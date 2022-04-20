U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,465.62
    +3.41 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,074.10
    +162.90 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,550.43
    -69.23 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,046.80
    +16.04 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.48
    +0.92 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.30
    -9.70 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.23 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    +0.0044 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8940
    -0.0190 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    +0.0055 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9590
    -0.9550 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,709.37
    +524.21 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.24
    +6.26 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.73
    +0.45 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

World Federation for Mental Health Appoints Kathryn Goetzke, Founder of iFred and Creator of Hopeful Minds and Hopeful Cities, As Representative at United Nations

·5 min read

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / The International Foundation of Research and Education (iFred), announces the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) appointed Founder Kathryn Goetzke to serve as a United Nations Department of Public Information Representative (UN DPI) for a 3-year term. The goals of WFMH are: to heighten public awareness about the importance of mental health and to gain understanding and improve attitudes about mental disorders; to promote mental health and prevent mental disorders; and, to improve the care, treatment, and recovery of people with mental disorders.

Two people smilingDescription automatically generated with medium confidence
Two people smilingDescription automatically generated with medium confidence

Kathryn Goetzke and Gabriel Ivbijaro, World Health Organization, Geneva, Switzerland

As a UN DPI, Kathryn's role includes speaking at UN events in an official capacity on behalf of all those around the world in support of the goals of the WFMH for prevention, advancement, and advocacy. The war in Ukraine, the impact of COVID-19, racial injustice, and more escalated the global mental health crisis, with anxiety, depression, and suicide around the world increasing.

Gabriel Ivbijaro MBE JP, Secretary-General and CEO of WFMH, states, "We are excited to have Kathryn on board, helping us speak for those around the world that need support. She has been a strong and powerful advocate for global mental health for many years and has been open about her own struggles. We are excited to have her work with us to make mental health a priority for all."

KATHRYN GOETZKE AND HOPE

Kathryn Goetzke is a global mental health advocate, losing her father to suicide at 18, having her own attempt in her 20s, and struggling with anxiety, depression, addiction, and more. Through her struggles, she learned about mental health, launched her company The Mood Factory, launched the first nationwide cause marketing campaign for mental health, raised over 1 million dollars, and eventually created her own Hopeful Minds program for young kids to teach the "how-to" of hope. She serves on the advisory boards of the Women's Brain Project, Global Movement for Mental Health, Y Mental Health, and was active in FundaMentalSDGS, a group that worked to get mental health incorporated into the Sustainable Development Goals at the United Nations.

A person holding a childDescription automatically generated with low confidence
A person holding a childDescription automatically generated with low confidence

Kathryn Goetzke and her late father, Jon Goetzke

Kathryn took what she learned in business and created a Hopeful Cities project, giving cities tools to activate hope. She just published a Hopeful Cities Playbook that any city can download and use to activate hope in Government, Education, Science, Workplace, Art, and Awareness. Proclamation language is included, so all understand the importance of hope, the impact of hopelessness, and the critical hope skills they can use to improve every area of their lives. All program materials are free for download at Hopeful Cities, and iFred aims to encourage all to share and spread.

Kathryn is also the author of The Biggest Little Book About Hope, hosts The Hope Matrix Podcast, and recently launched an online Hopeful Mindsets on the College Campus through her consulting company Innovative Analysis, LLC. She teaches hope in the workplace, as hopelessness is one of the greatest costs to employers, and works proactively to manage her own hopelessness to keep herself healthy and engaged in life.

"This is one of the greatest honors of my life," says Kathryn Goetzke, Founder of iFred. "My involvement in mental health was not on purpose, it was out of necessity and what my dad taught me about a strong work ethic. ‘Don't complain about problems, do something about them.' I saw a challenge with mental health branding and aimed to do something about it almost 20 years ago. Never did I think I would end up being a voice for those that are underrepresented and often unheard and finding the power of hope and the ability to teach it. It is a great honor and privilege, and I will work tirelessly to ensure all voices are heard."

A group of people posing for the cameraDescription automatically generated
A group of people posing for the cameraDescription automatically generated

Myron Belfer, Kathryn Goetzke, Kristy Stark, Harvard Boardroom

About iFred:

iFred, a 501(c)3 organization, is working to teach hope. iFred has worked to shine a positive light on mental health and eliminate stigma through prevention, research and education and created a shift in society's negative perception of the disease through positive imagery, rebranding, celebrity engagement, cause marketing campaigns, and establishing the sunflower and color yellow as the international symbols for hope. iFred worked with The Mood Factory to do the first nationwide cause marketing campaign for mental health in the US, and created the first-ever program to teach hope called Hopeful Minds, based on research it is a teachable skill. iFred recently launched Hopeful Cities, and is working to establish the International Day of Hope where all share science, stories, and strategies for hope. Find out more at www.ifred.org.

About World Federation for Mental Health

WFMH is an international membership organization founded in 1948 to advance, among all peoples and nations, the prevention of mental and emotional disorders, the proper treatment and care of those with such disorders, and the promotion of mental health. The mission of the World Federation for Mental Health is to promote the advancement of mental health awareness, prevention of mental disorders, advocacy, and best practice recovery-focused interventions worldwide. Find out more at https://wfmh.global/who-we-are/about-us

A group of people standing together smilingDescription automatically generated with low confidence
A group of people standing together smilingDescription automatically generated with low confidence

Craig Kramer, Kathryn Goetzke, Chris Underhill, Global Ministerial Mental Health Conference, UK

A group of people posing for a photoDescription automatically generated
A group of people posing for a photoDescription automatically generated

Global Mental Health Movement Advisory Board, South Africa

A couple of women posing for the cameraDescription automatically generated with medium confidence
A couple of women posing for the cameraDescription automatically generated with medium confidence

Kathryn Goetzke and Antonella Santuccione, Women's Brain Project, Zurich, Switzerland

A group of people posing for a photoDescription automatically generated
A group of people posing for a photoDescription automatically generated

Karen Kirby, Myron Belfer, Kathryn Goetzke, Kristy Stark, Northern Ireland

A group of people standing in a room with computersDescription automatically generated with low confidence
A group of people standing in a room with computersDescription automatically generated with low confidence

Kathryn Goetzke and iFred Board President, Thomas Dean

A person sitting at a deskDescription automatically generated with medium confidence
A person sitting at a deskDescription automatically generated with medium confidence

Kathryn Goetkze, United Nations

A group of people sitting on a bench holding a signDescription automatically generated with medium confidence
A group of people sitting on a bench holding a signDescription automatically generated with medium confidence

Vikram Patel, Kathryn Goetzke, Shekhar Saxena, Global Ministerial Mental Health Conference, UK

Graphical user interface, websiteDescription automatically generated
Graphical user interface, websiteDescription automatically generated

Kathryn Goetkze, Why Hope, Northern Ireland

A group of people posing for a photoDescription automatically generated
A group of people posing for a photoDescription automatically generated

Karen Kirby, Kathryn Goetzke, Marie Dunne, Nigel Firth, Hopeful Minds, Northern Ireland

A group of women posing for a photoDescription automatically generated
A group of women posing for a photoDescription automatically generated

Malaysia Hopeful Minds Research Team

Media Contact:
Shay Pantano
Pantano Media & Marketing
spantano@pantanomm.com
212-731-9770

SOURCE: iFred



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698114/World-Federation-for-Mental-Health-Appoints-Kathryn-Goetzke-Founder-of-iFred-and-Creator-of-Hopeful-Minds-and-Hopeful-Cities-As-Representative-at-United-Nations

Recommended Stories

  • John Higgins beats Thepchaiya Un-Nooh to reach round two of World Championship

    The veteran Scot won the last of his four world titles in 2011.

  • Ezra Miller arrested again on Hawaii's Big Island following a chair-throwing incident

    The actor, who lives in Vermont, known for playing the Flash in “Justice League” films was arrested on an assault charge.

  • Majority of Americans want masks for travelers: AP-NORC poll

    A majority of Americans continue to support a mask requirement for people traveling on airplanes and other shared transportation, a new poll finds. A ruling by a federal judge has put the government’s transportation mask mandate on hold. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that despite opposition to that requirement that included verbal abuse and physical violence against flight attendants, 56% of Americans favor requiring people on planes, trains and public transportation to wear masks, compared with 24% opposed and 20% who say they’re neither in favor nor opposed.

  • Ukrainian refugees surpass 5 million

    More than 5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s February invasion of the country, according to data from the United Nations, making it one of the largest refugee crises in Europe since World War II. Refugee totals that had begun to stabilize are surging anew as Russia pushes into the country’s west, killing civilians…

  • No war, no retreat: Mideast foes resume risky balancing act

    Days of violence in Jerusalem and an exchange of fire in Gaza overnight have raised the possibility that Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers will once again go to war, as they did less than a year ago under similar circumstances. This time around, both Israel and Hamas have strong incentives to avoid all-out war. “At this stage it’s political theater in which everybody is playing his part,” said Gideon Rahat, a senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute, a local think tank.

  • What to consider before taking off your mask on public transit or planes

    After a judge struck down the federal mask mandate on planes and public transportation, many Americans cheered, while others wondered whether it is safe to go without facial coverings while traveling. For guidance on mask wearing, Yahoo News spoke to medical contributor Dr. Lucy McBride.

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Why Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage cancer specialist Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CMPI) are up by a handsome 328% as of 1:41 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon. The drugmaker's shares are racing higher today in response to a $250 million all-cash buyout offer from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN). Regeneron's tender offer of $10.50 per share represents a whopping 332% premium relative to Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals' closing price Monday afternoon.

  • AbbVie Snags Another Regulatory Approval for This Blockbuster Drug

    The company's immunology drug Rinvoq was given the go-ahead to treat adult patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

  • Billed as $3.6 billion deal to disrupt cancer, collaboration ends with thud

    A high-profile cancer partnership potentially worth $3.6 billion, which saw Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. pay Nektar Therapeutics Inc. $1 billion upfront, buy $850 million of the San Francisco company's stock and promise up to $1.8 billion in additional payments, is coming to an unsuccessful end. The companies said they are ending the 50-month collaboration after the failure of two trials combining the cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo from BMS (NYSE: BMY) with Nektar's (NASDAQ: NKTR) bempegaldesleukin, or "bempeg," against types of cancer in kidneys and other organs. As a result, the companies said, trials of the combination, including a pivotal study against bladder cancer and earlier-stage studies in kidney cancer and pediatric tumors, will also end.

  • EXCLUSIVE: ATAI Life Sciences Deploys Decentralized Approach To Transform Mental Health Treatments

    ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ: ATAI) is deploying a multipronged approach to accelerate the development of mental health treatments. The company operates a decentralized hub and spoke model in which each of ATAI's platform companies focuses on one lead compound in a single lead indication. "We believe our three pillars of people, processes and enabling technologies maximize the probability of clinical success at our platform companies," Glenn Short, vice president of early development at ATAI, s

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Is Jumping Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are rising sharply in response to a brief submission the company sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this morning. Last August, Axsome Therapeutics' stock price tanked after the company admitted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found deficiencies in an application to treat people with major depressive disorder with AXS-05. This experimental drug is a combination of bupropion, an antidepressant currently used by millions of Americans, and dextromethorphan, an over-the-counter cough suppressant.

  • Neptune Wellness Expands Popular Mood Ring Portfolio with New Cannabis Strains

    Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable, and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced the launch of Mood Ring's new line of true-to cannabis flavour-forward strains available in multiple formats across Ontario. The line also features environmentally-friendly features such as compostable packaging and biodegradable hemp plastic.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Guiding To $10 Billion From Heart Drugs?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $10 billion in sales from its heart drugs? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Eating Dinner at 7 P.M. Every Night May Help You Live Longer, New Study Suggests

    A recent study published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition found that people who live to be 100 years old follow this eating regimen.

  • Here’s Exactly How Rebel Wilson, 42, Lost Almost 80 Pounds (And Counting!)

    Rebel Wilson declared 2020 her "year of health." Now, she's lost 77 pounds, thanks to a combination of walking and a high-protein diet. Here's how she did it:

  • Shanghai reports seven new COVID deaths

    STORY: All of the cases were elderly with underlying health conditions whom were not vaccinated against COVID, said a Shanghai Municipal Health Commission official, Wu Qianyu.For Monday (April 18), the city reported 17,332 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases, down from 19,831 on the previous days. Symptomatic cases stood at 3,084, up from 2,417, though this included 974 asymptomatic people who later developed symptoms.China's COVID elimination strategy requires testing, tracing and centrally quarantining all positive cases and their close contacts. While tens of thousands of people have already been sent to isolation facilities, many more are forced to isolate in their homes due to their proximity to infected people.The city has eased movement curbs for some people in low-risk areas, but the vast majority of its 25 million population remain in strict lockdown.

  • LEXX: Hypertension Results Raise Stakes

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:LEXX READ THE FULL LEXX RESEARCH REPORT Lexaria Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:LEXX) has provided several updates related to the hypertension and nicotine programs since our last update in February along with the filing of its 2Q:22 Form 10-Q . Results were reported for the HYPER-H21-3 trial and enrollment has started for HYPER-H21-4. In the nicotine realm, the

  • At 48, Kate Beckinsale's Toned Legs In Fishnet Tights Are *Everything*

    Kate Beckinsale, 48, is looking so toned in a new photo she posted on her Instagram Story last weekend. The actress hits it hard in the gym with her trainer.