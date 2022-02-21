U.S. markets closed

World Ferro-Alloy Directory 2022: Key Contacts in the Global Ferro-Alloys Marketplace

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ferro-Alloy Directory 2022" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

In recent times new company start ups, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, technological advances, furnace and mine openings and closings and other industry developments, have changed the shape of the industry considerably.

This new directory reflects the influx of new players into the industry - on both the producing and trading side. These new players have been attracted by increased steel production and high ferroalloy prices, especially in the emerging markets, such as in China and India, where the Ferro-alloys industry is fragmented and contains hundreds of small producers.

The Global Ferro-Alloy Directory contains details of the world's producers and traders of Ferro-alloys and ores and concentrates of:

  • Chromium

  • Manganese

  • Molybdenum

  • Nickel

  • Tungsten

  • Vanadium

  • Cobalt metal/ powder/ oxides

  • Ammonium paratungstate

  • Vanadium pentoxide

  • Slags

If you're a producer, trader, or consumer; or if you're involved in plant equipment, shipping or warehousing; this new directory includes details on all the key contacts in the global Ferro-Alloys marketplace.

  • Producers - find out where you fit within the industry and discover new opportunities to expand your business

  • Traders - source new suppliers instantly, by product, across the globe

  • If you are in the service sector supplying the metals industry - in shipping, warehousing, assaying or plant manufacturing, this is the definitive source of potential new clients for your goods and services

  • If you're a steel mill or other end-user - discover who the best Ferro-alloy suppliers are and make sound purchasing decisions.

This essential guide to the global Ferro-Alloys industry contains full contact details for companies and personnel in the industry, including:

  • Company name & address

  • Telephone, fax

  • Email and web addresses,

  • Personnel names and job titles, with direct telephone and fax numbers And that's not all! The new directory also covers:

  • Works details

  • Materials produced and traded

  • Modernization and expansion plans

  • Plant capacity

  • And much more.

The fully cross-referenced Buyers Guide allows you to search for a particular product by country.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/blv8ve

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-ferro-alloy-directory-2022--key-contacts-in-the-global-ferro-alloys-marketplace-301486670.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

