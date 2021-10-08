U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,406.32
    +6.56 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,819.14
    +64.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,647.88
    -6.13 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.58
    +2.49 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.78
    +1.48 (+1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    +0.14 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.0270
    +0.4110 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,702.84
    +812.43 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,326.98
    +21.37 (+1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.45
    +23.41 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

The World Federation of Exchanges Virtually Opens the Market

·2 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Luc Fortin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Montréal Exchange and Global Head of Trading at TMX Group, joined Julie Rochette, Vice President and Chief Regulatory Officer, Montréal Exchange Regulatory Division, to celebrate the World Federation of Exchanges' ("WFE") Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy as part of World Investor Week, and open the market.

The WFE, the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, is supporting the International Organization of Securities Commissions ("IOSCO") WIW 2021, which runs from October 4-10, 2021. WIW is a week-long, global campaign to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection, and promote financial literacy.

In 2021, a record 78 exchanges are holding virtual bell ringing ceremonies, workshops and events this week to drive awareness of the important and necessity of financial literacy and its impact on life.

In addition, the WFE's monthly Focus Magazine for October is a special edition, which shines a light on financial literacy initiatives around the world.

The WFE is the definitive source for exchange-traded statistics and publishes over 350 market data indicators. Its free statistics database stretches back more than 40 years and provides information and insight into developments on global exchanges. The WFE works with standard-setters, policy makers, regulators and government organisations around the world to support and promote the development of fair, transparent, stable and efficient markets. The WFE shares regulatory authorities' goals of ensuring the safety and soundness of the global financial system.

Click here to view the WFE's website, sign up for the industry's Focus magazine or to visit the WFE on LinkedIn. For Twitter see: @TheWFE

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Friday October 8, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/08/c4533.html

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • Sundial Growers to Acquire Alcanna for $346M; Shares Jump 16.7%

    Canada-based cannabis producer Sundial Growers (SNDL) has signed an agreement to acquire Canadian liquor retailer Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ) for approximately $346 million. Following the announcement, Sundial’s shares soared 16.7% in extended trade on Thursday to close at $0.76. Alcanna operates 171 locations primarily in Alberta under its brands Ace Liquor, Liquor Depot and Wine and Beyond. As per the agreement, for each common share, Alcanna shareholders will receive 10.69 common shares of Sundia

  • TSMC reports record sales, Sundial acquiring Alcanna, JPM upgrades Oatly stock

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including TSM & OTLY.&nbsp;

  • 3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

    The three major U.S. indexes were down for the month, and many growth stocks experienced even sharper declines. Despite the market's slide, these three growth stocks are up over the past month and have the fundamentals that could propel them to outperform moving forward. Asana (NYSE: ASAN) is a web and mobile application that helps organizations organize and manage the efforts of their employees.

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • Why Ford Stock Popped Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) got a lot of press for its investor day yesterday, but it is Ford's (NYSE: F) stock that is leading the way today, climbing as much as 5.9%. Yesterday, CNBC reported that GM told investors it was heading full bore into the world of electric vehicles, and with a recurring revenue strategy, it expects it to double annual sales by 2030. Ford announced last week that it is investing more than $11 billion to build an EV and battery manufacturing "mega campus" in Tennessee, as well as two other battery plants in Kentucky, along with Korean partner SK Innovation.

  • Market Sell-Off: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Market jitters present a potential opportunity to get in on high-growth stocks like Facebook and Nvidia.

  • AT&T Stock Has Been Dead Money. Why It Might Have Finally Fallen Enough.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil prices have staged an epic comeback. Oil prices could have further to run, given rebounding demand and the slow return of supply. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is leading the way, which is why it's my top oil stock to buy right now.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • 10 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best big pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now. On September 9, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) unveiled a comprehensive plan to reduce drug […]

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Is Jumping This Week

    Shares of edge network software specialist Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are surging this week. At its highest point during the week, the growth stock was up 19.2%. Many growth stocks like Cloudflare performed especially well.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

    It's easy to become distracted by the noise surrounding Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) right now. Others are concerned about the possibility that Intel will recapture market share from Nvidia in the gaming market. Nvidia's long-term growth prospects remain outstanding.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    Whether you realize it or not, you probably interact with artificial intelligence (AI) on a daily basis. With Falcon Complete, the company provides cybersecurity as a service, deploying a team of professional threat hunters that deliver round-the-clock protection to clients.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Bitcoin bull run: analysts predict record rally to end 2021

    Bitcoin's price was up 1.2% on Friday and has managed to hold above a key level of $50,000, as analysts expect cryptocurrencies to soar in Q4.

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: TSMC vs. UMC

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) has attracted a lot of attention as the global chip shortage has worsened over the past two years. As the world's largest and most advanced contract chipmaker, TSMC is a linchpin of the semiconductor sector, and the chip shortage probably won't end until it significantly increases its capacity. Over the past 12 months, UMC's stock price has rallied nearly 120% as TSMC's stock price advanced about 30%.

  • Tesla HQ moves to Texas, General Motors details ambitious EV revenue projections

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the latest news in the automotive industry, including Tesla announcing moving its headquarters from California to Texas during its shareholder meeting, plus General Motors lays out plans to focus on electric vehicles and generate billions in revenue by 2030.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?