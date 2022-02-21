World Ferro-Alloy Directory 2022: Key Contacts in the Global Ferro-Alloys Marketplace

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ferro-Alloy Directory 2022" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent times new company start ups, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, technological advances, furnace and mine openings and closings and other industry developments, have changed the shape of the industry considerably.

This new directory reflects the influx of new players into the industry - on both the producing and trading side. These new players have been attracted by increased steel production and high ferroalloy prices, especially in the emerging markets, such as in China and India, where the Ferro-alloys industry is fragmented and contains hundreds of small producers.

The Global Ferro-Alloy Directory contains details of the world's producers and traders of Ferro-alloys and ores and concentrates of:

Chromium

Manganese

Molybdenum

Nickel

Tungsten

Vanadium

Cobalt metal/ powder/ oxides

Ammonium paratungstate

Vanadium pentoxide

Slags

If you're a producer, trader, or consumer; or if you're involved in plant equipment, shipping or warehousing; this new directory includes details on all the key contacts in the global Ferro-Alloys marketplace.

Producers - find out where you fit within the industry and discover new opportunities to expand your business

Traders - source new suppliers instantly, by product, across the globe

If you are in the service sector supplying the metals industry - in shipping, warehousing, assaying or plant manufacturing, this is the definitive source of potential new clients for your goods and services

If you're a steel mill or other end-user - discover who the best Ferro-alloy suppliers are and make sound purchasing decisions.

This essential guide to the global Ferro-Alloys industry contains full contact details for companies and personnel in the industry, including:

Company name & address

Telephone, fax

Email and web addresses,

Personnel names and job titles, with direct telephone and fax numbers And that's not all! The new directory also covers:

Works details

Materials produced and traded

Modernization and expansion plans

Plant capacity

And much more.

The fully cross-referenced Buyers Guide allows you to search for a particular product by country.

