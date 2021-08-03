World’s First Actively Managed Biblical ETF Hits One-Year Of Trading

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / The world's first actively managed biblically responsible exchange traded fund, the Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (NYSE Arca:RISN), celebrated one year of trading on Thursday, July 15th, 2020. The fund from biblically responsible investing firm, Inspire Investing, uses active management to seek outperformance relative to the US large cap stock market over the long term with lower volatility, rather than simply tracking index performance.

Since the funds inception on July 15, 2020 through July 15, 2021, RISN has accumulated $96.6 million in assets under management (AUM) and has delivered annualized returns of 23.07% on market price and 23.21% on the NAV compared to its benchmark S&P Target Risk Moderate Index of 13.62% over the same time period. The complete standardized returns table comparing multiple time-frames since inception is below, for both the one year anniversary and as of the most recent quarter end.

"We are very pleased with the growth and performance of RISN during its first year. RISN is a great option for investors looking to incorporate active management in their portfolios without violating biblical values," said Inspire CEO, Robert Netzly. "Every year that goes by provides more credibility that biblically responsible investing can be a valuable investment approach."

PERFORMANCE AS of most recent quarter end (6/30/21) (Returns greater than 1 year are annualized. Data from Bloomberg and inspireetf.com.) 1 year anniversary

(7/15/20 - 7/15/21) 3M 6 M YTD Since INception

(7/15/20-6/30/21) Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF - NAV 1 23.18% 8.71% 14.27% 13.59% 22.05% Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF - Market Price 2 23.05% 8.81% 14.25% 13.61% 22.15% S&P Target Risk Moderate Index 13.62% 3.86% 4.69% 4.69% 12.96%

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance data quoted here represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted above. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance data current to the most recent month end, please call 877.658.9473. S&P Target Risk Moderate Index is designed to measure the performance of moderate stock-bond allocations to fixed income while seeking to increase opportunities for higher returns through equities.

1 Inspire Funds are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

‍ 2 Market Price returns are based upon the official closing price on the listing exchange (NYSE ARCA) at 4:00 p.m. ET when NAV is normally determined for most Inspire Funds, and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.

About RISN

The Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (NYSE Arca:RISN) is the world's first actively managed faith-based ETF and is designed to be a core portfolio holding. RISN tactically shifts its holdings between varying proportions of US large cap stocks and US Treasury bonds, or other defensive assets, based on proprietary technical analysis signals developed by experienced father-son duo, Keith Chandler and Jacob Chandler, two of the fund's four managers. RISN comes with an expense ratio of 0.84% and like all Inspire ETFs it utilizes the Inspire Impact Score™ to seek out inspiring, biblically aligned companies to invest in accordance with biblically responsible investing (BRI) principles.

For more information on the Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF, visit www.inspireetf.com/risn.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading provider of biblically responsible, faith-based ESG (environmental, social and governance) 3 investments and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™ which is used by investors around the world to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire is recognized in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies and The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021" . Inspire's Discretionary Assets Under Management (AUM) has grown another 29% so far this year, bringing total assets to $1.69 billion as of June 30, 2021.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of their own corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently Inspire adopted a village in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala to completely transform the lives of the those living in that impoverished village. Thanks to investors, advisors and institutions using Inspire products, the village now has a church building, a clean water well, and improved education facilities. Up next on the list is a fully functional medical clinic, child sponsorships, and Bible distribution. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/impact .

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products and inspiring impact projects.

3 Environmental criteria considers how a company performs as a steward of nature. Social criteria examine how it manages relationships with employees, suppliers, customers, and the communities where it operates. Governance deals with a company's leadership, executive pay, audits, internal controls, and shareholder rights.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM Advisors, LLC dba Inspire, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

Important Risk Information: Inspire, the adviser, provides the index for the Inspire Funds to track. The indexes use software that analyzes publicly available data relating to the primary business activities, products and services, philanthropy, legal activities, policies and practices when assigning Inspire Impact Scores to a company. The securities with the highest Inspire Impact Scores are included in the Indexes and are equally weighted. As the Fund may not fully replicate the Index, it is subject to the risk that investment management strategy may not produce the intended results.

Securities in the Index or in the Fund's portfolio may underperform in comparison to the general securities markets or other asset classes. The Fund may focus its investments in securities of a particular industry to the extent the Index does. This may cause the Fund's net asset value to fluctuate more than that of a fund that does not focus in a particular industry. Fluctuations in the value of equity securities held by the Fund will cause the net asset value ("NAV") of the Fund to fluctuate.

Investments in foreign securities could subject the Fund to greater risks including, currency fluctuation, economic conditions, and different governmental and accounting standards.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, call 877.658.9473, or visit www.inspireinvesting.com. Read it carefully. The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA/SIPC.

‍Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated.

