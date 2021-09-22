U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.00
    +24.75 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,005.00
    +207.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,076.75
    +52.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.40
    +16.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.48
    +0.99 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.60
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.88
    -2.83 (-11.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3640
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5400
    +0.3200 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,362.82
    -739.68 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,055.78
    -8.07 (-0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.67
    +82.69 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

The World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH), in collaboration with the New York University (NYU) Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, launches a new academic training program for bleeding disorder advocates: The PACT Advocacy Academy

·4 min read

MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taught exclusively online by renowned experts in the field of advocacy and bleeding disorders, this unique 8-month course will equip WFH national member organization (NMO) advocates with the knowledge and tools necessary to advocate for increased access to care and treatment in their country. Graduates of this academic course will receive an executive training certificate from the WFH and NYU.

The course focuses on four main topic areas:

World_Federation_of_Hemophilia_The_World_Federation_of_Hemophili
World_Federation_of_Hemophilia_The_World_Federation_of_Hemophili

  1. Key concepts in bleeding disorders, principles of care and advocacy

  2. Therapeutic products, procurement models, and tenders

  3. Introduction to health economics and health technology assessment

  4. Advocacy skills and advocacy campaign design

The goal of the PACT Advocacy Academy is for course graduates to be able to:

  • Be conversant with foundational concepts and principles of care in bleeding disorders

  • Be familiar with the basic elements of procurement models

  • Have a basic understanding of health economics concepts as they relate to access to treatment and care

  • Be familiar with the core elements of designing an advocacy campaign

  • Identify the key stakeholders involved in access to care and treatment policies in their country

  • Design an advocacy project

  • Frame, brand, and communicate campaign messaging

This course will be offered in English in 2022, with plans to offer it in other languages in 2023.

The application period opened on September 9, 2021, with the on-line course beginning in February 2022. Successful applicants will be contacted to register for the course in December 2021. For more information about the academy and how to apply, please see https://www.wfh.org/en/our-work/pact

About PACT

The new WFH Path to Access to Care and Treatment (PACT) Program is a 5-year initiative designed to improve outreach and diagnosis and increase access to sustainable care for people with inherited bleeding disorders. This will be achieved through training, education, partnerships, in-country initiatives, and evidence-based advocacy. The Program aims to:

  • Identify 20,000 new people with inherited bleeding disorders

  • Improve access to care through the training and education of patient leaders and healthcare providers on outreach, diagnosis, the management of bleeding disorders, and evidence-based advocacy

  • Increase government support to establish or expand existing national bleeding disorders care programs

The WFH thanks our partners for the generous support of CSL Behring, Pfizer, Roche and Sanofi Genzyme, our Leadership Partners; and Biotest, Grifols and Sobi, our Collaborating Partners. To learn more about the WFH PACT Program, visit www.wfh.org/en/our-work/pact.

About the WFH

For over 50 years, the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH)—an international not-for-profit organization—has worked to improve the lives of people with hemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders. Established in 1963, it is a global network of patient organizations in 147 countries and has official recognition from the World Health Organization.

WFH support for the bleeding disorders community is provided by many endeavours which are making a difference in the community today, including:

  • WFH healthcare development programs which are carried out in collaboration with national member organizations (NMOs) and a dedicated group of medical and lay volunteers and are based on a comprehensive development model that aims to achieve sustainable comprehensive care and "Treatment for All"

  • The WFH Humanitarian Aid Program which provides a range of integrated care development training programs to ensure the local infrastructure and medical expertise in developed countries are able to use donated products in the most optimal way possible

  • WFH World Bleeding Disorders Registry (WBDR), which uses data collection to advance the understanding and care of people with hemophilia worldwide. An accessible patient registry strengthens our capacity to identify, diagnose, treat, and care for people living with hemophilia and other rare inherited bleeding disorders.

  • The WFH Annual Global Survey which collects basic demographic information and data on access to care and treatment products in order to provide hemophilia organizations, hemophilia treatment centres and health officials with useful information to support efforts to improve or sustain the care of people with bleeding disorders.

  • The WFH eLearning Platform which features hundreds of important educational resources for users with both medical and non-medical backgrounds—in multiple languages—including guides, fact sheets, videos, articles, games, and interactive modules that are downloadable for free, and are well-suited for any learning style or area of interest.

World_Federation_of_Hemophilia_The_World_Federation_of_Hemophili
World_Federation_of_Hemophilia_The_World_Federation_of_Hemophili

Neha Suchak, Director, Marketing & Communications, nsuchak@wfh.org, +1 514-875-7944, #2857, www.wfh.org

SOURCE World Federation of Hemophilia

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Solid Biosciences Are Jumping Today

    Shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) are up 24% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT as the company prepares to present long-term data for three patients in a phase 1/2 study of its treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The presentation will take place at the World Muscle Society Virtual Congress. Early data suggests SGT-001 could slow or stop the progression of Duchenne muscular dystrophy regardless of how far the disease has progressed.

  • September Sell-Off: Is Teladoc Health a Buy While It's Down?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) also declined during the recent slide -- in fact, on a percentage basis, its fall was three times as great as the Dow's (before rebounding today). In the process, though, a large swath of the population discovered that Teladoc also added a massive dose of convenience to seeing a doctor. Wall Street, though, isn't so sure about the lasting impact of the huge uptick in virtual visits Teladoc enjoyed last year, which accounts for why its stock is down 53% from the highs it hit in February and is off 30% year to date.

  • The Cassava Saga: Here's What You Need To Know About This Embattled Alzheimer's Stock

    Cassava Sciences could hold the holy grail in Alzheimer's treatment. But once-highflying SAVA stock has plummeted this year.

  • Top Biotech Stocks for Q4 2021

    The biotechnology industry includes companies that develop drugs and diagnostic technologies for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. This means that investors may wait for years before knowing whether a drug under development will pay off. Many biotech companies have shifted their focus entirely or added COVID-19 vaccine and treatments to their product pipeline.

  • Is Now the Time to Ditch Pharma Stocks?

    With drug pricing reform on the horizon, investors may want to analyze their allocation.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceuticals Is Up 17% Today

    Orally administered treatments of COVID-19 infections are coming into focus as vaccine stocks lose their luster.

  • If You Have This Milk at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

    Milk has long been heralded as a healthy drink, with popular ad campaigns and parents alike touting its benefits for building strong bones and providing essential vitamins and minerals. Unfortunately, if you've got one particular type of milk in your fridge, drinking it could do more harm than good, according to experts. The U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is now cautioning against drinking this one kind of milk right now—read on to find out if you should be purging your fridge of this produ

  • California woman who said she was ‘unmasked, unmuzzled, unvaccinated, unafraid’ has died of Covid-19, aged 40

    On Facebook, Kristen Lowery had proclaimed herself a ‘free thinker’ who wanted to ‘give a voice to the vaccine injured’

  • Covid Vaccine Leads To Antibodies In Children — Here's Why BioNTech, Moderna Fell

    Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday their Covid vaccine led to a robust antibody response in young children, but the vaccine stocks toppled.

  • I Got a ‘Mild’ Breakthrough Case. Here’s What I Wish I’d Known.

    The reality is breakthrough cases are becoming more common.

  • Doctor: Vaccines for kids is 'really the way forward'

    Stamford Health Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Asha Shah joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Why Verastem Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) is trading higher Monday after the company announced updated investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME study data of VS-6766 with defactinib in low-grade serous ovarian cancer showing "encouraging response rates and progression-free survival." “The investigator-sponsored FRAME study, the initial results of which led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant Breakthrough Therapy designation for the VS-6766 and defactinib combination in LGSOC, continues to be in

  • Here's what's next for COVID vaccine booster shots

    A key U.S. advisory panel has green-lit booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines for older adults and people at high risk of disease, but regulators say they don’t yet have enough evidence for the broader population.

  • 3 reasons why the FDA rejected Pfizer's booster shot for general population

    The FDA rejected booster shots for the general population, while recommending them for 'high-risk' individuals Monday.

  • Why Mirati Therapeutics Is A Dangerous Rival To Amgen In Colon Cancer

    Mirati could beat Amgen to market with a KRAS-blocking colon cancer drug, an analyst said Monday as MRTX stock popped.

  • Straffr is a smart resistance band that helps you exercise on the go

    Smart fitness gear is often limited by being static and non-portable. The company sells a smart fitness band that you can just pop in your backpack and take with you when you hit the road. Straffr's smart resistance band, which comes in either medium or strong strength grades, connects to the companion app using Bluetooth and starts tracking soon as you start stretching and flexing -- providing feedback on your training session, not just on reps but on "quality" of exercise, per CEO Stefan Weiss.

  • Down syndrome issue at center of Missouri abortion law case

    A federal appeals court is deciding the fate of a Missouri law that puts sweeping restrictions on abortions, and a focal point of oral arguments on Tuesday was a provision prohibiting abortions based solely on a Down syndrome diagnosis. The full 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis isn't expected to rule for several weeks. In June, a three-judge 8th Circuit panel upheld an injunction from U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs prohibiting Missouri from enforcing the law's provisions, but the full court decided to hear the case.

  • EU says people vaccinated with AstraZeneca shots should be able to travel to U.S

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission said on Tuesday it would make sense for the United States to allow travel by people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots, although existing U.S. guidance already authorises those travellers. On Monday, the White House said it would lift restrictions from November that bar EU citizens, including those fully vaccinated, from traveling to the United States. "We believe the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe," Eric Mamer, a spokesperson for the EU Commission, told a news conference.

  • Theranos Tests Told Her She’d Miscarried—But She Was Still Pregnant.

    Andrew Burton/Getty ImagesAt Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ trial on Tuesday, an Arizona woman testified that she could have terminated her pregnancy because of a faulty blood test she received from the Silicon Valley startup’s finger-prick system.Brittany Gould, a medical assistant in Mesa, was the first patient to take the stand in Holmes’ wire fraud case in San Jose, California. Prosecutors say Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, her ex-boyfriend and Theranos’ former president, defrauded p

  • Experts eye more travel testing to contain COVID in Hawaii

    Hawaii officials are facing pressure to increase COVID-19 testing for travelers as the islands deal with a record surge of new infections, hospitalization and deaths. Despite evidence that more COVID-19 testing would help reduce the spread of disease, especially in an isolated destination like Hawaii, state leaders have resisted the implementation of a two-test policy for arriving travelers. Earlier this summer, the state removed all testing requirements for vaccinated people.