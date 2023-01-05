U.S. markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

World Fermentation Ingredients Markets Report 2022-2027: Raw Materials, Manufacturing, Marketing & Distribution, and End-Users

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Markets for Fermentation Ingredients" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report describes each individual product, reviews industry developments, estimates current volumes produced and consumed, and finally considers price trends and industry structure.

The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value (USD Millions), considering 2021 as a base year, and a market forecast will be provided from 2022 to 2027. Regional market size with respect to the application will be provided. COVID-19 impact will be considered during the market estimation.

A biological process called fermentation transforms sugar into gases, alcohol, or acid. It takes place in bacteria, yeast, and oxygen-starved muscle cells and is comparable to lactic acid fermentation.

Microorganisms are allowed to grow on a growth medium throughout the fermentation process in order to generate the desired chemical result. The most prevalent kind of fermentation is anaerobic. Ingredients that have undergone fermentation are utilized in both food and non-food items to start the process of producing the desired chemical.

Food can be changed in form or flavor through the process of fermentation. Changing the food's consistency and acceptability enhances the food's flavor, nutrients, and digestibility.

As in previous years, Ajinomoto remains the undisputed industry leader, but Novozymes, DSM, Danisco, CJ (CJ CheilJedang), and Fufeng are also major players, largely due to their activity in the amino acid and/or industrial enzyme segments.

Lysine and monosodium glutamate (MSG) have always been popular fermentation-derived amino acids, but lysine and MSG consumption are on the rise. MSG was historically an Asian product, but lysine is also being developed in Asian countries (more so than in Europe or North America) due to its relevance for the compound feed industry, which is growing faster in the Asia-Pacific region than in any other part of the world.

Threonine development, which is following in the footsteps of lysine development, has made progress in becoming respected as a standard feed ingredient. The market for tryptophan, although growing, is still small compared to other ingredients.

Industrial enzymes have seen the strongest growth in technical applications such as the fermentation of bioethanol, but growth has continued to be significant in other segments also. The main markets are located in Europe and North America. Growth markets exist in the Asia-Pacific and are increasing at a faster rate.

The report includes an analysis of major players across each regional fermentation ingredients market. The report explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global fermentation ingredients market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a review of the most important companies active in the fermentation process arena.

Report Includes

  • Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Highlights of the upcoming market potential for fermentation-derived ingredients, growth driving factors, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the fermentation ingredients market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on ingredient type, technology, application, and region

  • Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

  • Holistic review of the COVID-19 impact on the fermentation derived ingredients market at the global level, with pandemic implications on demand and supply of fermentation derived ingredients, price impact, and various strategic decisions to boost the marketplace

  • Market share analysis of the key market participants, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, and competitive landscape

  • Patent review and new developments, R&D activities, recent industry structure, and current state of the market for fermentation-derived ingredients

  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Adisseo, BASF, DSM, Medopharm, Novozymes A/S, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. and Vedan International

The most important products manufactured by fermentation include:

  • Crude antibiotics

  • Organic acids

  • Amino acids

  • Polysaccharides and polymers

  • Enzymes

  • Vitamins, carotenoids, and related compounds

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
2.1 Overview

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Overview
3.1 Main Fermentation Categories and Products
3.2 Conversion Rates and Global Carbohydrate Demand
3.3 Availability of Carbohydrates
3.3.1 Sugars
3.3.2 Molasses
3.3.3 Hydrolyzed Starches
3.3.4 Population Growth
3.4 Regulatory Guidelines
3.5 Supply Chain Analysis
3.5.1 Raw Material
3.5.2 Manufacturing
3.5.3 Marketing & Distribution
3.5.4 End-User
3.6 Impact of Covid-19 on Fermentation Ingredients Market
3.6.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Demand
3.6.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Supply

Chapter 4 Market Overview
4.1 Market Driver
4.1.1 Rising Demand for Green Chemicals
4.1.2 Growing Animal Feed Industry
4.1.3 Rising Demand for Industrial Enzymes
4.1.4 Rising Demand for Organic Ingredients and Products
4.2 Market Restraints
4.2.1 Supply Chain Disruption Due to Russia-Ukraine War
4.2.2 Volatile Prices of Raw Material
4.3 Market Opportunities
4.3.1 Expanding Biopharmaceutical Industry
4.4 Pricing Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Ingredient Type
5.1 Market Highlights
5.2 Amino Acids
5.2.1 L-Lysine
5.2.2 L-Threonine
5.2.3 L-Tryptophan
5.2.4 Monosodium Glutamate
5.3 Industrial Enzymes
5.3.1 Industry Developments
5.4 Organic Acids
5.4.1 Citric Acid
5.4.2 Gluconic Acid
5.4.3 Lactic Acid
5.4.4 Itaconic Acid
5.4.5 Succinic Acid
5.5 Vitamins, Carotenoids, and Related Compounds
5.5.1 Ascorbic Acid
5.5.2 Riboflavin
5.5.3 Isoascorbic Acid
5.5.4 Cyanocobalamin
5.5.5 Carotenoids and Other Products
5.6 Crude Antibiotics
5.6.1 Industry Developments
5.7 Polysaccharides and Polymers
5.7.1 Industry Developments

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
6.1 Market Highlights
6.2 Feed
6.3 Food & Beverages
6.4 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
6.5 Industrial & Others
6.6 Amino Acids
6.6.1 L-Lysine
6.6.2 L-Threonine
6.6.3 L-Tryptophan
6.6.4 Monosodium Glutamate
6.7 Industrial Enzymes
6.8 Organic Acids
6.8.1 Citric Acid
6.8.2 Gluconic Acid
6.8.3 Lactic Acid
6.8.4 Itaconic Acid
6.8.5 Succinic Acid
6.9 Vitamins, Carotenoids, and Related Compounds
6.9.1 Ascorbic Acid
6.9.2 Riboflavin
6.9.3 Isoascorbic Acid
6.9.4 Cyanocobalamin
6.9.5 Carotenoids
6.10 Crude Antibiotics
6.11 Polysaccharides and Polymers

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
7.1 Global Market
7.2 North America
7.3 Europe
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.5 Latin America
7.6 Middle East & Africa

Chapter 8 Patent Review and New Development
8.1 Overview
8.2 Patent Product Segments
8.3 Patents by Country
8.4 Patent Evaluation
8.5 Patent Assignees
8.5.1 Cargill Inc.
8.5.2 Archer Daniels Midland
8.5.3 Evonik Degussa
8.5.4 Ideacuria Inc.
8.5.5 Ifp Energies
8.5.6 Lanzatech
8.5.7 Toray Industries
8.6 New Innovation, Discoveries, and Processes
8.6.1 Corbion Preservation Innovations
8.6.2 Ajinomoto: Maintaining "Deliciousness"
8.6.3 Bio-Based Plastic: Addressing the Demand for Biodegradable Plastics
8.6.4 Fermented Seaweed
8.6.5 Basf
8.6.6 the Beauty Chef: Meeting the Consumer Demand for Fermented Beauty Products
8.6.7 Challenges and Solutions With Fermentation Processes
8.7 Innovative and Emerging Participants

Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis
9.1 Strategic Initiatives
9.2 Competitive Summary
9.2.1 Crude Antibiotics
9.2.2 Organic Acids
9.2.3 Amino Acids
9.2.4 Polysaccharides and Polymers
9.2.5 Industrial Enzymes
9.2.6 Vitamins, Carotenoids, and Related Compounds

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • Adisseo (Bluestar)

  • Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

  • Alltech

  • Amano Enzyme Inc.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Associated British Foods plc

  • Basf Se

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Chr. Hansen

  • Cj Cheiljedang

  • Corbion Nv

  • Cp Kelco U.S. Inc.

  • Cspc Nutritionals

  • Daesang Corp.

  • Deosen Biochemical Co.

  • Dsm Nutritional Products Ltd.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Fufeng Group Co. Ltd.

  • Galactic

  • Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.

  • Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd.

  • IFF

  • Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

  • Medopharm

  • North China Pharmaceutical Group Corp.

  • Northeast Pharmaceutical Group

  • Novozymes A/S

  • Novus International Inc.

  • Sandoz International GmbH

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Tate & Lyle plc

  • Ttca Co. Ltd.

  • Vedan International

  • Zhejang Nhu Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ws9xo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-fermentation-ingredients-markets-report-2022-2027-raw-materials-manufacturing-marketing--distribution-and-end-users-301714418.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

