World Federation of Exchanges Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Luc Fortin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Montréal Exchange and Global Head of Trading at TMX Group, joined Julie Rochette, Vice President and Chief Regulatory Officer, Montréal Exchange Regulatory Division, to celebrate the World Federation of Exchanges' ("WFE") Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy as part of World Investor Week, and open the market.

The WFE, the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, is supporting the International Organization of Securities Commissions ("IOSCO") WIW 2021, which runs from October 4-10, 2021. WIW is a week-long, global campaign to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection, and promote financial literacy.

In 2021, a record 78 exchanges are holding virtual bell ringing ceremonies, workshops and events this week to drive awareness of the important and necessity of financial literacy and its impact on life.

In addition, the WFE's monthly Focus Magazine for October is a special edition, which shines a light on financial literacy initiatives around the world.

The WFE is the definitive source for exchange-traded statistics and publishes over 350 market data indicators. Its free statistics database stretches back more than 40 years and provides information and insight into developments on global exchanges. The WFE works with standard-setters, policy makers, regulators and government organisations around the world to support and promote the development of fair, transparent, stable and efficient markets. The WFE shares regulatory authorities' goals of ensuring the safety and soundness of the global financial system.

