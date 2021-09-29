U.S. markets closed

World’s First Halal DeFi Ecosystem MRHB DeFi Receives Strategic Investment from NewTribe Capital

MRHB DeFi
·4 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s first halal decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem MRHB DeFi has received a strategic investment from NewTribe Capital, a Venture Capital Private Equity Group.

This marks the seventh institutional investment in the DeFi ecosystem startup, following strategic investments from DeFi Mutual Fund Sheesha Finance, Dubai-based angel innovation investors Acreditus Partners and EMGS Group, the French Systems Integration company operating in the Middle East since 2003, to name a few.

NewTribe Capital: A Bold Investment Approach

With an ideology to ‘Invest in People’, NewTribe Capital takes a bold stance in their approach to investing - they back only the projects they feel add value to the blockchain ecosystem.

“Our philosophy is successful because we invest in relationships, not deals,” says Dhaval Parikh, Partner at NewTribe Capital. “Deals are simply transactions. We build exceptional relationships with companies that last, collaborating on projects with conviction.”

Investing in the first ethical, inclusive and faith-based MRHB DeFi ecosystem platform aligns with NewTribe’s company ethos and strategic goals. As an early investor and supporter, NewTribe recognizes both the vision and the long-term market potential of the faith-based DeFi pioneer.

Besides investment funds, which will support the continuing technology development and growth of MRHB DeFi, NewTribe Capital will also offer network and cross marketing support for the DeFi startup.

“We’re excited about collaborating with the highly successful NewTribe Capital team who share our long term visions for ethical DeFi. This relationship creates additional opportunities and industry connections that will drive more value for our community members. NewTribe has a proven track record of helping their partners succeed, and we are delighted to welcome them amongst other strategic stakeholders in our ambitious journey,” says Naquib Mohammed, MRHB DeFi Founder & CEO.

“This strategic alliance with NewTribe Capital is the latest institutional move by MRHB DeFi as we work to establish ourselves as the dominant player in the ethical decentralized finance space,” adds Mohammed.

DeFi made accessible to Ethical and Faith-based Communities

MRHB DeFi’s vision of an inclusive and halal crypto-verse is underpinned by Islamic ethical finance principles but is suitable for all those looking for a socially conscious blockchain that avoids interest, usury, exploitation and other business practices deemed unethical.

Being Shariah-compliant means MRHB DeFi can apply a vast body of knowledge and literature of Islamic Finance to ensure higher ethical and moral standards that are typically seen in the DeFi space. These principles ensure that all business decisions are conducted in a fair and just manner and hence create an inclusive and simple crypto ‘safe-space’ for the faith-based, unbanked and communities who are currently excluded.

Global Portfolio and Partnerships

Crypto-minded investors who believe in the evolution of current capital market systems towards more decentralized and accessible models, NewTribe Capital has a portfolio of more than 70 investments with an average ROI of 4.2x and more than USD20M AUM (assets under management). Portfolio investments include Launchpool, Casper Labs, Fractal, to name a few.

Offering advisory, resourcing, legal and technical support, NewTribe also has a network of VC partners, media partners and global influencers. VC partners include Alphabit, A195 Capital, Draper Dragon and more.

About MRHB DeFi

MRHB DeFi is a halal, decentralised finance platform built to embody the true spirit of an “Ethical and Inclusive DeFi” by following faith-based financial and business principles, where all excluded communities can benefit from the full empowerment potential of DeFi.

Based on the tenets of blockchain such as trust, transparency, and security, MRHB DeFi has encapsulated universally applicable principles of Shariah into those tenets of blockchain to render a suite of offerings. It is a complete DeFi ecosystem whose products, protocols and crypto-assets are governed primarily by the ethical, inclusive, sustainable and charitable investment principles associated with the Islamic faith or ‘Islamic Finance’ (‘IF’ as it is commonly known).

The diverse team is comprised of researchers, technocrats, influencers, Islamic fintech experts & business entrepreneurs, who came together to ensure that MRHB DeFi prevails in a manner that will impact society as a whole, essentially bridging the gap between the faith-conscious communities and the blockchain world.

Read more about MRHB DeFi’s Shariah Concept Paper, Lite and White Paper here.

MRHB DeFi Official Channels
Website: https://marhabadefi.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/marhabadefi
Telegram: https://t.me/mdf_official
Telegram Announcements: https://t.me/marhabadefi_ANN
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHuvZG9DbS5ffeoqLX_bERg
Medium: https://medium.com/@marhabadefi
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/marhabadefi

Media Contacts

cecilia@sinofy.group
chris@yourPRstrategist.com
pr@yourPRstrategist.com


